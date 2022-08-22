Aqib Talib to step away from ‘TNF’ job after brother’s murder charge

Aqib Talib will be taking time away from broadcasting “Thursday Night Football” on Amazon to focus on his family after his brother was charged with murder, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The former NFL defensive back, 36, and his brother Yaqub Talib, 39, were allegedly involved in a fight that left a youth football coach shot dead.

Former NFL defensive back Aqib Talib was originally hired as a broadcaster for Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football.” AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File

The Talib brothers jointly coach the North Dallas United Bobcats, a youth football team, and allegedly started a brawl with opposing coaches and referees on Aug. 13 in Lancaster, Texas. A disagreement between coaching staffs reportedly became physical, with Aqib Talib allegedly throwing a punch at Dragons Elite Academy coach Mike Hickmon.

According to police, Yaqub Talib then shot Hickmon, leaving the 43-year-old father of three with wounds in his chest, back and forearm. Hickmon later died in a nearby hospital.

This booking photo released by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, shows Yaqub Salik Talib. Dallas County Sheriff's Department via AP

Yaqub Talib later surrendered himself to police on Aug. 15 after a murder warrant was put out for his arrest.

Witnesses told WFAA in Dallas that Aqib Talib crossed the field to confront the referees, instigating the fight. Aqib Talib has not been charged.

Frank Perez, the former defensive back’s attorney, said in a statement that Aqib Talib “is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life.”

“He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy,” Perez added.

Aqib Talib, a five-time Pro Bowler, joined Amazon’s new NFL coverage crew in late June.

The Talib brothers were involved in the fatal brawl. WFAA

The Super Bowl champion was expected to take a spot in the studio for Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” alongside Andrew Whitworth.