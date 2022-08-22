Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
ESPN analyst: 'I don't love the narrative surrounding Clemson right now'
On ESPN's College Football Live show on Tuesday, ESPN college football analysts Greg McElroy and Joey Galloway discussed Clemson's over/under being set at 10.5 wins according to Caesars (...)
One national writer predicts Clemson to miss playoff again, another thinks Tigers are ACC's most overrated team
CBS Sports on Monday published its ACC expert picks for 2022, taking a look at the conference and who their experts see as the most overrated and underrated teams, making bold predictions and conference champion (...)
Latest on the injury status of two Clemson wideouts
The Clemson Insider wanted to pass along the latest on the injury status of two Clemson wide receivers. Sophomore Beaux Collins was still not dressed out for Monday's practice, while junior E.J. (...)
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Greg McElroy DOES NOT love the narrative around the Clemson Tigers | College Football Live
Greg McElroy DOES NOT love the narrative around the Clemson Tigers | College Football Live. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The College Football Live panel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clemsonsportstalk.com
For Mike Reed, championships aren't the measuring stick, 'it's about these young men'
Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. We recently had a chance to catch up with Clemson Assistant Head Coach, Special Teams Coordinator, and Cornerbacks Coach Mike Reed. Here are a few notes from that interview-- or you can watch it in full above.
Georgia football players unveil new and intriguing Athens NIL Club
Georgia football already does NIL deals the right way, but on Tuesday, the Athens NIL Club launched as a player-led fan community. This new initiative is a way for players to interact directly with fans while also receiving NIL support. There is something so intriguing about this Athens NIL Club...
Wiltfong Whiparound: Crystal Ball Predictions: 4-Star DL Kayden McDonald to Clemson
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve provides insight on 4-star DL Kayden McDonald leaning towards the Clemson Tigers amongst several other top programs in the country.
dawgnation.com
Lawson Luckie: The real reason this remarkable young man committed to UGA will touch your heart
Lawson Luckie’s father and two uncles all played football for Georgia at the same time. They received national media attention a generation ago as three triplet brothers on the same college football team. His home state Bulldogs are coming off a national championship. UGA is a standout public institution...
RELATED PEOPLE
2022 Easley Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees
EASLEY — The Easley High School Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on Sept. 9 at halftime during the Green Wave Varsity footbal
Darius Rucker spotted in downtown Greenville
Country music artist Darius Rucker was spotted in downtown Greenville Wednesday.
FOX Carolina
Mother of football player killed by gunfire blames lack of guidance
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Aug. 23, the day that Shy’Heem Clemons would have turned 20, his mother spent the day remembering his life before gunfire ended it. Khalilah Gray went through a box of Clemons’ treasured belongings - including sports plaques from T.L. Hanna, an encouraging note from his high school football coach and his graduation robe from 2020. She looked at old photographs and watched a video message that Clemons texted her before a game with Greensboro College, where he attended school on football scholarship.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Loop Opens Second Headquarters in Downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spartanburg, SC - Loop, a staffing and recruiting firm, delivering best-in-class workforce solutions nationwide, announced today the official opening of its office located in the heart of downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina. The new office will function as a hub connecting Loop with the local community and its thriving industry, creating economic growth opportunities in Spartanburg and throughout the Carolinas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
$200K lottery ticket sold in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Greenville. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Sunoco Quick Mart at 1801 Laurens Road. All five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing matched resulting in the top prize of $100,000. The ticket holder “powered […]
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Helen GA Restaurants On The River
Helen, Georgia, is known for its Bavarian-style building architecture, beautiful natural attractions, and many shops selling specialty food. It has been a mainstay on the tourist map since its founding. Many of its landmark buildings have been carefully preserved and restored to their original beauty, so you can look at...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
10 Amazing Activities from Dan Hamilton that You Need to Do This Fall
Summer is winding down, school is starting, and if you’re like me, your family is finally returning to a schedule!. Some of my kids are happy to be back in the swing of things, and others are still wishing for summer days. For those looking for a fun activity or two to help ease your family back into the school year, enjoy this list of some of my family’s favorites. This list includes the very newest and most popular Greenville attractions right along with some old classics.
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Video shows intruder suspect running into Greenville school
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New surveillance video released by the city of Greenville on Wednesday shows the moments a man entered a charter school, claiming he was running from gunfire. Robert Washington was arrested on July 11 after police say he told students and faculty outside Legacy Early College...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Pickens County School officials address Critical Race Theory controversy
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Discussion over critical race theory sparks controversy in Pickens County with parents on both sides of the issue having a lot to say at a school board meeting on Monday. This comes after a Daniel High School parent said the book “Stamped: Racism, Anti-Racism, and...
thesmokies.com
The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil’s Courthouse in NC
They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
WLOS.com
Company that develops self-driving cars coming to Upstate SC, bringing new jobs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — An autonomy products and services company is building a new facility in Greenville, South Carolina. Argo AI develops self-driving cars. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, with additional engineering locations in Detroit; Cranbury, New Jersey; Los Angeles; Palo Alto, California; Austin, Texas; Seattle; and Munich, Germany.
Comments / 0