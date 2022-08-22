Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Carrolton Man Convicted on Federal Charges for Role in U.S. Capitol RiotsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grapevine Colleyville Passes Policy Changes on Range of School IssuesLarry LeaseColleyville, TX
Mayor Says People Will Not Pay Less in Property TaxesTom HandyFort Worth, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cardiac Arrest Survivor on a Mission to Raise Awareness, Education
Angela Perkins is on a mission straight from the heart. She almost lost her life on July 9, 2013, when she went into cardiac arrest. “I was at work in a meeting, just a routine meeting at work, and all of a sudden I collapsed and went into sudden cardiac arrest,” said Perkins.
fox4news.com
$563,200 of meth seized in Collin County
ALLEN, Texas - Deputies in Collin County found more than $500,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Tuesday. Members of the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a white F-150 on US-75 near Exchange Parkway in Allen. According to the Sheriff's...
20 kilos of methamphetamine seized in Collin County
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials seized 20 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of more than half a million dollars during a traffic stop on Aug. 23. Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a Ford F-150 on US-75 and Exchange Parkway. Inside they found the drugs hidden in a compartment. "Today's seizure is yet another example of the consequences of an open and out-of-control border with Mexico. As we know all too well, these dangerous drugs peddled by the Cartels are aimed at our citizens and are prolific killers. Investing in partnerships, manpower, and specialized training to fight these criminals is essential. I am proud of the work by my dedicated deputies and our law-enforcement partners to keep our communities safe," said Collin County Sheriff Skinner.Two people were arrested and transported to the Collin County Detention Facility. This investigation is ongoing.
Former Marcus counselor creates safe place for teen girls
As the student assistance counselor at Marcus High School in Flower Mound until last June, Michelle Schwolert referred plenty of students each month to facilities and programs to help them deal with issues that they couldn’t resolve themselves. Though some symptoms and behaviors were brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, too many occurred even before that.
Boy or Girl: Texas School District Will Not Recognize ‘Pronouns’
A north Texas school district just made a controversial decision. The Grapevine-Colleyville district, which is located between Dallas and Fort Worth just approved two new policies targeting gender identity on Monday night:. Teachers will not be forced to address students by the pronouns that match their gender identity even if...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
GCISD Passes Policies on Pronoun Usage, Books and Classroom Discussions
After nearly 200 speakers Monday night voiced their support and concerns, the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board narrowly passed a set of policies on topics such as pronoun usage, bathrooms and classroom discussions. The proposed policies would limit how teachers talk about race, gender and sexuality and give trustees a greater say...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. PELATZKY, BRUCE ALAN; W/M; POB: CONNECTICUT; AGE: 62; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: MARRIOTT/FOOD...
dmagazine.com
Dallas Clinic to Pay $3.7 Million to Resolve Fraud Allegation Following Walmart Gift Card Scheme
A Dallas physician and his clinic have been accused of fraud against the health insurance organization for active military, veterans, and their families. The clinic has agreed to pay $3.7 million to resolve the issue. Dr. Clay Cockerell is the owner and principal physician at Cockerell Dermatopathology, near the Dallas...
fox4news.com
13-year-old Fort Worth girl becomes youngest Black person ever to be accepted to medical school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth's Alena Analeigh McQuarter landed in the record books this summer as the youngest Black person ever accepted to medical school. The 13-year-old is currently a junior in college, attending Arizona State University and Oakwood University at the same time online. She is one year...
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Grieves After Wife, Mother Drowns in Mesquite Flood
It's been two days since historic rain amounts hit parts of North Texas and left one woman dead after her SUV was swept away in floodwaters. Jolene Jarrell, 60, was driving back to her East Dallas home after dropping someone off when she got caught in rising water under Interstate Highway 635 in Mesquite.
papercitymag.com
The Best Oktoberfests in North Texas For Biers, Brats, and Polka
Oktoberfest has always been a welcome fall harbinger. And this year, the annual celebrations for biers, brats, and polka begin as early as September 15. So get your lederhosen and steins ready and raise a cold one to the best Oktoberfests in North Texas this fall. Addison Oktoberfest. From September...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cybercriminals Disconnect Mansfield ISD's Computers
When floodwater raced through North Texas Monday, a different type of disaster was unfolding in Mansfield ISD when nothing appeared to work. Everything from student schedules and grades to the phone and email system stopped working. The district's internet-based systems were hacked. The unidentified perpetrators are demanding money to undo...
bookriot.com
Texas School Board Bans the Word “Transgender” from District
On August 22nd, the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) voted on a lengthy set of guidelines that included prohibitions against so-called “Critical Race Theory” in schools as well as chosen pronouns and promotion of “Gender Fluidity.” It’s been dubbed the “Don’t Say Trans” policy by some opponents.
Man uses Snapchat to publish images of local women without consent, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Fort Worth man living in Odessa was arrested last week after investigators said he threatened multiple victims in Midland and Odessa. Carlin Van, 22, has been charged with three counts of Sexual Coercion and five counts of Publish/Threat to Publish Intimate Visual Material. The investigation began on March 3, when investigators […]
texasstandard.org
Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows
In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
dallasexpress.com
Problems Brew in Dallas County Jail
The Dallas County jail has been the source of increased scrutiny over recent years due to several high-profile issues that rocked the system, fueling speculation that the federal government may step in and seize control. For example, last year, the FBI investigated over $600,000 of missing money from inmates’ commissary...
You're welcome, Houston: Why DFW's rain wasn't all our gain
DALLAS — North Texas on Monday got a round of rain we've rarely seen: Nearly 10 inches in just a 24-hour span, with both Dallas and Fort Worth getting over nine inches of rain. The heavy downpours persisted early Monday and into the afternoon. And they led to widespread...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Euless Woman Achieves Childhood Dream, Earns Law Degree After 35 Years in Cosmetology
When a lifelong dream is finally reached, it's something good. And a woman from Euless is still celebrating that big moment. Margarita Trevino walked across the stage and proudly received her paralegal certificate from the Center for Advanced legal Studies in Houston on Saturday. Earning that diploma has always been...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Attorney Sentenced to 5 Years for Laundering Drug Money
According to the U.S Attorney's Office for the Nothern District of Texas, a Dallas lawyer has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for conspiring to launder money he believed was linked to narcotics trafficking. 52-year-old Rayshun Jackon of The Jackson Law Firm was arrested in April 2021and plead...
