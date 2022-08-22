ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cardiac Arrest Survivor on a Mission to Raise Awareness, Education

Angela Perkins is on a mission straight from the heart. She almost lost her life on July 9, 2013, when she went into cardiac arrest. “I was at work in a meeting, just a routine meeting at work, and all of a sudden I collapsed and went into sudden cardiac arrest,” said Perkins.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

$563,200 of meth seized in Collin County

ALLEN, Texas - Deputies in Collin County found more than $500,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Tuesday. Members of the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a white F-150 on US-75 near Exchange Parkway in Allen. According to the Sheriff's...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

20 kilos of methamphetamine seized in Collin County

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials seized 20 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of more than half a million dollars during a traffic stop on Aug. 23. Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a Ford F-150 on US-75 and Exchange Parkway. Inside they found the drugs hidden in a compartment. "Today's seizure is yet another example of the consequences of an open and out-of-control border with Mexico. As we know all too well, these dangerous drugs peddled by the Cartels are aimed at our citizens and are prolific killers.  Investing in partnerships, manpower, and specialized training to fight these criminals is essential. I am proud of the work by my dedicated deputies and our law-enforcement partners to keep our communities safe," said Collin County Sheriff Skinner.Two people were arrested and transported to the Collin County Detention Facility.  This investigation is ongoing.  
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Q92

Boy or Girl: Texas School District Will Not Recognize ‘Pronouns’

A north Texas school district just made a controversial decision. The Grapevine-Colleyville district, which is located between Dallas and Fort Worth just approved two new policies targeting gender identity on Monday night:. Teachers will not be forced to address students by the pronouns that match their gender identity even if...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

GCISD Passes Policies on Pronoun Usage, Books and Classroom Discussions

After nearly 200 speakers Monday night voiced their support and concerns, the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board narrowly passed a set of policies on topics such as pronoun usage, bathrooms and classroom discussions. The proposed policies would limit how teachers talk about race, gender and sexuality and give trustees a greater say...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. PELATZKY, BRUCE ALAN; W/M; POB: CONNECTICUT; AGE: 62; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: MARRIOTT/FOOD...
KELLER, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Family Grieves After Wife, Mother Drowns in Mesquite Flood

It's been two days since historic rain amounts hit parts of North Texas and left one woman dead after her SUV was swept away in floodwaters. Jolene Jarrell, 60, was driving back to her East Dallas home after dropping someone off when she got caught in rising water under Interstate Highway 635 in Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
papercitymag.com

The Best Oktoberfests in North Texas For Biers, Brats, and Polka

Oktoberfest has always been a welcome fall harbinger. And this year, the annual celebrations for biers, brats, and polka begin as early as September 15. So get your lederhosen and steins ready and raise a cold one to the best Oktoberfests in North Texas this fall. Addison Oktoberfest. From September...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cybercriminals Disconnect Mansfield ISD's Computers

When floodwater raced through North Texas Monday, a different type of disaster was unfolding in Mansfield ISD when nothing appeared to work. Everything from student schedules and grades to the phone and email system stopped working. The district's internet-based systems were hacked. The unidentified perpetrators are demanding money to undo...
MANSFIELD, TX
bookriot.com

Texas School Board Bans the Word “Transgender” from District

On August 22nd, the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) voted on a lengthy set of guidelines that included prohibitions against so-called “Critical Race Theory” in schools as well as chosen pronouns and promotion of “Gender Fluidity.” It’s been dubbed the “Don’t Say Trans” policy by some opponents.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
texasstandard.org

Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows

In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Problems Brew in Dallas County Jail

The Dallas County jail has been the source of increased scrutiny over recent years due to several high-profile issues that rocked the system, fueling speculation that the federal government may step in and seize control. For example, last year, the FBI investigated over $600,000 of missing money from inmates’ commissary...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Attorney Sentenced to 5 Years for Laundering Drug Money

According to the U.S Attorney's Office for the Nothern District of Texas, a Dallas lawyer has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for conspiring to launder money he believed was linked to narcotics trafficking. 52-year-old Rayshun Jackon of The Jackson Law Firm was arrested in April 2021and plead...
DALLAS, TX

