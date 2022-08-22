ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Spun

Broncos Have Released 2021 Draft Pick On Monday

After just one year, the Denver Broncos let go of a member of the team's 2021 draft class on Monday. Taking to Twitter, the Broncos announced that they have waived former seventh-round pick Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation; meaning that if the defensive end goes unclaimed, he will be added to Denver's injured reserve.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' David Sills: Tallies 56 yards in preseason debut

Sills corralled five of seven targets for 56 yards in Sunday's preseason victory versus the Bengals. Sills didn't play in New York's first exhibition game last Thursday due to an undisclosed injury, but he was back in action for the team's second contest Sunday. The 26-year-old ranked second on the squad in receiving yards and third in receptions in the win. Sills is considered a long shot for a spot on the 53-man roster, so he'll be looking to make another strong impression in the Giants' third and final preseason game against the Jets next weekend.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Allen Lazard: Held out for exhibition

Lazard isn't expected to play in Green Bay's final preseason game Thursday against Kansas City, with the Packers holding out their top players to prepare for Week 1 at Minnesota, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Lazard enters the season as Green Bay's top wideout, albeit with a track record that...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Phillies' Darick Hall: Headed to Triple-A

Hall was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley following Monday's game against the Reds, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Hall has struggled to see consistent at-bats of late, recording just four at-bats since Wednesday. Since he's limited to first base and designated hitter, Hall's playing time was destined to dwindle further once Bryce Harper (thumb) likely makes his return from the 60-day injured list next week. Per Gelb, Hall should be back in the big leagues once rosters expand Sept. 2, but the rookie will head to the minors to stay sharp in the meantime.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Collin Johnson: Injures leg in practice

Johnson suffered an apparent lower-body injury during Wednesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Johnson reportedly has been excellent throughout training camp and caught 10 passes for 123 yards in two preseason games. Initial reports suggest the injury may be serious, but if not, Johnson could have role off the bench Week 1.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Won't be back Wednesday

Manager Oliver Marmol said after Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Cubs that Helsley (personal) won't be reinstated from the restricted list Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Marmol said earlier Tuesday that Helsley was expected to be back with the Cardinals on Wednesday, but the closer will instead remain with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Tossed from Wednesday's contest

Arenado was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Cubs for arguing a called check-swing strike three, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Arenado was called out on a check swing by the home plate umpire to end the third inning, and the third baseman will head to the clubhouse early after disputing the call. The 31-year-old finished the contest 0-for-2 and should be back in the lineup for Thursday's series finale in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Robbie Anderson: Absent again

Anderson (quadriceps) isn't practicing Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Anderson made a brief appearance in Carolina's preseason opener before sitting out the second game. It sounds like the team will play some starters in the preseason finale this Friday against the Bills, including QB Baker Mayfield, but Anderson won't necessarily be ready for the contest. After that, Anderson still would have more than two weeks to prepare for a Week 1 home game against the Browns.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos Claim RB Devine Ozigbo Off Waivers From Saints

Ozigbo, 25, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Jaguars. He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason in 2021 and re-signed with the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Drives in three

Sheets went 3-for-5 with three RBI on Wednesday against the Orioles. Sheets delivered a two-RBI single in the first inning and drove in an additional run in the seventh frame. He has started four of the team's last five games and has 10 hits in 18 at-bats in that span. Sheets has been starting in right field, but he will find playing time more difficult to come by once Eloy Jimenez (elbow) is able to get back in the lineup consistently.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Won't play Friday

Coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Poyer (elbow) is improving but still not quite ready to return this week, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports. It wasn't likely that the 2021 first-team All-Pro selection was going to see more than a couple series during Friday's preseason game at Carolina either way. He did not need to wear a sleeve or a brace after hyperextending his elbow during Week 1 of the preseason, which points to there being a solid chance he'll be available to open the regular campaign. In the meantime, Damar Hamlin should continue to see an increase in reps next to Micah Hyde.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Michael Papierski: Demoted to Triple-A

The Reds optioned Papierski to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Though he had served as the Reds' primary backstop since Tyler Stephenson (collarbone) rejoined Aramis Garcia (finger) on the injured list July 23, Papierski had lost out on playing time to Austin Romine over the past week. The Reds will now give Papierski a chance to regain some confidence at the plate by sending him to Louisville, after he had produced a lowly .140/.222/.211 slash line since the All-Star break. Chuckie Robinson was called up from Triple-A and could split time behind the dish with Romine moving forward.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Astros' Chas McCormick: Suffers dislocated finger

McCormick sustained a dislocated right pinky finger during Wednesday's win over the Twins and is expected to be unavailable for at least a couple days, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCormick went 0-for-2 with a walk and suffered the injury while diving back to first base on a...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Late life in KC?

Jones may have "late life" in Kansas City, as he had a good practice Tuesday after teammate Derrick Gore (thumb) was placed on injured reserve, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Those who drafted Jones earlier this summer were hoping he'd challenge Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the starting job, or at least...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Ricky Seals-Jones: Set to claim roster spot

Seals-Jones (undisclosed) should claim a roster spot heading into the 2022 campaign, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The tight end hasn't practiced since the second day of camp while dealing with an unspecified injury, but he seems all but guaranteed to make the final roster after signing with New York in March. There's no word on if Seals-Jones will be healthy for the start of the year, but he will in all likelihood split reps with Daniel Bellinger on the Giants' offense when he returns to the field.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

