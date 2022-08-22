Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
urbanbellemag.com
Dr. Eugene Harris Reacts to Toya Bush-Harris’ Messy Comments on ‘Married to Medicine’
Toya Bush-Harris continues to have controversial moments. “Married to Medicine” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. On the positive side, Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe were finally able to hash things out. Heavenly apologized for the comments she made about Contessa’s marriage on her YouTube channel. She said she never intended to hurt Contessa in any way. And she does care about Contessa’s feelings because they always had a genuine friendship. Contessa was grateful for the apology. She also said the vulnerable side of Heavenly is the real Heavenly she has grown close to over the years. What upset her the most during the intervention is Heavenly laughing while the montage was playing. Contessa didn’t think Heavenly was remorseful that day. So it was nice to see that Heavenly does actually care and she wants their friendship to be repaired.
Married To Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes Thanks Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss For Supporting Her
Is Kandi only known in Atlanta? I know Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton would say so. But Kandi Burruss’ response would be, “Bitch, I’m worldwide!” Yes, you are Kandi. And I love Marlo… but we all know that was quite the reach. After the recent drama with Marlo, Kandi, and Todd Tucker on a recent episode of RHOA, not only did Kandi […] The post Married To Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes Thanks Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss For Supporting Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
SheKnows
Sheila Refuses to Leave Deacon’s Home — and Brooke Informs Hope They Are Under Attack by Steffy and Taylor
At Deacon’s place, Sheila urges him to “rise and shine” and enthuses about them taking care of each other as “roomies.” Deacon groans, “Roomies? Oh God, it wasn’t a dream.” Sheila chuckles. She goes over them having a lot to celebrate last night and muses, “You were all about it.” As she offers breakfast, Deacon pours the remainder of his whiskey into a coffee mug and informs her that this roomie thing isn’t going to work out.
urbanbellemag.com
LHHATL Recap: Sierra & Her Siblings Confront Her Mother About Alcoholism
On the recent episode of “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta,” Sierra makes the decision to not get involved in the messiness surrounding Joc. She had the chance to tell Kendra about the accusations made by Meda, but Sierra doesn’t want to stand in the way of Joc and Kendra’s big day. The wedding is just hours away. Plus, Sierra has problems of her own. Her mother has a drinking problem. Sierra is worried about her health. So she confronts her mother with a plan of action.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why The Young And The Restless' Imani Will Be Getting A New Face
Per Soaps In Depth, Amanda Sinclair's (Mishael Morgan) quest for answers about her biological parents was a whirlwind of drama on "The Young and the Restless." She was desperate to learn the truth about what happened to her and Hilary when they were babies. However, she got more than she bargained for when she ultimately located her long-lost family. Besides a grandfather that arranged for her father's murder and a mother that couldn't bother to acknowledge her most of the time, she also got a sister: Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).
Who Switched Steffy's DNA Baby Daddy Results On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Since "The Bold and the Beautiful" teased Steffy and Finn's epic reunion after so many outside sources coming between them, they have more than delivered. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) suffered a near-death experience at the hands of his birth mother and criminal mastermind Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), reports Soaps.com. Finn's shooting was unintentional and broke her, but that did little to stop Sheila's reign of terror as she attempted to silence her real target, his wife.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Mishael Morgan Leaving Again?
'The Young and the Restless' fans are worried about Mishael Morgan's status with the show after rumors circulate she's leaving again.
Complex
Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm
Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
urbanbellemag.com
NeNe Leakes Dismisses Lawsuit Against Bravo, Andy Cohen, and Others
NeNe Leakes sued Bravo and Andy Cohen after she alleged racial discrimination. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum NeNe Leakes had a controversial exit. And she has made a lot of accusations since her departure. In fact, she told her supporters that she felt like she was being pushed off of the show. When she was negotiating her contract, she was offered fewer episodes. NeNe also accused Bravo and Andy Cohen of blacklisting her. She thought it was messed up that she never secured her own spinoff show. NeNe claimed that Kim Zolciak was offered a show after she quit RHOA during filming. So NeNe believed she was the victim of racial discrimination.
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
UFC・
‘Law & Order’ Boss Reveals Details Behind Anthony Anderson’s Exit
The 22nd season premiere of the hit NBC crime-drama TV series Law & Order is just around the corner. However, this recently revived series will be returning without one character who returned for season 21. Now, one of the minds behind the award-winning Law & Order franchise, showrunner Rick Eid, is explaining how this character will be written out of the series as the new season hits the airwaves on September 22.
bravotv.com
Mike Hill, Noelle Robinson, Bravo Family Show Cynthia Bailey Support Amid Her Mom’s Health Journey
The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey is sharing an update on her mom, Barbara Morris, shortly after she confirmed her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis. Barbara went in for surgery this week and it was “successful,” according to the RHOA alum, who is feeling a lot of love from those who are close to her and in her extended circle as she shares what’s next for her mom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Susan Walters and Soap-Alum Hubby Introduce Their New Grandchild in Heart-Melting Photos
The CBS soap actress has a lot to celebrate these days. These days, The Young and the Restless’ Diane is enjoying every minute that she spends with her grandson Harrison and her portrayer, Susan Walters, recently spent some time with her new granddaughter, Nora. The CBS soap actress shared...
urbanbellemag.com
Quad Webb Defends Toya Bush-Harris Shade & Responds When Accused of Emasculating Ex
Toya Bush-Harris and Quad Webb have a history of not getting along. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb has no problem clapping back when the other cast members come for her. In fact, she clashed with Toya Bush-Harris during the previous season. Dr. Heavenly Kimes informed Quad about the jabs Toya threw on Instagram Live. She referred to Quad’s apartment at the time as a “******** apartment.” And she expressed that she didn’t think Quad should be a full-time cast member. She and Dr. Simone Whitmore felt Quad wasn’t open to sharing much of her personal life since her divorce. Toya also said that all Quad would do is film scenes with Heavenly anyway.
Comments / 0