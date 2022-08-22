Read full article on original website
cw39.com
Here’s the preseason top 25 Texas high school football teams, according to MaxPreps
HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s almost here, the 2022 Texas high school football season is right around the corner, as the season starts this week with several teams hitting the gridiron across the state. So who are the teams to watch in 2022? Well, a lot of them are...
KFDM-TV
48th Annual Young Men's Business League & BISD girls volleyball tournament
BEAUMONT — The 48th annual Young Men's Business League (YMBL) and Beaumont ISD Girls Volleyball tournament is set for September 8th and 10th. The games will be held at Westbrook and United High Schools in Beaumont. Thursday games will begin at 8:30 a.m. and Saturday begins at 9:00 a.m.
12newsnow.com
409Sports Blitz Game of The Week: Port Arthur Memorial at Port Neches-Groves
PORT NECHES, Texas — The 409Sports Blitz is heading to The Reservation to start the season!. On Friday night Ashly Elam and Cameron Sibert will team up for pregame reports and the 409Sports Blitz live from Indian Stadium at 10:20 pm. Port Arthur Memorial's talented roster will travel less...
Texas youth baseball coach aggressively bumps into kids on handshake line (VIDEO)
A youth baseball coach in Texas was reportedly removed from his position last month after a repulsive display of poor sportsmanship was captured on video. Kenneth Wendt, a local police officer and volunteer coach, was shown on camera physically initiating contact with youngsters from the opposing team of nine-year-olds. Wendt,...
Pearland shut out against Hawaii in tough 2nd Little League matchup
The kiddos from Pearland aren't out, but they must win to stay alive in Williamsport.
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
brownwoodnews.com
H. R. “Lefty” Block
H. R. “Lefty” Block went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2022. He was born in Orange, Texas on. October 3, 1935 to Louise Theodore and Lucyle Baker Block. Lefty had a long and successful career in law enforcement for the State of Texas. He began his career in.
Houstonian brings taste of Texas to Los Angeles with breakfast tacos
Meet the Texas native who's serving up her home state cuisine on Hollywood Boulevard. ABC13's Rita Garcia got to try it ahead of the Texans vs. Rams preseason game.
WAFB
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
12NewsNow
Texas tribe condemns use of American Indian mascots by Port Neches-Groves ISD in resolution
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas has released a resolution calling for the removal of Native American mascots for schools and athletic teams. The resolution specifically called out the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District's use of Native American mascots. In the resolution dated August 22, 2022, the...
12NewsNow
Buna ISD names new superintendent
BUNA, Texas — The Buna Independent School District board has named the district's new superintendent. Tiffany Spicer was named as the "sole finalist" for the job of superintendent of the Buna ISD according to the district. Spicer was previously the assistant superintendent of innovation and learning at the Beeville...
KVUE
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
KFDM-TV
Alabama-Coushatta resolution to remove Native American mascots from PN-G (UPDATE)
POLK COUNTY — UPDATE: The Tribal Council of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas has released a statement supporting the removal of "Native" mascots for school and sport teams. It reads, in part:. The Tribal Council of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas is calling on the Port-Neches-Grove school district to...
Port Arthur News
Nederland victim of fatal wreck was newly married, hoping to start a family
Brittnie Eldridge Adaway, 23, texted her husband at approximately 9:10 p.m. Monday to say she was leaving a friend’s house and was headed home. But as time passed and she did not arrive, he began calling her. “Then a state trooper showed up at their apartment,” said her mother-in-law,...
12NewsNow
'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus
BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
therecordlive.com
2 SETX women killed in head on crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
12NewsNow
Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Click2Houston.com
Meeting the massive demand for welders in the US, Houston area
HOUSTON – Welding is at the heart of our infrastructure and according to industry experts, there is a massive demand for welders worldwide. It touches every aspect of our lives: work, home and travel. Houston is home to more welders than any other U.S. city. Kristin Bamberger is a...
KFDM-TV
Entergy Texas announces construction of service center in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Entergy Texas is constructing a new service center facility in Beaumont to improve storm response and resiliency. Entergy Texas employees assigned to the Chevyland Service Center near I-10 in Beaumont will soon have a new facility. The Texas Department of Transportation plans to acquire the property where the service center is located for the I-10/US 69 interchange project.
12NewsNow
'We miss you already' : Vidor High School staff, students mourning loss of beloved and 'amazing' teacher
VIDOR, Texas — Staff and students at Vidor High School are mourning the loss of a beloved and "amazing" teacher. Lesley Newman taught cosmetology and was still employed as a teacher when she died, according to Vidor Independent School District Coordinator of Communication Deedra LaPray. Newman worked with the district for 10 years.
