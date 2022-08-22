ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

12newsnow.com

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week: Port Arthur Memorial at Port Neches-Groves

PORT NECHES, Texas — The 409Sports Blitz is heading to The Reservation to start the season!. On Friday night Ashly Elam and Cameron Sibert will team up for pregame reports and the 409Sports Blitz live from Indian Stadium at 10:20 pm. Port Arthur Memorial's talented roster will travel less...
brownwoodnews.com

H. R. “Lefty” Block

H. R. “Lefty” Block went to be with the Lord on August 19, 2022. He was born in Orange, Texas on. October 3, 1935 to Louise Theodore and Lucyle Baker Block. Lefty had a long and successful career in law enforcement for the State of Texas. He began his career in.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
12NewsNow

Buna ISD names new superintendent

BUNA, Texas — The Buna Independent School District board has named the district's new superintendent. Tiffany Spicer was named as the "sole finalist" for the job of superintendent of the Buna ISD according to the district. Spicer was previously the assistant superintendent of innovation and learning at the Beeville...
BUNA, TX
KVUE

Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home

LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
LA PORTE, TX
12NewsNow

'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

2 SETX women killed in head on crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County

ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Meeting the massive demand for welders in the US, Houston area

HOUSTON – Welding is at the heart of our infrastructure and according to industry experts, there is a massive demand for welders worldwide. It touches every aspect of our lives: work, home and travel. Houston is home to more welders than any other U.S. city. Kristin Bamberger is a...
HOUSTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Entergy Texas announces construction of service center in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Entergy Texas is constructing a new service center facility in Beaumont to improve storm response and resiliency. Entergy Texas employees assigned to the Chevyland Service Center near I-10 in Beaumont will soon have a new facility. The Texas Department of Transportation plans to acquire the property where the service center is located for the I-10/US 69 interchange project.
BEAUMONT, TX

