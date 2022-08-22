ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TN

Comments / 1

Related
vucommodores.com

SEC Nation to Visit Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — SEC Network and Vanderbilt Athletics have announced that SEC Nation presented by Johnsonville will originate from the Vandy campus on Sept. 10 in advance of the football team’s home game with Wake Forest. SEC Nation, which airs weekly on SEC Network before the start of...
wgnsradio.com

New Skatepark with Bowl Coming to Murfreesboro Parks

(Murfreesboro, TN) Skateboarders, inline skating enthusiast and more will appreciate the recent news announced by the Murfreesboro Parks & Rec. Department…. That was Rachel Singer with the Parks, talking about the future skatepark. Half-pipe ramps and more will all be a part of the concrete skate park. Thomas Laird, Assistant Director of the Parks, told WGNS…
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gordonsville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Education
County
Smith County, TN
City
Carthage, TN
City
Gordonsville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Watertown, TN
Smith County, TN
Sports
On Target News

Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million

A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WATE

Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Jackson
WSMV

Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
carthagecourier.com

Suspect caught in Dixon Springs

A man faces a host of charges after eluding law enforcement authorities in Trousdale County only to be taken into custody by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the Dixon Springs community. Meanwhile, the suspect allegedly attempted to fight-off deputies as he was being arrested. The investigation began when...
DIXON SPRINGS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tigers#Ghs
WSMV

LaVergne High School math teacher passes away

LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Schools announced that a math teacher at LaVergne High School passed away on Sunday morning. Rutherford County Schools said in a Facebook post that Christina Manley was a top-notch teacher and natural leader who made an impact and was loved by many students and coworkers.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Nashville Parent

Two Upcoming Family Events at The Streets of Indian Lake

Saturday, August 27 | 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Family Wellness & Fun Day is this Saturday, August 27 at the Hendersonville Farmers & Artisan Market. Activities include educational games, wellness tips for the kid in you, live music from Bill Gaines, food, giveaways, lawn games, inflatables, face painting, Sean the Balloon Guy and more!
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Putnam’s Hawkins Crawford Road Closed To Truck Traffic

Putnam County’s Hawkins Crawford Road is closed to truck traffic until further notice. Road Supervisor Randy Jones said the influx of trucks going to the Academy Sports Distribution center has created safety concerns. “It keeps our stop signs torn down there, it’s a narrow turn from Highway 70 onto...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wilsonpost.com

Cheryl Lewis: Hit the exits of I-40 to enter new fun times

Y’all up for an experiment? Part of the reason for my “Through New Eyes” column is to share Wilson County through the perspective of someone brand new to town. As a relative newcomer here, I’m eager to get to know fun new people and intriguing things about our county, so have devised a bittuva wacky approach to get things rolling. Well, my car rolling, actually.
WILSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy