atozsports.com
WATCH: Former Tennessee Vols pitcher throws his fastest professional pitches
If you were a fan of the Tennessee Vols or just college baseball last season, you know who Ben Joyce is. The former Vols righty was the hardest-thrower in the country. Joyce was a key part of a special pitching staff for the Vols. Now, he is back to his old tricks at the professional level.
Greenfield football player who stopped breathing during game recovering in Nashville
Blake Rodehaver's football team was two minutes away from winning their Friday night game when the high school senior stopped breathing.
vucommodores.com
SEC Nation to Visit Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — SEC Network and Vanderbilt Athletics have announced that SEC Nation presented by Johnsonville will originate from the Vandy campus on Sept. 10 in advance of the football team’s home game with Wake Forest. SEC Nation, which airs weekly on SEC Network before the start of...
wgnsradio.com
New Skatepark with Bowl Coming to Murfreesboro Parks
(Murfreesboro, TN) Skateboarders, inline skating enthusiast and more will appreciate the recent news announced by the Murfreesboro Parks & Rec. Department…. That was Rachel Singer with the Parks, talking about the future skatepark. Half-pipe ramps and more will all be a part of the concrete skate park. Thomas Laird, Assistant Director of the Parks, told WGNS…
Tennessee Woman's Biscuit Craving Leads To $1 Million Lottery Win
The lucky player said she was "yelling and carrying on" when she saw she won.
Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million
A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
1 Person Dead 2 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a brutal multi-vehicle wreck occurred on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that the incident involved a tractor-trailer and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
WATE
Two injured after vehicle hits tree in Cookeville
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in Cumberland County are investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle. THP reported that the driver may have blown a steer tire causing him to lose control. The vehicle looks to be in the middle of a field after it ran...
Inspection not required? Tenn. State Fair mishap leads to process explanation
TOSHA provides insight into the state's legal process for amusement ride approval in response to a reported issue with a faulty ride at the Wilson Co. and Tennessee State Fair last week.
Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Big Chicken’ restaurant coming to Nashville
Big chicken is coming to Tennessee with the first location opening in Nashville!
WSMV
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
carthagecourier.com
Suspect caught in Dixon Springs
A man faces a host of charges after eluding law enforcement authorities in Trousdale County only to be taken into custody by Smith County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the Dixon Springs community. Meanwhile, the suspect allegedly attempted to fight-off deputies as he was being arrested. The investigation began when...
WSMV
LaVergne High School math teacher passes away
LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Schools announced that a math teacher at LaVergne High School passed away on Sunday morning. Rutherford County Schools said in a Facebook post that Christina Manley was a top-notch teacher and natural leader who made an impact and was loved by many students and coworkers.
Nashville Parent
Two Upcoming Family Events at The Streets of Indian Lake
Saturday, August 27 | 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Family Wellness & Fun Day is this Saturday, August 27 at the Hendersonville Farmers & Artisan Market. Activities include educational games, wellness tips for the kid in you, live music from Bill Gaines, food, giveaways, lawn games, inflatables, face painting, Sean the Balloon Guy and more!
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 24 near the Smyrna area early Tuesday morning.
newstalk941.com
Putnam’s Hawkins Crawford Road Closed To Truck Traffic
Putnam County’s Hawkins Crawford Road is closed to truck traffic until further notice. Road Supervisor Randy Jones said the influx of trucks going to the Academy Sports Distribution center has created safety concerns. “It keeps our stop signs torn down there, it’s a narrow turn from Highway 70 onto...
wilsonpost.com
Cheryl Lewis: Hit the exits of I-40 to enter new fun times
Y’all up for an experiment? Part of the reason for my “Through New Eyes” column is to share Wilson County through the perspective of someone brand new to town. As a relative newcomer here, I’m eager to get to know fun new people and intriguing things about our county, so have devised a bittuva wacky approach to get things rolling. Well, my car rolling, actually.
Crossville man missing for nearly 3 weeks
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a man missing form Crossville since early August.
Charges pending after teen makes threat toward Coffee County Schools
Officials say charges are pending against a teenager after a threat was made toward Coffee County Schools.
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
