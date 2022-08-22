ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde school shooting: $27B class action lawsuit announced for victims, survivors

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08xkam_0hQ5HcQZ00

UVALDE, Texas — Civil rights attorney Charles Bonner on Sunday announced a class-action lawsuit seeking accountability for the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead in Uvalde, Texas.

“What we intend to do (is) to help serve this community, and that is to file a $27 billion civil rights lawsuit under our United States Constitution, one-of-a-kind in the whole world,” Bonner of San Francisco-based Bonner & Bonner Law told KSAT-TV.

Bonner is targeting several law enforcement agencies as well as the manufacturer of the gun used in the deadly mass shooting with the lawsuit. According to WOAI-TV, the suit targets the following individuals and agencies:

  • Daniel Defense, the gun manufacturer used by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, identified by authorities as the Uvalde gunman.
  • Oasis Outback, the shop where Ramos picked up the gun.
  • Ramos’ uncle, who drove him to the gun shop.
  • Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department.
  • Uvalde Police Department.
  • Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Texas Department of Public Safety.
  • U.S. Border Patrol.

“There will be some institutional defendants as well, such as school board or such as city council or such as the City of the Uvalde,” Bonner told KSAT.

According to the TV station, Bonner and his associates have been traveling to Uvalde from their California office for weeks, meeting with families at Tabernacle of Worship.

“Up to right now, there’s been no accountability, there’s no justice for those 19 children and the two teachers,” the church’s pastor, Daniel Myers, told KSAT.

Specifically, Bonner intends to sue on the basis that the victims, survivors and their families had their 14th Amendment rights violated.

“People have a right to life under the 14th Amendment, and what we’ve seen here is that the law enforcement agencies have shown a deliberate, conscious disregard of the life,” Bonner told the TV station.

When asked how he arrived at the $27 billion figure, Bonner told WOAI that it’s because “we have to make it too expensive for them to continue to do nothing.”

Bonner also confirmed that the class action lawsuit will not be filed until close to the end of September, the TV station reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
State
California State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Class Action Lawsuit#Elementary School#Violent Crime#Bonner Bonner Law#Ksat Tv#Woai Tv#Uvalde Police Department
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
109K+
Followers
120K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy