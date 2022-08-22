Read full article on original website
Related
urbanbellemag.com
As Kandi Burruss Demands Respect for Todd Tucker, Bravo Gets Shady with Editing
Todd Tucker is tired of being pulled into Kandi Burruss’ feuds. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss doesn’t like it when Todd Tucker is dragged into her feuds. Todd isn’t a fan of this either. But that’s exactly what happened on the latest episode. While the cast was filming in Jamaica, they got together to have dinner. Sanya Richards-Ross said the trip would be a couples trip. So she wanted everyone to bring a plus one. Kandi brought Todd. And the conversation went left after Kandi called Marlo Hampton out. At the time, Marlo was very critical of Ralph Pittman. He decided that he would no longer adopt Drew Sidora’s son. He said the reason why he changed his mind is that the adoption was something the child’s biological father isn’t comfortable with.
urbanbellemag.com
Kenya Moore Says RHOA Star is a Wannabe NeNe Leakes + Marlo Hampton Makes Show Ghetto
Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton have been clashing on RHOA. The cast of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” is currently filming the reunion for Season 14. Interestingly enough, the drama has been nonstop. It’s the first time Marlo Hampton has held a peach. Although Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss advocated for this, Kandi and Kenya are the two main people Marlo has been clashing with. On the recent episode, Marlo was critical of Ralph Pittman’s reason for changing his mind about adopting Drew Sidora’s son. Ralph tried to explain he had to back off of it because the child’s biological father wasn’t really comfortable with the adoption taking place. And the biological father has been trying to form a relationship with the child after spending years in prison.
Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back
Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
urbanbellemag.com
NeNe Leakes Dismisses Lawsuit Against Bravo, Andy Cohen, and Others
NeNe Leakes sued Bravo and Andy Cohen after she alleged racial discrimination. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum NeNe Leakes had a controversial exit. And she has made a lot of accusations since her departure. In fact, she told her supporters that she felt like she was being pushed off of the show. When she was negotiating her contract, she was offered fewer episodes. NeNe also accused Bravo and Andy Cohen of blacklisting her. She thought it was messed up that she never secured her own spinoff show. NeNe claimed that Kim Zolciak was offered a show after she quit RHOA during filming. So NeNe believed she was the victim of racial discrimination.
RELATED PEOPLE
'RHOA's' Kenya Moore Reacts to Clash With Sanya—'I Didn't Send for Her'
Kenya Moore has spoken out on Twitter after scenes of 'RHOA' Season 14 saw her in a heated clash with co-star Sanya Richards-Ross.
‘RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield Confirms She’s Dating Reality Star Martell Holt After Beach Date
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield is in a new relationship. After Sheree, 52, was spotted taking selfies on the beach with Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt, she confirmed to TMZ that the two are dating. “We actually met through a mutual friend,” Sheree said. “He’s met my friends. He met several people in my family. We’ve been just hanging out. I’m enjoying life right now.”
NFL・
urbanbellemag.com
Kendra Robinson Reveals Where She Stands with Yung Joc Amid LHHATL Drama & Rumors
Yung Joc has been accused of cheating on Kendra Robinson. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s relationship was the focal point. Spice found out that a friend may have a very long history with Joc. In fact, she told Spice that she has allegedly been messing around with Joc for 14 years. And although things have allegedly been on and off between them, she feels like their connection will hold up regardless of whether he is married or not. Spice then brought her friend around the others. She told Karlie Redd that the last time she for sure hooked up with Joc was allegedly back in 2020.
urbanbellemag.com
Dr. Eugene Harris Reacts to Toya Bush-Harris’ Messy Comments on ‘Married to Medicine’
Toya Bush-Harris continues to have controversial moments. “Married to Medicine” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. On the positive side, Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe were finally able to hash things out. Heavenly apologized for the comments she made about Contessa’s marriage on her YouTube channel. She said she never intended to hurt Contessa in any way. And she does care about Contessa’s feelings because they always had a genuine friendship. Contessa was grateful for the apology. She also said the vulnerable side of Heavenly is the real Heavenly she has grown close to over the years. What upset her the most during the intervention is Heavenly laughing while the montage was playing. Contessa didn’t think Heavenly was remorseful that day. So it was nice to see that Heavenly does actually care and she wants their friendship to be repaired.
IN THIS ARTICLE
urbanbellemag.com
Former ‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Engaged?
Dr. Gregory Lunceford and Quad Webb’s divorce was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb was very open about her marriage to Dr. Gregory Lunceford on the show. They clashed over many things. One topic that was a sore spot for them was having children. Gregory wanted to be a parent. However, Quad said she had reservations. For her, it didn’t make sense for them to bring children into the world when they were having so many issues in their marriage. And most of the time they struggled to get along. Regardless, they did try to work out their issues. They asked for help from other couples they formed friendships with. Plus, therapy was also something they utilized to see if they could get to the root of their problems.
Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos
Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
urbanbellemag.com
LHHATL Recap: Sierra & Her Siblings Confront Her Mother About Alcoholism
On the recent episode of “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta,” Sierra makes the decision to not get involved in the messiness surrounding Joc. She had the chance to tell Kendra about the accusations made by Meda, but Sierra doesn’t want to stand in the way of Joc and Kendra’s big day. The wedding is just hours away. Plus, Sierra has problems of her own. Her mother has a drinking problem. Sierra is worried about her health. So she confronts her mother with a plan of action.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Married To Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes Thanks Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss For Supporting Her
Is Kandi only known in Atlanta? I know Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton would say so. But Kandi Burruss’ response would be, “Bitch, I’m worldwide!” Yes, you are Kandi. And I love Marlo… but we all know that was quite the reach. After the recent drama with Marlo, Kandi, and Todd Tucker on a recent episode of RHOA, not only did Kandi […] The post Married To Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes Thanks Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss For Supporting Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
WELP: Melody Holt Comments On Shereé And Martell’s Confirmed Coupledom, Says Her Ex Intro’d Housewife To Kids Without Warning
Melody who's been working on herself and focusing on the couple's four children since her 2021 divorce from Martell, is concerned that her ex isn't doing the same. She suggests that there probably hasn't been enough time between relationships for the fellow "Love & Marriage Huntsville" star to heal.
The Carter Family Cruises Croatia: Jay Z, Bey, Blue, Rumi And Sir Spotted Yachting
Beyoncé and Jay Z just landed in Croatia this week and immediately boarded a luxury yacht with their kids, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.
realitytitbit.com
DeShawn Snow's purse is still full despite being 'too human' for RHOA
Many of you may not remember DeShawn Snow from The Real Housewives of Atlanta as the star was only part of the cast for one season before quitting for being “too human.”. However, despite her absence from the hit Bravo series, DeShawn has still managed to stack up the cash through her career and her net worth shows it.
bravotv.com
Mike Hill, Noelle Robinson, Bravo Family Show Cynthia Bailey Support Amid Her Mom’s Health Journey
The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey is sharing an update on her mom, Barbara Morris, shortly after she confirmed her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis. Barbara went in for surgery this week and it was “successful,” according to the RHOA alum, who is feeling a lot of love from those who are close to her and in her extended circle as she shares what’s next for her mom.
Kandi Burruss’s BFF, DonJuan Clark, Joined Her “Gang” Many Years Ago
Prior to joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 2, Kandi Burruss already had a solid crew in place, many of which are still around today. One of Kandi’s closest friends, DonJuan Clark, has seen Miss “Keep A Bag” herself through numerous relationships and even more business ventures.
Inside the lavish UK hotel where Beyoncé and Jay Z stayed for '£20,000 a night'
When she has the time to visit the UK, where does someone like Beyoncé spend the night?. The 'Break My Soul' singer and her husband Jay Z are hardly interested in your run-of-the-mill hotel or B&B. No, when this billion-dollar couple go out, they're only getting the best of the best.
bravotv.com
Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Paget Berry Is Engaged
The BDSY alum shared several sweet photos of his romantic proposal. Congratulations are in order for Paget Berry! The Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum is engaged to girlfriend Johana Mills, as he recently revealed in a sweet new post on Instagram. On August 21, Paget took to Instagram to announce...
Comments / 0