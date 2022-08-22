WORD OF THE DAY : Epitome

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Adrienne Oglesby
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

Today’s word of the day is epitome.

Epitome means, a typical or ideal example

One may say the cabin we rented was the epitome of country charm with its wide pine floors and simple sturdy furniture

Here at KX, we challenge you to use this word in your vocabulary this week and share your usage of the word on our Facebook.

