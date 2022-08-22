WORD OF THE DAY : Epitome
Today’s word of the day is epitome.
Epitome means, a typical or ideal example
One may say the cabin we rented was the epitome of country charm with its wide pine floors and simple sturdy furniture
Here at KX, we challenge you to use this word in your vocabulary this week and share your usage of the word on our Facebook.
