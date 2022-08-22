Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois libraries receive $870K in grant dollars
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — More than $870,000 in grant money was awarded to 18 public libraries in Illinois on Tuesday. Secretary of State Jesse White awarded $870,800 to Illinois libraries as part of the FY2022 Live and Learn Grant program. The grant helps libraries statewide pay for essential capital improvements.
Central Illinois Proud
WMBD News at 4 p.m. -- Breanna Rittman live update on W. Virginia shooting
WMBD News at 4 p.m. -- Breanna Rittman live update on W. Virginia shooting. WMBD News at 4 p.m. — Breanna Rittman live update …. Peoria teacher’s union claims it was misled by school …. Big Table of Greater Peoria returns for a third year. Crew responds to...
Central Illinois Proud
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. The impact of redistricting was on full display. Democrats sorted through rivalries amongst themselves. And the issue of abortion rights may give Democrats a boost in a tough election year. The most intense stretch of the midterm...
Central Illinois Proud
NY, FL primaries a preview for who will control Congress
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Voters are going to the polls Tuesday in New York, Florida and Oklahoma to weigh in on who they want to send to Congress. There are a handful of key races in Tuesday’s primary, pinning Democrats against Democrats and Republicans against Republicans. Political analyst Todd...
Comments / 0