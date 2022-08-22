ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Rutherford County struggling to find kindergarten teachers

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX17 continues to follow the teacher shortage across the Mid-state. School leaders in Rutherford County say they are seeing openings in areas where they never thought possible. Right now there are multiple openings for kindergarten teachers in the county and they can't get a...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Vergne, TN
La Vergne, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
wgnsradio.com

Congratulations Rutherford County Schools

(MURFREESBORO) Rutherford County Schools remains one of the top school districts in Tennessee, based on academic growth scores released by the Tennessee Department of Education. RCS earned the highest possible composite score on the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System — more commonly known as TVAAS — which measures student growth from...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

English grad student interns at Discovery Center thanks to new course

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Graduate student Sarah Hicks is not the typical English graduate program student. She returned to school after working four years as an English as a second language, or ESL, teacher but not to further her classroom career. She wants to pursue a niche career as a show writer or narrative and experience designer.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna native graduates as Army motor transportation specialist

SMYRNA, Tenn. – Pvt. Dah Dah Eh, a Smyrna native, recently completed Advanced Individual Training as an Army motor transportation specialist at Fort Leonard, Missouri, on June 25. Eh completed 10 weeks of Basic Combat Training, learning physical fitness, military tactics, squad maneuvers, military etiquette, and land navigation. After...
SMYRNA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Math Teacher#K12#Highschool#Rutherford County Schools
Tyler Mc.

The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee

During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
SUMMERTOWN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wgnsradio.com

New Skatepark with Bowl Coming to Murfreesboro Parks

(Murfreesboro, TN) Skateboarders, inline skating enthusiast and more will appreciate the recent news announced by the Murfreesboro Parks & Rec. Department…. That was Rachel Singer with the Parks, talking about the future skatepark. Half-pipe ramps and more will all be a part of the concrete skate park. Thomas Laird, Assistant Director of the Parks, told WGNS…
MURFREESBORO, TN
thunder1320.com

Bomb threat evacuates Tullahoma High School Tuesday

Tullahoma High School was evacuated Tuesday after high school administration was “made aware of a potential bomb threat.”. According to the school district, students and staff were quickly and safely evacuated and police were contacted. Tullahoma Police arrived on the scene and found no evidence of this threat. According...
TULLAHOMA, TN
murfreesboro.com

Free Cake for Murfreesboro Residents

On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Murfreesboro is giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (individually packaged miniature bundt cakes) to the first 250 guests at each bakery to celebrate its 25th birthday. The giveaway is part of a national celebration where the bakeries from coast to coast will give out more than 110,000 cakes.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Linebaugh Library Hosts Local Author Jim Sandman for Book Signing

Linebaugh Public Library in Murfreesboro has announced that they will be hosting local author Jim Sandman for a book signing on Saturday, September 10th, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sandman will be signing copies of his book, Heaven Is Like Eternal Sex: And Other Things You Really Desire - 18 Daily Readings, published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform in 2018.
MURFREESBORO, TN
whopam.com

Motorcyclist flown to Nashville after Clarksville accident

A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital Wednesday morning following an accident on Madison Street in Clarksville. It happened just after 5 a.m. near Village Way and involved the motorcycle and a car, according to a news release from Clarksville police. The man on the motorcycle, whose name has...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

More than 330-year-old tree falls in Brentwood

Brentwood is full of beautiful trees and residents love trees on their property and in all the green space around the city. However, on Sunday morning, one resident woke to see his giant white oak tree had fallen. Marc Carter said on the Monday prior he was working from his...
BRENTWOOD, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy