In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
wgnsradio.com
Christiana Middle launches ‘STEAM Thursdays’ in pursuit of state designation
You may have noticed a few new items at Christiana Middle School this year. On the light poles in the parking lot outside, for example, there are banners that read, “We Are Christiana,” “Go Cougars,” or simply, “Christiana Middle School.”. On a wall in the...
williamsonherald.com
Centennial students, teacher honored for assisting in recent medical emergency
For most high school students, the first day of school is an exciting introduction to what the rest of the year holds, but for Centennial upperclassmen Immanuel Barr, Ellen Grayson, Spencer King and Drew Osteen, Aug. 5 began with a medical emergency. During their first period, the Junior Reserve Officers’...
fox17.com
Rutherford County struggling to find kindergarten teachers
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX17 continues to follow the teacher shortage across the Mid-state. School leaders in Rutherford County say they are seeing openings in areas where they never thought possible. Right now there are multiple openings for kindergarten teachers in the county and they can't get a...
On the first day of school, these Franklin students saved their teacher's life
Saving a life isn't on the class schedule for most students on their first day back. But for a group of high school seniors, it was a situation they were confronted with hours into the school year.
wgnsradio.com
Congratulations Rutherford County Schools
(MURFREESBORO) Rutherford County Schools remains one of the top school districts in Tennessee, based on academic growth scores released by the Tennessee Department of Education. RCS earned the highest possible composite score on the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System — more commonly known as TVAAS — which measures student growth from...
Murfreesboro, August 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Franklin Grace Christian soccer team will have a game with Siegel High School on August 25, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
wgnsradio.com
English grad student interns at Discovery Center thanks to new course
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Graduate student Sarah Hicks is not the typical English graduate program student. She returned to school after working four years as an English as a second language, or ESL, teacher but not to further her classroom career. She wants to pursue a niche career as a show writer or narrative and experience designer.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna native graduates as Army motor transportation specialist
SMYRNA, Tenn. – Pvt. Dah Dah Eh, a Smyrna native, recently completed Advanced Individual Training as an Army motor transportation specialist at Fort Leonard, Missouri, on June 25. Eh completed 10 weeks of Basic Combat Training, learning physical fitness, military tactics, squad maneuvers, military etiquette, and land navigation. After...
Dozens of MNPS teachers have not received their paychecks. Here's the problem.
They've been on the job for three weeks, but dozens of Metro teachers still haven't been paid. District officials said they are working as fast as possible to fix the situation.
TSU parents and students are upset about campus housing issues
The semester at Tennessee State University starts this week. What should be an exciting time is not the case for every student. Many must stay in hotels for the semester.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee legislators address teacher concerns over library cataloging bill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some Tennessee teachers are voicing concerns after the state passed a bill requiring educators to provide a list of all reading materials in school and classroom libraries. The move stems from the “Age-Appropriate Materials Act,” a bill that requires teachers and schools to provide parents and...
The Farm: The Hippies of Tennessee
During the hippie movement of the 1960s and 1970s, there was a man who was considered to be a hippie 'high priest' named Professor Stephen Gaskin. This man was a professor at San Francisco State University and he had some very interesting teachings to provide to his students. He would have crowds of over a thousand hippie followers and any given time listing to his teaching of spiritual values. Like most members of the hippie movement, he preached a form of religious anarchism where he would combine the values of Christian anarchism and Buddhist anarchism into a combined ideology of freedom and faith. Most of these teachings would come in the form of his "Monday Night Class" lectures available to pretty much anybody who decided to visit his university at the right moment. Soon, however, the good professor had the idea of creating a proper community elsewhere where he could practice the religious anarchist beliefs that he preached.
wgnsradio.com
New Skatepark with Bowl Coming to Murfreesboro Parks
(Murfreesboro, TN) Skateboarders, inline skating enthusiast and more will appreciate the recent news announced by the Murfreesboro Parks & Rec. Department…. That was Rachel Singer with the Parks, talking about the future skatepark. Half-pipe ramps and more will all be a part of the concrete skate park. Thomas Laird, Assistant Director of the Parks, told WGNS…
thunder1320.com
Bomb threat evacuates Tullahoma High School Tuesday
Tullahoma High School was evacuated Tuesday after high school administration was “made aware of a potential bomb threat.”. According to the school district, students and staff were quickly and safely evacuated and police were contacted. Tullahoma Police arrived on the scene and found no evidence of this threat. According...
murfreesboro.com
Free Cake for Murfreesboro Residents
On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Murfreesboro is giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (individually packaged miniature bundt cakes) to the first 250 guests at each bakery to celebrate its 25th birthday. The giveaway is part of a national celebration where the bakeries from coast to coast will give out more than 110,000 cakes.
wgnsradio.com
Linebaugh Library Hosts Local Author Jim Sandman for Book Signing
Linebaugh Public Library in Murfreesboro has announced that they will be hosting local author Jim Sandman for a book signing on Saturday, September 10th, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sandman will be signing copies of his book, Heaven Is Like Eternal Sex: And Other Things You Really Desire - 18 Daily Readings, published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform in 2018.
Inspection not required? Tenn. State Fair mishap leads to process explanation
TOSHA provides insight into the state's legal process for amusement ride approval in response to a reported issue with a faulty ride at the Wilson Co. and Tennessee State Fair last week.
whopam.com
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville after Clarksville accident
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital Wednesday morning following an accident on Madison Street in Clarksville. It happened just after 5 a.m. near Village Way and involved the motorcycle and a car, according to a news release from Clarksville police. The man on the motorcycle, whose name has...
williamsonherald.com
More than 330-year-old tree falls in Brentwood
Brentwood is full of beautiful trees and residents love trees on their property and in all the green space around the city. However, on Sunday morning, one resident woke to see his giant white oak tree had fallen. Marc Carter said on the Monday prior he was working from his...
Pink stretch limo stolen from Old Hickory found torched
Metro police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a pink limousine which was later found miles away, presumably torched by those who took it.
