Chicago, IL

Chicago rideshare driver speaks out after shot in back in alleged case of mistaken identity

ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

A rideshare driver is sharing her frightening story after being shot in the back.

Kenya Robinson said the shooting happened after she dropped off customers early Saturday in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

She said a car with its lights off started following her near 50th Street and Damen Avenue, and someone inside started shooting.

Robinson is out of the hospital but said she's in a lot of pain. She was driving to make some extra money to move out of Chicago.

She said police think the shooting may be a case of mistaken identity.

She has started a GoFundMe for medical and moving expenses .

ABC 7 Chicago

