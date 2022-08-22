ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fox News

Brush fire burns 10 acres in Los Angeles neighborhood

A brush fire lit up hills northeast of downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday before firefighters and helicopter water drops contained the flames. The predawn blaze began as three separate spot fires in the El Sereno area, said Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey. About 10 acres of grass and light brush...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Vacant Building in Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw Area

A fire damaged a vacant commercial building in the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw area Tuesday, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters sent to the 3600 block of West Exposition Boulevard at 11:50 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 45 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The single-story building was the site...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Blaze Erupts North of Highway 74 in Homeland

A brush fire erupted Wednesday on a hillside in Homeland, burning nearly an acre before crews began making progress toward containment. The non-injury blaze was reported at 4 p.m. between Briggs and Sultanas roads, just north of Highway 74, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said multiple...
HOMELAND, CA
Key News Network

Suspicious Death Investigation in a Los Angeles Neighborhood

Broadway-Manchester, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a reported narcotics overdose at the intersection of South Main Street and East Century Boulevard in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles shortly after midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 23. When firefighters arrived, they determined the death to be suspicious in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Injured in Beverly Hills Collision

Two people were injured in a collision in Beverly Hills Monday evening. The collision was reported about 8 p.m. at the intersection of North Doheny Drive and Clifton Way, one block north of Wilshire Boulevard, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. The two people were taken to a hospital...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Key News Network

1 Struck by Gunfire During Attempted Armed Robbery

Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: An attempted armed robbery resulted in one man shot Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, at approximately 12:48 a.m. in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. The attempted robbery occurred on 3rd near State Street where two unknown suspects approached a driver and passenger sitting in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Street takeover rolls right over 'Botts' Dots' in Compton

An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road. A series of hard rubber dots called "Botts' Dots" were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn't stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The dots, which […]
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in South LA Area ID'd

The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner's office said. His city of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

mynewsla.com

Motorcycle Rider Slams into Light Standard, Suffers Fatal Injuries

A motorcyclist was killed when he lost control and plowed into a light pole at a Riverside intersection, authorities said Wednesday. The fatality occurred about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kane Street and Olivewood Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. James Elliott said the rider, whose identity was not...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist, 69, Crashes Into Truck And Dies in Irvine

A bicyclist was killed Tuesday after crashing into a stopped truck in Irvine, police said. The 69-year-old man was injured at about 7:25 a.m. on Alton Parkway near Technology Drive, and he died at the scene, the Irvine Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
IRVINE, CA
ABC10

Bones found 31 years ago identified as California woman

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Bones found in a Southern California desert more than 31 years ago have been identified as the remains of a Los Angeles County woman. The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team used forensic genealogy to identify the bones as those of Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park, the district attorney's office said in a press release Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

La Cienega Shooting Leaves One Dead

The Los Angeles Police Department's Operations West Bureau Homicide is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for killing a man in a shooting. On August 19, 2022, around 5:30 p.m., Wilshire Division patrol officers responded to the area of Beverly Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard...
LOS ANGELES, CA

