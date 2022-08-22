A recently installed set of Botts' Dots designed to put an end to street takeovers in one Compton neighborhood proved to be a failure as cars flooded the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street for yet another sideshow Sunday evening. Authorities were made aware of a series of street takeovers in the area, beginning at S. Central Avenue and Alondra Boulevard before heading to Wilmington and Caldwell to make a mockery of the new bumps in the road. Drivers were in the area for nearly an hour, performing doughnuts and burnouts while circling the Botts' Dots, before Los Angeles County Sheriff's...

