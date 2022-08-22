Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Water main break drenches residential street in Encino
An intersection in a residential neighborhood in Encino was blocked by fire crews Monday afternoon after a broken water main flooded the roadway. The break happened around 3:10 p.m. on the 5300 block of Andasol Avenue, according to Bryan Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. Video from Sky5 showed an LAFD fire […]
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Vacant Building in Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw Area
A fire damaged a vacant commercial building in the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw area Tuesday, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters sent to the 3600 block of West Exposition Boulevard at 11:50 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 45 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The single-story building was the site...
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Port’s New Bridge Finally Gets its Name
With the state Legislature’s blessing, the massive new bridge connecting Terminal Island and downtown Long Beach at the city’s port complex was officially named the “Long Beach International Gateway Bridge” Wednesday. “Since our new bridge officially opened in 2020, it has been a bright new landmark...
mynewsla.com
Weekend Shutdown of Eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona Postponed
A planned weekend closure of the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona has been postponed indefinitely. The freeway had been scheduled to shut down for re-surfacing work from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between Main Street and the 91/Interstate 15 interchange. However, the Riverside County Transportation Commission...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brush fire threatens homes in San Dimas
Fire crews quickly handled a brush fire that threatened homes in San Dimas Tuesday afternoon. The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. near N. Reeder Avenue and E. Renshaw Street. Sky5 footage showed ground crews protecting homes while a Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter made water drops from above. At least one outbuilding was destroyed. […]
mynewsla.com
Half Of 91 Freeway To Shut Down This Weekend For Improvement Project
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to shut down this weekend for re-surfacing work, and motorists are advised to plan for alternate routes or be prepared for long delays. The full eastbound closure is slated to start at 9 p.m. Friday between Main Street and the...
mynewsla.com
5-Day Closure of Eastbound 210 Freeway in Irwindale Area Ends
Following a five-day closure of the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the Irwindale area — one that included three days of workday aggravations for commuters — normalcy began returning Tuesday as the stretch was fully reopened to traffic. The eastbound freeway was closed at 10 p.m. Wednesday between...
mynewsla.com
Measure to Fast-Track LA Mobility Plan to Go Before Voters in 2024
A measure that would fast-track implementation of Los Angeles’ ambitious mobility plan will come before voters in 2024, after the City Council voted to place it on the ballot Wednesday. Frustrated by what they see as a lack of progress on Mobility Plan 2035 — approved by the council...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Explores Homeless Housing Agreement With Cecil Hotel
The Los Angeles City Council passed a motion Wednesday exploring a potential master lease with downtown’s Cecil Hotel for a permanent housing program to address homelessness. The hotel, a historic building that has attracted public fascination for its sordid past, was converted into an affordable housing complex last December,...
Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California’s Drought Crisis
The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
Newly-installed Botts' Dots failing to stop street takeovers in Compton
A recently installed set of Botts' Dots designed to put an end to street takeovers in one Compton neighborhood proved to be a failure as cars flooded the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street for yet another sideshow Sunday evening. Authorities were made aware of a series of street takeovers in the area, beginning at S. Central Avenue and Alondra Boulevard before heading to Wilmington and Caldwell to make a mockery of the new bumps in the road. Drivers were in the area for nearly an hour, performing doughnuts and burnouts while circling the Botts' Dots, before Los Angeles County Sheriff's...
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
onscene.tv
Street Takeover Results in Crash Involving Innocent Driver | Los Angeles
08.21.2022 | 8:00 PM | LOS ANGELES – An innocent driver was involved in a crash with a vehicle leaving a street takeover. The street takeover was reported in the area of Century and San Pedro. When officers responded to break up the takeover, one of the vehicles leaving...
globalconstructionreview.com
Topping out at last station of LA International’s people mover
Linxs Constructors, a joint venture of UK contractor Balfour Beatty, American engineer Fluor, Germany’s Hochtief, Spain’s ACS and France’s Bombardier Transportation has topped out the final station of the Automated People Mover (APM) at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The final structural steel beam, the last of...
Eastbound lanes of 210 Freeway still closed for construction on San Gabriel River Bridge
An extended closure of the eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway continued Monday as Caltrans crews continued construction on the San Gabriel River Bridge. The five-day closure, which began at 10 p.m. Wednesday evening, is the second phase of construction on the bridge and part of the $30 million project to upgrade the San Gabriel River Bridge, installing improved bridge hinges and railings and strengthening bridge decks.It is expected to fully reopen at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The construction required crews to fully close all eastbound lanes of the freeway between Irwindale Avenue and the 605 Freeway so they could work freely....
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Police Vehicle in Pomona
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Pomona police vehicle Wednesday, but the circumstances of the death were unclear. Paramedics were sent to Mission Boulevard and Main Street about 5:30 a.m. on a report that a person was struck by a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
biztoc.com
Californian agency names celebrities on water waste list to highlight drought crisis
Celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone have been served with notices for exceeding their monthly water budgets at least four times, according to officials in California. Driving the news: They're among more than 1,600 people who have exceeded their water budgets by 150% as the...
Street takeover rolls right over ‘Botts’ Dots’ in Compton
An effort to stop street takeovers in Compton has hit a bump in the road. A series of hard rubber dots called “Botts’ Dots” were recently installed at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street, but that didn’t stop several drivers from doing donuts as spectators watched around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The dots, which […]
mynewsla.com
Some Cooling on Way After Record-Setting Heat
A day after record-setting heat baked parts of northern Los Angeles County, some slightly cooler temperatures could be on the way starting Wednesday. “A persistent ridge of high pressure aloft over the region will result in very warm to hot temperatures from the valleys and inland through Tuesday with some cooling on Wednesday,” according to the National Weather Service.
mitechnews.com
LA Paints 1 Million Square Feet Of Roads With Solar-Reflective Paint To Battle Climate Change
LOS ANGELES – It’s no secret by now that cities run hotter than the countryside: Fewer trees mean less shade, and concentrated human activity generates heat, which hard surfaces like pavement and parking lots absorb. To combat the so-called urban heat island effect, some cities have been retrofitting...
Comments / 0