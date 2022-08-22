Teenager fatally shot in the Upstate

A fatal Sunday afternoon shooting in the Upstate.

A Gaffney teenager was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at the Connecticut Village Apartment complex in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 18-year-old Tony Medrano of Gaffney.

According to Coroner Dennis Fowler, Medrano was shot just after 4pm outside the apartment complex while visiting a friend.

He was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died just before 7pm.

An autopsy will be performed to assist the ongoing investigation.