Cherokee County, SC

Teenager fatally shot in the Upstate

By Matthew Causey
 3 days ago

A fatal Sunday afternoon shooting in the Upstate.

A Gaffney teenager was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at the Connecticut Village Apartment complex in Cherokee County.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 18-year-old Tony Medrano of Gaffney.

According to Coroner Dennis Fowler, Medrano was shot just after 4pm outside the apartment complex while visiting a friend.

He was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died just before 7pm.

An autopsy will be performed to assist the ongoing investigation.

#Shooting#Upstate#Coroner#Violent Crime
