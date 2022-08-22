ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Firehouse concert benefits food banks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Firehouse headlined the last of Wausau’s summer concerts for the year Wednesday, benefitting Peyton’s Promise, a cause that brings food to over 50 local food pantries. Firehouse lead singer C.J. Snare said when they were approached to do the benefit show, for them it...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

S.C. Swiderski hosts SCS Fox Point grand opening

MOSINEE – S.C. Swiderski hosted a grand opening ceremony Aug. 22 for its newly constructed SCS Fox Point apartments on East 14th St. in Merrill. SCS Fox Point features 56 market rate apartments with six floor plans ranging from 702 square feet to 1244 square feet. There will be five multi-family buildings total on the site. Each unit comes with an attached or detached garage. The apartments also have on-site management who is ready to respond to the needs of the tenants.
MERRILL, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
947jackfm.com

Bussing costs rise for Marshfield families

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Parents in Marshfield are going to be paying a hefty price when it comes to getting their kids to and from school. A release from the Marshfield School District and Kobussen Buses says that parents with children living within two miles of a district school will be paying $800 a year per student for bus services. That’s an increase from $200 last year.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Aug. 23

Jamie and Meghan Slott announce the birth of their son Noah Oliver, born at 8:34 p.m. Aug. 17, 2022. Noah weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Yee Xiong and La Vang announce the birth of their son Marvelous Muaj Hmoo, born at 2:32 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022. Marvelous weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 22, 2022

James Orville Young, Wausau, WI, died unexpectedly on August 12, 2022 at the age of 73. Jim was born on May 14, 1949 in Wausau, WI to Norris and Evelyn (Herrick) Young. He grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1967. Jim married Nancy (Treu) on...
WAUSAU, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin

On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#Horse#Parade#Beef Cattle#The Athens Fair
WSAW

Need for crossing guards in Wisconsin Rapids as school year gets closer

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - As families begin to prepare for the school year, the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is trying to add more crossing guards to their team. The police department said a crossing guard shortage could mean taking officers off the streets and having them step in. To help fill the void and keep officers on patrol, the department took to social media for help.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

1 arrested for causing weekend Spectrum outage in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 55-year-old man is charged with intentionally causing a weekend internet outage. The Spectrum outage impacted the west side of Wausau and surrounding communities Saturday morning. George Wood remains in custody on a $5,000 signature bond. Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Wausau Police were notified...
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin

TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
DARIEN, WI
WausauPilot

Crews battle blaze at Wausau-area garage

Crews from at least two fire departments were called to battle a blaze at a town of Texas garage. Firefighters were paged at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Shady Lane, near Utopia Lane, where an unattached garage was reported on fire. At least one vehicle is inside the garage.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
WSAW

Wausau council debates housing development along Grand Avenue

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau is requesting proposals to develop a prominent acre of land at the corner of Grand Avenue and Thomas Street. They say they’re looking for developers to build affordable housing. “When we talk about affordability and affordable housing, a lot of the...
WAUSAU, WI
933kwto.com

Marshfield Moves to 4-Day School Week

The Marshfield School District is going to a four day week. Superintendent Mike Henry says the change is being made primarily to help teachers. Students will be in class Tuesday through Friday. Henry says that teachers will use about half of the Monday’s for professional development, and the other half will be days off.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Milk Tanker Tips Over at Roundabout South of Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Emergency responders assisted with an incident Tuesday in which a milk tanker tipped over while traversing the roundabout at HWY 10/Klondike and HWY 80 south of Marshfield. “Thankfully, there was only milk in the tanker, but believe it or not, milk in large quantities like...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Wausau Police credit community in finding suspected vandal

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - George E. Wood, the man accused of cutting a Spectrum internet cable in Wausau on Saturday, made his first court appearance today. Wausau police say it was a community effort that helped track the suspect down. Around noon on Saturday, the Wausau police received a call...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Portion of Highway 51 north of Wausau reopens following trailer fire

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The southbound lane of Highway 51 north of Wausau that was closed for several hours during the early morning and morning hours Wednesday has now reopened. Southbound 51 was down to one lane until just before noon. The fire was reported around 2 a.m. The...
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy