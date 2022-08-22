Read full article on original website
Firehouse concert benefits food banks
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Firehouse headlined the last of Wausau’s summer concerts for the year Wednesday, benefitting Peyton’s Promise, a cause that brings food to over 50 local food pantries. Firehouse lead singer C.J. Snare said when they were approached to do the benefit show, for them it...
Fill a Backpack, Fill a Need of Marathon County asks the community for help with school supplies
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As schools prepare to welcome kids back into the classroom, one organization in Marathon County is already thinking about the next school year. The Workplace Volunteer Council’s fundraiser, Fill a Backpack, Fill a Need of Marathon County helps children and families prepare for the school year with supplies.
S.C. Swiderski hosts SCS Fox Point grand opening
MOSINEE – S.C. Swiderski hosted a grand opening ceremony Aug. 22 for its newly constructed SCS Fox Point apartments on East 14th St. in Merrill. SCS Fox Point features 56 market rate apartments with six floor plans ranging from 702 square feet to 1244 square feet. There will be five multi-family buildings total on the site. Each unit comes with an attached or detached garage. The apartments also have on-site management who is ready to respond to the needs of the tenants.
Worzalla employees donate 600 pounds of school supplies to Portage County schools
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The financial burden of back-to-school shopping has been eased for many families in Portage County thanks to the generosity of employees at Worzalla. For the last four years, employees have collected school supplies for Project Fresh Start. Project Fresh Start is a United Way of...
Bussing costs rise for Marshfield families
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Parents in Marshfield are going to be paying a hefty price when it comes to getting their kids to and from school. A release from the Marshfield School District and Kobussen Buses says that parents with children living within two miles of a district school will be paying $800 a year per student for bus services. That’s an increase from $200 last year.
Wausau area births, Aug. 23
Jamie and Meghan Slott announce the birth of their son Noah Oliver, born at 8:34 p.m. Aug. 17, 2022. Noah weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces. Yee Xiong and La Vang announce the birth of their son Marvelous Muaj Hmoo, born at 2:32 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022. Marvelous weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
Wausau area obituaries August 22, 2022
James Orville Young, Wausau, WI, died unexpectedly on August 12, 2022 at the age of 73. Jim was born on May 14, 1949 in Wausau, WI to Norris and Evelyn (Herrick) Young. He grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1967. Jim married Nancy (Treu) on...
Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin
On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
Need for crossing guards in Wisconsin Rapids as school year gets closer
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - As families begin to prepare for the school year, the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is trying to add more crossing guards to their team. The police department said a crossing guard shortage could mean taking officers off the streets and having them step in. To help fill the void and keep officers on patrol, the department took to social media for help.
1 arrested for causing weekend Spectrum outage in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 55-year-old man is charged with intentionally causing a weekend internet outage. The Spectrum outage impacted the west side of Wausau and surrounding communities Saturday morning. George Wood remains in custody on a $5,000 signature bond. Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Wausau Police were notified...
Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin
TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
Crews battle blaze at Wausau-area garage
Crews from at least two fire departments were called to battle a blaze at a town of Texas garage. Firefighters were paged at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Shady Lane, near Utopia Lane, where an unattached garage was reported on fire. At least one vehicle is inside the garage.
City of Marshfield Reminds Residents that Decorations Must be Removed From Hillside Cemetery by October 1st
All decorations, containers, shepherd hooks, solar lights and other adornments at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield must be removed by October 1st for fall clean-up. Items affixed to headstones may stay, (i.e. grave saddles, monument-mounted vases), but any loose trinkets or items stuck in the ground around the stone must be removed.
Wausau council debates housing development along Grand Avenue
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau is requesting proposals to develop a prominent acre of land at the corner of Grand Avenue and Thomas Street. They say they’re looking for developers to build affordable housing. “When we talk about affordability and affordable housing, a lot of the...
Marshfield Moves to 4-Day School Week
The Marshfield School District is going to a four day week. Superintendent Mike Henry says the change is being made primarily to help teachers. Students will be in class Tuesday through Friday. Henry says that teachers will use about half of the Monday’s for professional development, and the other half will be days off.
Milk Tanker Tips Over at Roundabout South of Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Emergency responders assisted with an incident Tuesday in which a milk tanker tipped over while traversing the roundabout at HWY 10/Klondike and HWY 80 south of Marshfield. “Thankfully, there was only milk in the tanker, but believe it or not, milk in large quantities like...
Wausau Police credit community in finding suspected vandal
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - George E. Wood, the man accused of cutting a Spectrum internet cable in Wausau on Saturday, made his first court appearance today. Wausau police say it was a community effort that helped track the suspect down. Around noon on Saturday, the Wausau police received a call...
Wiza blasts city ordinance with F bomb at weekend concert
Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza dropped some foul language during an Aug. 13 music show in Stevens Point. Wiza was in attendance ...
Stevens Point man donates over $80K for new playground
Lake Emily Park has a new playground, thanks to one generous donor with an extensive family history in the area.
Portion of Highway 51 north of Wausau reopens following trailer fire
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The southbound lane of Highway 51 north of Wausau that was closed for several hours during the early morning and morning hours Wednesday has now reopened. Southbound 51 was down to one lane until just before noon. The fire was reported around 2 a.m. The...
