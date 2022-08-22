Read full article on original website
WSAZ
West Virginia Cupcake Festival returns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Cupcake Festival is making its return to Valley Park in Hurricane. Cupcake Queens Kayleigh Johnson and Jamison Crawford stopped by First Look at Four to do some decorating ahead of the big event.
WSAZ
Largest indoor sports complex in West Virginia to be built in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Leaders from the city of Charleston and Kanawha County announced a draft plan Wednesday to build the largest indoor sports complex in West Virginia. “One of the biggest requests that we receive are activities for families, recreation, things to do, and we are going to...
WOWK
13 News Haul to the Brawl
Bryan passed by Pomeroy, Ohio on the Katie H this afternoon and has now made his way to Ravenswood, West Virginia! We’ll check in again to see where Bryan is in the morning on the Haul to the Brawl!. 12:31 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24:. Bryan is now passing...
WSAZ
Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Butcher Shop’s new tailgate butcher boxes have everything you need this football season. Chris Dixon, owner of The Butcher Shop, stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s inside.
Body found in freezer in West Virginia during well-being check
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A body was found in a freezer in West Virginia after deputies conducted a well-being check on Friday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office told WCHS on Wednesday that a body was found in a freezer at a house. WSAZ said that deputies were conducting...
Missing teen sought in Kanawha County
BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Marissa Peters, 16, was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, leaving the Hardee’s in Big Chimney. Peters is described as standing 5’0″ tall and weighing 200 lbs. with sandy blond […]
wchsnetwork.com
Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
woay.com
WVDACH accepting applications for West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) is accepting submissions for the 2022 West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition through September 2. The exhibit will open on November 13 at the Culture Center in the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. Eligible artists...
wchstv.com
Prosecutors: Man who defrauded homeowners in W.Va., Ky. and Ohio sentenced
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a Kentucky man was sentenced and ordered to pay more than $35,000 in restitution after he defrauded homeowners in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. In a wire fraud case, William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead was sentenced Tuesday to eight months in...
West Virginia couple charged with animal cruelty
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people in Fayette County, West Virginia are facing multiple animal cruelty charges. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says the investigation began after his office received multiple tips from the community regarding suspicions of abandoned animals at a property in Danese. According to Fridley, deputies then executed a search warrant […]
wvexplorer.com
Elk River at Big Chimney
The Elk River flows past Big Chimney eat miles above its mouth at Charleston. (Courtesy W.Va. Dept. of Commerce)
WSAZ
Students greeted ahead of first day of school
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Applause is not often a sound we’re used to hearing right before classes start. But then again, that means you’ve never been to a first day of school at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. “I’m lining up with a bunch of black...
Residents share mall memories as plans take shape to revitalize the Town Center
There was tremendous excitement when the Charleston Town Center first opened in 1983. Wednesday people in the Charleston area shared their memories of what the mall was like decades ago.
woay.com
Tamarack Marketplace to host music festival and chili cooking competition on August 27
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Tamarack Marketplace will host their first ever chili cooking competition on August 27 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm as part of their Chili, Brews, and Bands festival. The event will include a full day of live music, entertainment, art demos, food vendors, and local craft beers. The family-friendly event is open to the public and free to attend.
Mountaineer Food Bank hosting food giveaway
MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Mountaineer Food Bank will host a food giveaway on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Fayette County. You can find the food pantry at the old Mt. Hope High School located at 100 High School Drive, Mt Hope, WV 25880. The […]
WSAZ
Guyan Golf and Country Club turns 100
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Guyan Golf and County Club is celebrating their 100th birthday in a big way. Isaac Meyers stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the organization’s plans. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
WDTV
COVID-19 W.Va. | 13-year-old dies, youngest COVID-related death
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A 13-year old child has died from COVID-19, officials with the West Virginia DHHR confirmed with WSAZ. Officials said the child is from Nicholas County and is the youngest COVID-19-related death in West Virginia. When asked if the child had any underlying health issues, DHHR officials...
Charleston resolution would honorarily rename street for KJ Taylor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston is looking to honorarily rename a block of West Second Street. It would be in honor of Kelvin “KJ” Taylor, a Capital High student athlete who was shot and killed in April 2021. The resolution to honorarily rename the street was introduced by Larry Moore, Ward 4 […]
wchstv.com
Flood damage delays the start of school for Ripley Elementary students
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wednesday was the first day of school in Jackson County, but not for about 500 elementary students in Ripley who will have to wait another week for flood damage at their school to be fixed. Ripley Elementary School needed a major cleanup after flash flooding...
West Virginia man gets life in prison for 2019 murder
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a 2019 Rand murder. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Gerard Maxwell, 36, of Rand, was sentenced to life in prison without mercy for the 2019 murder of 27-year-old Marian Chapman of South Charleston. The prosecuting attorney’s […]
