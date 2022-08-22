ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WSAZ

West Virginia Cupcake Festival returns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Cupcake Festival is making its return to Valley Park in Hurricane. Cupcake Queens Kayleigh Johnson and Jamison Crawford stopped by First Look at Four to do some decorating ahead of the big event.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK

13 News Haul to the Brawl

Bryan passed by Pomeroy, Ohio on the Katie H this afternoon and has now made his way to Ravenswood, West Virginia! We’ll check in again to see where Bryan is in the morning on the Haul to the Brawl!. 12:31 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24:. Bryan is now passing...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WSAZ

Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Butcher Shop’s new tailgate butcher boxes have everything you need this football season. Chris Dixon, owner of The Butcher Shop, stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s inside.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing teen sought in Kanawha County

BIG CHIMNEY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing teenager. According to the KCSO, Marissa Peters, 16, was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, leaving the Hardee’s in Big Chimney. Peters is described as standing 5’0″ tall and weighing 200 lbs. with sandy blond […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
MOREHEAD, KY
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia couple charged with animal cruelty

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people in Fayette County, West Virginia are facing multiple animal cruelty charges. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says the investigation began after his office received multiple tips from the community regarding suspicions of abandoned animals at a property in Danese. According to Fridley, deputies then executed a search warrant […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Students greeted ahead of first day of school

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Applause is not often a sound we’re used to hearing right before classes start. But then again, that means you’ve never been to a first day of school at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. “I’m lining up with a bunch of black...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Tamarack Marketplace to host music festival and chili cooking competition on August 27

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Tamarack Marketplace will host their first ever chili cooking competition on August 27 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm as part of their Chili, Brews, and Bands festival. The event will include a full day of live music, entertainment, art demos, food vendors, and local craft beers. The family-friendly event is open to the public and free to attend.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Mountaineer Food Bank hosting food giveaway

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Mountaineer Food Bank will host a food giveaway on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Fayette County. You can find the food pantry at the old Mt. Hope High School located at 100 High School Drive, Mt Hope, WV 25880. The […]
MOUNT HOPE, WV
WSAZ

Guyan Golf and Country Club turns 100

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Guyan Golf and County Club is celebrating their 100th birthday in a big way. Isaac Meyers stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the organization’s plans. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDTV

COVID-19 W.Va. | 13-year-old dies, youngest COVID-related death

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A 13-year old child has died from COVID-19, officials with the West Virginia DHHR confirmed with WSAZ. Officials said the child is from Nicholas County and is the youngest COVID-19-related death in West Virginia. When asked if the child had any underlying health issues, DHHR officials...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Flood damage delays the start of school for Ripley Elementary students

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wednesday was the first day of school in Jackson County, but not for about 500 elementary students in Ripley who will have to wait another week for flood damage at their school to be fixed. Ripley Elementary School needed a major cleanup after flash flooding...
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man gets life in prison for 2019 murder

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for a 2019 Rand murder. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Gerard Maxwell, 36, of Rand, was sentenced to life in prison without mercy for the 2019 murder of 27-year-old Marian Chapman of South Charleston. The prosecuting attorney’s […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV

