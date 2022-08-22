Read full article on original website
Edmonds College launches FastTrack, a collection of short-term, career-building programs
Edmonds College has launched FastTrack, a collection of short-term, affordable programs that can be completed in under six months, allowing students to quickly jump into the job market. Each FastTrack program is designed to provide training for new professionals or to gain a competitive advantage for in-demand jobs. Students are...
Employer registration open for second annual Lynnwood Job Fair
The second annual Lynnwood Job Fair is coming to the Lynnwood Convention Center on Oct. 12 and employer registration just opened up. Employers from all fields and professions are welcome to attend and set up a booth at the event. Booth registration is $150 and each employer will receive an 8-foot-by-8-foot space with one 6-foot table, power and WI-FI access. Quiet spaces will be available for employers to host on-site interviews.
Snohomish County CASA volunteers receive President’s Volunteer Service Award
A total of 28 Snohomish County Office of the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers qualified to receive the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) for their advocacy work in 2021. The Office of the CASA is a volunteer-powered agency that relies on the generosity of individuals to step forward...
Edmonds, Lynnwood, MLT residents invited to UW Community Night football game
Residents from Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds and the surrounding areas are invited to University of Washington’s Husky Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, for Community Night: the university’s first home football game of the season. Participating communities and individuals will receive special discounted tickets and get the chance to...
Following county’s purchase of hotels for temporary housing, what comes next?
When you answer one question, others always follow. That’s what happened when we reported that Snohomish County is buying two hotels to help bring stable housing to peope who are homeless. One of the properties the Snohomish County Council agreed to buy is in Edmonds — the America’s Best...
Construction underway on Ballinger Park trail, playground
Work is underway to construct the Ballinger Park trail and accessible playground. For the trail, Contractor Wyser Construction has mobilized and staged on the east side of the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center parking lot. For safety, a large portion of the grassy field will be fenced off during construction to prevent pedestrian access.
Register now for Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run and save $10
Early pricing is now available for the annual Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run Saturday, Sept. 24. Register for $35 through Sept. 23. On race day, the price jumps to $45. This year, for the first time, the city has allowed the run — which starts at 10 a.m. — to take place on closed city streets. You can register here.
Sponsor spotlight: Dungeness Crab and Caesar Salad this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck
If you’re thinking it’s too hot to cook this week, consider a meal from Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. Scotty’s will be open Thursday through Saturday this week. Fresh caught, sweet Pacific Dungeness crab served atop a Caesar salad awaits you — this week’s special is Dungeness Crab and Caesar Salad.
Arson likely cause of early Tuesday morning fire at Lynnwood’s Trinity Place Apartments
A fire at Lynnwood’s Trinity Place Apartments early Tuesday morning, which destroyed four apartment units and displaced 15 residents, was likely set intentionally, officials said. Owned by the YWCA, Trinity Place helps women and children struggling with homelessness and and a lack of housing stability. According to Lynnwood police,...
A reminder of 66th Ave W road closures related to water main project
The City of Mountlake Terrace reminds residents that northbound 66th Avenue West will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday both this week and the week of Aug. 29. The closure affects 66th Avenue West between 220th and 228th streets, and there may be partial closures at other times. Southbound lanes are not affected, the city said.
