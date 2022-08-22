ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Edmonds College launches FastTrack, a collection of short-term, career-building programs

Edmonds College has launched FastTrack, a collection of short-term, affordable programs that can be completed in under six months, allowing students to quickly jump into the job market. Each FastTrack program is designed to provide training for new professionals or to gain a competitive advantage for in-demand jobs. Students are...
Employer registration open for second annual Lynnwood Job Fair

The second annual Lynnwood Job Fair is coming to the Lynnwood Convention Center on Oct. 12 and employer registration just opened up. Employers from all fields and professions are welcome to attend and set up a booth at the event. Booth registration is $150 and each employer will receive an 8-foot-by-8-foot space with one 6-foot table, power and WI-FI access. Quiet spaces will be available for employers to host on-site interviews.
Edmonds, Lynnwood, MLT residents invited to UW Community Night football game

Residents from Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds and the surrounding areas are invited to University of Washington’s Husky Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, for Community Night: the university’s first home football game of the season. Participating communities and individuals will receive special discounted tickets and get the chance to...
EDMONDS, WA
Construction underway on Ballinger Park trail, playground

Work is underway to construct the Ballinger Park trail and accessible playground. For the trail, Contractor Wyser Construction has mobilized and staged on the east side of the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center parking lot. For safety, a large portion of the grassy field will be fenced off during construction to prevent pedestrian access.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Register now for Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run and save $10

Early pricing is now available for the annual Edmonds Oktoberfest 5K run Saturday, Sept. 24. Register for $35 through Sept. 23. On race day, the price jumps to $45. This year, for the first time, the city has allowed the run — which starts at 10 a.m. — to take place on closed city streets. You can register here.
EDMONDS, WA
A reminder of 66th Ave W road closures related to water main project

The City of Mountlake Terrace reminds residents that northbound 66th Avenue West will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday both this week and the week of Aug. 29. The closure affects 66th Avenue West between 220th and 228th streets, and there may be partial closures at other times. Southbound lanes are not affected, the city said.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA

