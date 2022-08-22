ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOK-TV

Quitman hosts “Meet the Panthers” event

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman High School held a special event Tuesday as fans and parents got to “Meet the Panthers” and see the color guard, cheerleaders and the band perform. Quitman High introduced the football team as it gets ready for the first game. They were welcomed...
QUITMAN, MS

