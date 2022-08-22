Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for monthsEllen EastwoodWaco, TX
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?Tom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Related
baylorlariat.com
Student Spotlights: Religious minorities reflect on campus life
Baylor is the largest Baptist university on the planet. Last fall, more than 65% of freshmen identified as some denomination of the Christian religion, from Baptist to Methodist, Evangelical and more. While a significant portion of campus identifies as nonreligious, Baylor isn’t just a dichotomy between Christians and the nonreligious. Who are the 20% of students in the religious minority?
baylorlariat.com
Baylor welcome traditions are back after two years of virtual experiences
With COVID-19 restrictions easing after approximately two years, incoming freshmen got to experience Baylor Line Camp and Welcome Week in person, unlike many current upperclassmen. Baylor Line Camp and Welcome Week are traditions that allow for a smooth transition for new students on campus. They aid in establishing friendships and...
fox44news.com
Local athlete creates positivity while cutting hair
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For Troy Senior defensive lineman Ivan Díaz, the football field is just one avenue for him to be a leader. “It’s on us to be the leaders,” Díaz said. “We want it all. We’re not settling for anything else.”
baylorlariat.com
ICYMI: back-to-school edition
The past two weeks have been crazy for everyone, between moving in, the first day of classes and trying to get settled in. It’s easy to lose track of all things Baylor athletics that have been going on, so here is everything you may have missed. After a long...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
baylorlariat.com
Student spotlight: sophomore Jacob Reiger, real-life Troy Bolton
Houston sophomore Jacob Reiger is a student straight from the Disney movie “High School Musical.” A lifelong football player and the son of a star quarterback and a cheerleader, Reiger had a self-proclaimed “Troy Bolton moment” when he skipped a football game to watch a school play his senior year of high school. He never looked back.
KWTX
Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother who lost her first-born son, Kash Jameson, last year after he was born premature at 21 weeks, just delivered her “rainbow” baby, a little girl named Kinley Vonne, and despite her loss, pregnancy and newborn baby, she’s found time to support other mother dealing with devastating losses.
Killeen, Texas Needs to Come Out For Great Food, Fun, And Fellowship
Killeen, Texas get ready for a K.I.C.K party. If you’ve never been to a K.I.C.K party you’ve never been to an actual party in Killeen, Texas?. K.I.C.K which means Killeen, International, Cuisine, Korner marketplace is where small businesses do big business. K.I.C.K quoted that the best thing about a food truck at Artisans park and the marketplace is dining on the awesome food in finding that one-of-a-kind product at half the marketplace. Killeen International Cuisine Korner and Artesian market please is your destination in the Central Texas area. This offers residents a variety of products at prices that can’t compare at the kick park you are bound to meet new friends, enjoy great cuisine, and find exactly what you’re looking for.
KWTX
Central Texas boy scout leads effort to restore abandoned cemetery dating back 175 years
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Boy Scout whose family uncovered a forgotten and overgrown cemetery dating back nearly 175 years has cleaned it up and restored it for an Eagle Scout project with the help of Central Texas individuals and businesses. Tyler Blakemore, 17, a junior at West...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Local Waco business mourns loss of founder
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin. According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend. “His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor soccer finishes homestand winless, falls to Wisconsin 2-0
Kicking off earlier than expected at Betty Lou Mays Field due to incoming weather, Baylor soccer fell to the University of Wisconsin 2-0 Sunday evening at Betty Lou Mays Field. After their 1-1 draw on Thursday against the University of Minnesota, the Bears came out with more aggression, but couldn’t manage to get the ball past the Badgers’ goalkeeper.
A Welcome To Killeen, Texas Hilarious TikTok Has The City Laughing
This is probably one of the funniest videos that I’ve seen about Killeen Texas. There’s a video that is circulating on TikTok right now that takes aim at Killeen, but you can't help but laugh at it. IT'S ALL GOOD FUN. I can see how some people could...
Tasty Treats You May Not Know Are Made In Texas
Snickers - Waco, Texas. Texas, where it is said that everything is bigger, is home to the world's largest Snickers bar. This diabetes bomb is located in Waco, Texas. It's the equivalent of 43K worth of single size candy bars, weighs almost 5,000 pounds and looks to be about the size of the body of a formula 1 race car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Killeen, Texas is Dedicating a Stadium to One Of Killeen High’s First African American Graduates
High school football in Killeen, Texas is set to begin very soon. With teams stepping out onto the gridiron, many friends and families with be traveling to a stadium to watch our favorite Friday night spectacle. One stadium in Killeen will soon be given a new name in honor of a legendary local figure.
Looking For A Furry Friend? Killeen, Texas to Hold Free Pet Adoption Event
If you're in the Killeen, Texas area and looking to save a life while adding a new furry friend to your family, this is the weekend to do it. Here's why. Everyone, at one point in our lives, wants to own a pet. And why not? Who hasn't seen a cat or a dog that just stole your heart?
Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for months
One of Live Oak Lake's A-Frame cabins in Waco, TexasLive Oak Lake Instagram. Staycations (taking a holiday close to home) have exploded in popularity since the pandemic started. Even as the world opens up, a recent poll indicates that inflation and rising costs have more Americans thinking about traveling locally in 2022.
cherokeephoenix.org
After viral video, Jarvis invited to LLWS
TULSA – Cherokee Nation citizen Isaiah Jarvis is going to the Little League World Series after all. Jarvis received some notoriety when he consoled an opposing player, Kaiden Sheldon, who accidentally hit him in the head with an errant pitch. The video went viral, and was lauded as an example of true sportsmanship, during a game of such high stakes for both teams.
KWTX
‘I feel like I just won the lottery:’ Belton resident explains unique hobby
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - One Belton resident spends his mornings and lunch breaks trying to find treasures hidden along Central Texas shorelines and public parks. David Doughty finds rings, antique coins and jewelry by using his metal detector. “I like to just mind my own business and kind of get...
fox44news.com
MCC Restart Program encourages people to go back to school
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — McLennan Community College has a loan forgiveness program in place that encourages students to continue their education and earn their credentials. The Highlander Restart Program helps people return to college by financially assisting former MCC students who have debt and want to re-enroll. “What...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Rain to continue this week | Central Texas Forecast
Rain and thunder are expected to continue through this evening across the greater Temple/Killeen/Waco area. Credit: Andy Andersen.
baylorlariat.com
Multicultural Affairs hosts annual Mosaic Mixer
The Department of Multicultural Affairs hosted its annual Mosaic Mixer on Wednesday in the Bill Daniel Student Center. The first portion of the mixer was an organization fair in which different cultural groups and coalitions set up their tables for students to get an inside look into each organization. Alongside these student groups, the fair also included tables from different departments of Baylor that students might find interest in.
Comments / 2