For the Bears, a young offensive line is a positive in 2022
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Less than three weeks remain until the Chicago Bears open up the regular season at Soldier Field and one of the major questions that continue to surround the team is the status of the offensive line. Throughout training camp, the Bears experimented with a number of different offensive line combinations with the only surefire starter being seven-year veteran Cody Whitehair at left guard.
Training Camp Updates on Waller, Pierce, Edwards and More
Following the latest training camp developments and their fantasy implications.
Yardbarker
Would WR Antonio Brown be a good fit for Bears?
Brown, 34, has more left in the tank. Before his meltdown with the Bucs last season, he had 42 catches for 545 yards paired with future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. Over 12 seasons, nine with the Steelers, he has 928 catches for 12,291 yards and 83 TD catches. Chicago...
thecomeback.com
Soldier Field responds to Chicago Bears poor playing conditions
As the Chicago Bears prepare for the upcoming NFL season, it’s been the team’s home field that’s stolen much of the headlines this preseason. Fans blasted Soldier Field’s poor playing conditions this month and Chicago kicker Cairo Santos revealed that he practices at poorly maintained public parks to simulate the field’s poor surface.
FOX Sports
Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX
A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
Yardbarker
Is a huge NBA trade brewing between Lakers, Bulls?
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory. Russell Westbrook’s acquisition last year was supposed to usher in an era of a championship-contending, three-headed monster that would dominate the Western Conference. Instead – they failed to make the playoffs altogether.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Johnson Goes From Doubter To Believer
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had his doubts about head coach Matt Eberflus’ HITS principle. He is a convert now, though. The Chicago Bears are in the midst of another rebuild. New general manager Ryan Poles is the next one trying to change the status quo at Halas Hall. He wants to build not only a winning team but a consistently winning team.
FanDuel will rebrand TVG into FanDuel TV with Kay Adams set to join network as host
FanDuel TV is on the way and set to become the first “watch and wager” television network in the United States. In a press release Thursday, FanDuel confirmed that it’s rebranding TVG Network to FanDuel TV, and bringing aboard former NFL Network host Kay Adams among other recognizable talent.
NFL・
Report: Bronny James to take recruiting visit to Ohio State for showdown vs. Notre Dame
While the Oregon Ducks currently have the only prediction to land a commitment from 4-star mega-recruit Bronny James — the son of NBA legend LeBron James — his recruitment is far from over. After the prediction came out a couple of weeks ago for the Ducks to get a commitment from the eldest James son, LeBron took to social media to clarify that nothing has been decided yet, and Bronny would still be going through the recruitment process. It looks like we have one of the first steps of that process coming this fall, with On3 reporting that James will be taking...
Cubs Select Nicholas Padilla
The Cubs have selected the contract of right-hander Nicholas Padilla from Triple-A Iowa and appointed him as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader, per a club announcement. Jason Heyward was moved from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding 40-man move. Chicago also formally announced its previously reported selection of righty Javier Assad and optioned righty Kervin Castro to Iowa. Chicago’s 40-man roster is now at capacity.
