Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for monthsEllen EastwoodWaco, TX
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?Tom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Related
baylorlariat.com
ICYMI: back-to-school edition
The past two weeks have been crazy for everyone, between moving in, the first day of classes and trying to get settled in. It’s easy to lose track of all things Baylor athletics that have been going on, so here is everything you may have missed. After a long...
baylorlariat.com
Chief voices of Baylor students are ingratitude, ignorance
Many students fall in love with their college town. Longhorns adore Austin, Aggies love College Station and University of North Texas students are wed to Denton. Yet, Waco garners an unfair and immense disdain from its student citizens. It’s time for Baylor students to realize the great heritage they’ve inherited in Waco.
baylorlariat.com
Baylor soccer finishes homestand winless, falls to Wisconsin 2-0
Kicking off earlier than expected at Betty Lou Mays Field due to incoming weather, Baylor soccer fell to the University of Wisconsin 2-0 Sunday evening at Betty Lou Mays Field. After their 1-1 draw on Thursday against the University of Minnesota, the Bears came out with more aggression, but couldn’t manage to get the ball past the Badgers’ goalkeeper.
baylorlariat.com
Student Spotlights: Religious minorities reflect on campus life
Baylor is the largest Baptist university on the planet. Last fall, more than 65% of freshmen identified as some denomination of the Christian religion, from Baptist to Methodist, Evangelical and more. While a significant portion of campus identifies as nonreligious, Baylor isn’t just a dichotomy between Christians and the nonreligious. Who are the 20% of students in the religious minority?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
baylorlariat.com
Student Activities to host Late Night on Friday
Baylor Student Activities will be hosting Late Night on Aug. 26 from 9 p.m. to midnight. The annual event is an opportunity for incoming students to meet student leaders from more than 300 organizations and to learn how they can get involved on campus. Jacob Scroggins, assistant director of student...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor welcome traditions are back after two years of virtual experiences
With COVID-19 restrictions easing after approximately two years, incoming freshmen got to experience Baylor Line Camp and Welcome Week in person, unlike many current upperclassmen. Baylor Line Camp and Welcome Week are traditions that allow for a smooth transition for new students on campus. They aid in establishing friendships and...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor Continuing Education welcomes everyone to take IT Bootcamp courses
With an open enrollment and the prospect of “fast access to today’s top tech jobs,” Baylor’s online IT Bootcamp courses are welcoming those within the Baylor community and beyond. Spearheaded by Baylor’s Continuing Education, these courses provide opportunities for those with or without college degrees to learn valuable skills.
baylorlariat.com
Student spotlight: sophomore Jacob Reiger, real-life Troy Bolton
Houston sophomore Jacob Reiger is a student straight from the Disney movie “High School Musical.” A lifelong football player and the son of a star quarterback and a cheerleader, Reiger had a self-proclaimed “Troy Bolton moment” when he skipped a football game to watch a school play his senior year of high school. He never looked back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
baylorlariat.com
I-35 construction updates point to a finished project by 2023
As of August, the portion of Interstate 35 that has been under construction since 2019 is completely open now. The north and southbound sides of I-35 now have four main lanes. The four-year construction project on the six-mile stretch of I-35 is steadily progressing and continues to be on track to finish by early 2023.
Comments / 0