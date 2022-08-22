ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

MCC Restart Program encourages people to go back to school

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — McLennan Community College has a loan forgiveness program in place that encourages students to continue their education and earn their credentials. The Highlander Restart Program helps people return to college by financially assisting former MCC students who have debt and want to re-enroll. “What...
MCC program helps students clear debts, return to college

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – McLennan Community College is continuing to track and celebrate the success of students in its debt forgiveness program. The Highlander Restart Program launched in spring 2021. It assists and provides resources to former students who owe the College money, want to re-enroll, and wish to complete a degree or certificate at MCC.
Killeen, Texas Needs to Come Out For Great Food, Fun, And Fellowship

Killeen, Texas get ready for a K.I.C.K party. If you’ve never been to a K.I.C.K party you’ve never been to an actual party in Killeen, Texas?. K.I.C.K which means Killeen, International, Cuisine, Korner marketplace is where small businesses do big business. K.I.C.K quoted that the best thing about a food truck at Artisans park and the marketplace is dining on the awesome food in finding that one-of-a-kind product at half the marketplace. Killeen International Cuisine Korner and Artesian market please is your destination in the Central Texas area. This offers residents a variety of products at prices that can’t compare at the kick park you are bound to meet new friends, enjoy great cuisine, and find exactly what you’re looking for.
Multicultural Affairs hosts annual Mosaic Mixer

The Department of Multicultural Affairs hosted its annual Mosaic Mixer on Wednesday in the Bill Daniel Student Center. The first portion of the mixer was an organization fair in which different cultural groups and coalitions set up their tables for students to get an inside look into each organization. Alongside these student groups, the fair also included tables from different departments of Baylor that students might find interest in.
Belton ISD librarian goes viral on TikTok over banned book display complaint

BELTON, Texas — A Belton ISD librarian went viral on TikTok after she posted a video about being told to take down her "banned book" display because of a parent complaint. Last Tuesday, a day before the first day of school, user miarwilson posted a video on the popular social media platform, which has garnered over 1 million views as of Monday night. In it, she explained how she was approached by her principal over the display and how she was worried that she'll get fired because she refused to take it down.
Tasty Treats You May Not Know Are Made In Texas

Snickers - Waco, Texas. Texas, where it is said that everything is bigger, is home to the world's largest Snickers bar. This diabetes bomb is located in Waco, Texas. It's the equivalent of 43K worth of single size candy bars, weighs almost 5,000 pounds and looks to be about the size of the body of a formula 1 race car.
Local Waco business mourns loss of founder

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin. According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend. “His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a...
Local athlete creates positivity while cutting hair

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For Troy Senior defensive lineman Ivan Díaz, the football field is just one avenue for him to be a leader. “It’s on us to be the leaders,” Díaz said. “We want it all. We’re not settling for anything else.”
Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for months

One of Live Oak Lake's A-Frame cabins in Waco, TexasLive Oak Lake Instagram. Staycations (taking a holiday close to home) have exploded in popularity since the pandemic started. Even as the world opens up, a recent poll indicates that inflation and rising costs have more Americans thinking about traveling locally in 2022.
Lady stays strong after losing sister Joy

Lady has reportedly been holding up well after her sister and fellow mascot, Joy, died on July 18. She has been going about her daily enrichments without any discomfort, staying strong after losing her companion of 20 years. Dakota Farquhar-Caddell, associate director of student activities, said trainers have been giving...
Monkeypox moves into McLennan County

As Monkeypox case counts continue to rise, Dr. Matt Muramoto, Baylor Health Services staff physician, said the university’s policies for monkeypox are under review and will likely be in place by the beginning of the semester. The monkeypox outbreak was declared a national public health emergency by the U.S....
