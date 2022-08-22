Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
MCC Restart Program encourages people to go back to school
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — McLennan Community College has a loan forgiveness program in place that encourages students to continue their education and earn their credentials. The Highlander Restart Program helps people return to college by financially assisting former MCC students who have debt and want to re-enroll. “What...
KWTX
Amid shortage, Copperas Cove ISD staff begin teacher training on district’s dime
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Amid the nationwide teaching shortage, a Central Texas school district is getting creative. To help fill its own gap, the Copperas Cove Independent School District is putting qualified staff on the fast-track to becoming certified teachers. “The response has been overwhelming, we have so many...
fox44news.com
MCC program helps students clear debts, return to college
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – McLennan Community College is continuing to track and celebrate the success of students in its debt forgiveness program. The Highlander Restart Program launched in spring 2021. It assists and provides resources to former students who owe the College money, want to re-enroll, and wish to complete a degree or certificate at MCC.
Killeen, Texas Needs to Come Out For Great Food, Fun, And Fellowship
Killeen, Texas get ready for a K.I.C.K party. If you’ve never been to a K.I.C.K party you’ve never been to an actual party in Killeen, Texas?. K.I.C.K which means Killeen, International, Cuisine, Korner marketplace is where small businesses do big business. K.I.C.K quoted that the best thing about a food truck at Artisans park and the marketplace is dining on the awesome food in finding that one-of-a-kind product at half the marketplace. Killeen International Cuisine Korner and Artesian market please is your destination in the Central Texas area. This offers residents a variety of products at prices that can’t compare at the kick park you are bound to meet new friends, enjoy great cuisine, and find exactly what you’re looking for.
baylorlariat.com
Multicultural Affairs hosts annual Mosaic Mixer
The Department of Multicultural Affairs hosted its annual Mosaic Mixer on Wednesday in the Bill Daniel Student Center. The first portion of the mixer was an organization fair in which different cultural groups and coalitions set up their tables for students to get an inside look into each organization. Alongside these student groups, the fair also included tables from different departments of Baylor that students might find interest in.
KWTX
Chaparral Road in Killeen poses traffic issues for the newly-opened Chaparral High School
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Sixteen years after its original proposal, Chaparral Road in Killeen has gone untouched. The expansion project, now in limbo, is causing some issues for Killeen ISD’s newest high school. KISD is making the necessary changes on their end to minimize the traffic buildup but with...
Killeen, Texas is Dedicating a Stadium to One Of Killeen High’s First African American Graduates
High school football in Killeen, Texas is set to begin very soon. With teams stepping out onto the gridiron, many friends and families with be traveling to a stadium to watch our favorite Friday night spectacle. One stadium in Killeen will soon be given a new name in honor of a legendary local figure.
Belton Middle School students support viral librarian's banned book display while parents protest
BELTON, Texas — The Belton ISD librarian who went viral on TikTok after she posted a video about being told to take down her "banned book" display after a parent complaint is getting the support from some of the students she serves. Eighth grader Claire Brown, along with her...
Belton ISD librarian goes viral on TikTok over banned book display complaint
BELTON, Texas — A Belton ISD librarian went viral on TikTok after she posted a video about being told to take down her "banned book" display because of a parent complaint. Last Tuesday, a day before the first day of school, user miarwilson posted a video on the popular social media platform, which has garnered over 1 million views as of Monday night. In it, she explained how she was approached by her principal over the display and how she was worried that she'll get fired because she refused to take it down.
KWTX
Central Texas boy scout leads effort to restore abandoned cemetery dating back 175 years
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Boy Scout whose family uncovered a forgotten and overgrown cemetery dating back nearly 175 years has cleaned it up and restored it for an Eagle Scout project with the help of Central Texas individuals and businesses. Tyler Blakemore, 17, a junior at West...
Tasty Treats You May Not Know Are Made In Texas
Snickers - Waco, Texas. Texas, where it is said that everything is bigger, is home to the world's largest Snickers bar. This diabetes bomb is located in Waco, Texas. It's the equivalent of 43K worth of single size candy bars, weighs almost 5,000 pounds and looks to be about the size of the body of a formula 1 race car.
6 FIX | Killeen tenant who was fined $960 for an unauthorized pet was not evicted
KILLEEN, Texas — Johanna Rivera and Melissa Scotting nervously walked into Judge Bill Cook's court Wednesday morning. They were facing eviction. Their attorney, provided by Lone Star Legal Aid, sat in the front with Scotting. Judge Bill Cook started preceding, and asked landlord Clear Creek Rentals for their "prayer".
KWTX
Local Waco business mourns loss of founder
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin. According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend. “His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a...
fox44news.com
Local athlete creates positivity while cutting hair
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For Troy Senior defensive lineman Ivan Díaz, the football field is just one avenue for him to be a leader. “It’s on us to be the leaders,” Díaz said. “We want it all. We’re not settling for anything else.”
Looking For A Furry Friend? Killeen, Texas to Hold Free Pet Adoption Event
If you're in the Killeen, Texas area and looking to save a life while adding a new furry friend to your family, this is the weekend to do it. Here's why. Everyone, at one point in our lives, wants to own a pet. And why not? Who hasn't seen a cat or a dog that just stole your heart?
Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for months
One of Live Oak Lake's A-Frame cabins in Waco, TexasLive Oak Lake Instagram. Staycations (taking a holiday close to home) have exploded in popularity since the pandemic started. Even as the world opens up, a recent poll indicates that inflation and rising costs have more Americans thinking about traveling locally in 2022.
A Welcome To Killeen, Texas Hilarious TikTok Has The City Laughing
This is probably one of the funniest videos that I’ve seen about Killeen Texas. There’s a video that is circulating on TikTok right now that takes aim at Killeen, but you can't help but laugh at it. IT'S ALL GOOD FUN. I can see how some people could...
Lott, Texas Shuts Down Police Department After 3-1 Vote to Disband
As a result of a budget shortfall, the Lott City Council has disbanded its police department. The police chief was required to turn over his keys and equipment on Tuesday, August 23rd. Falls County Sheriff's Office Taking Over. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office will secure the police building, take inventory...
baylorlariat.com
Lady stays strong after losing sister Joy
Lady has reportedly been holding up well after her sister and fellow mascot, Joy, died on July 18. She has been going about her daily enrichments without any discomfort, staying strong after losing her companion of 20 years. Dakota Farquhar-Caddell, associate director of student activities, said trainers have been giving...
baylorlariat.com
Monkeypox moves into McLennan County
As Monkeypox case counts continue to rise, Dr. Matt Muramoto, Baylor Health Services staff physician, said the university’s policies for monkeypox are under review and will likely be in place by the beginning of the semester. The monkeypox outbreak was declared a national public health emergency by the U.S....
