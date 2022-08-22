Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
Jennifer Garner films Reese Witherspoon's newest Apple+ show in Austin
She was seen in Austin.
tejanonation.net
MARIACHI USA Cancels Hispanic Heritage Month Show in Austin
HOLLYWOOD, CA. — Rodri Entertainment announced MARIACHI USA will have to cancel this year’s highly anticipated Hispanic Heritage Month show at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on September 17, 2022, due to unforeseen circumstances. “It is with deep regret that we must cancel MARIACHI USA; however, we look...
University of Texas at Austin offers Taylor Swift English course this fall
Leave a 'Blank Space' in your schedule.
Killeen, Texas is Dedicating a Stadium to One Of Killeen High’s First African American Graduates
High school football in Killeen, Texas is set to begin very soon. With teams stepping out onto the gridiron, many friends and families with be traveling to a stadium to watch our favorite Friday night spectacle. One stadium in Killeen will soon be given a new name in honor of a legendary local figure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Welcome To Killeen, Texas Hilarious TikTok Has The City Laughing
This is probably one of the funniest videos that I’ve seen about Killeen Texas. There’s a video that is circulating on TikTok right now that takes aim at Killeen, but you can't help but laugh at it. IT'S ALL GOOD FUN. I can see how some people could...
The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'
KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
You Can Float And Watch Your Favorite Movies At This Texas Drive-In Theater
Watch your favorite movies on a floating platform at this swanky drive-in theater.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tom Herman, former Texas coach, lands broadcasting job for 2022 season
Tom Herman, the former Texas coach, has landed a new job for the 2022 season. Herman will be an analyst for CBS Sports Network this season, according to a report by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and FOX Sports. Herman spent last season with the Chicago Bears as an offensive analyst, but he was not retained by new coach Matt Eberflus.
RELATED PEOPLE
San Marcos film studio gains 'The Mandalorian' special effects technology
The studio will be the first ever to have two virtual production stages.
10-year-old Austin girl becomes published author
Pranshi Mehta, a 10-year-old Austinite, became a published author this month with the debut of her children's chapter book, "Hope."
Austin is a ‘Gen Z haven,’ according to new study
Austin is the top city in Texas for Gen Zers to settle down and eighth across the U.S., according to a new study. The study, released this month by CommercialCafe, ranked which cities had the highest potential to be “Generation Z havens” based on affordability, unemployment rate, potential for remote work, recreation establishments and percentage of Gen Z population. In eighth place, Austin scored 53.03 out of 100 total points with three other Texas cities joined the rankings: El Paso in ninth place, Houston in 11th place and San Antonio in 18th place.
kut.org
Mexican American landmarks in East Austin are getting state historical markers
Of the more than 480 state historical markers in Travis County, only a handful commemorate Austin’s Mexican American heritage. That list is slowly growing now that the Texas Historical Commission has approved historical markers for four landmarks on the city’s East Side. They include Cisco’s Restaurant & Bakery,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant
Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
Texas football OT Jaylen Garth the first fall casualty to the portal
Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian experienced the first loss to the NCAA Transfer Portal since the start of fall camp on Aug. 22. Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Jaylen Garth has reportedly entered the transfer portal after seemingly getting moved down on the depth chart along the offensive line with the rise of so many talented true freshmen in fall camp.
apollohou.com
This is the Best NIL Deal Ever
This is the most SEC and Mid-west marketing deal of all time. Every single SEC team (except for Vanderbilt) should have a a deal in place with Wrangler because this is the most SEC thing I’ve ever seen. While the Texas Longhorns have shown off their ability to get...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Belton Middle School students support viral librarian's banned book display while parents protest
BELTON, Texas — The Belton ISD librarian who went viral on TikTok after she posted a video about being told to take down her "banned book" display after a parent complaint is getting the support from some of the students she serves. Eighth grader Claire Brown, along with her...
Texas State University smashes record for freshman enrollment
Texas State University has eclipsed its record for freshman enrollment, with more than 7,500 students enrolled for the 2022 fall semester.
KWTX
‘I feel like I just won the lottery:’ Belton resident explains unique hobby
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - One Belton resident spends his mornings and lunch breaks trying to find treasures hidden along Central Texas shorelines and public parks. David Doughty finds rings, antique coins and jewelry by using his metal detector. “I like to just mind my own business and kind of get...
Eater
What Is Happening With St. Elmo Public Market?
There haven’t been many updates for the presumably forthcoming massive South Austin food hall St. Elmo Public Market in quite some time. But now, several of the planned restaurants are no longer opening in the long-delayed development at 4329 South Congress Avenue in East Congress neighborhood. The biggest planned...
Comments / 0