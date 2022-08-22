LITTLE ROCK – Prescott opened the season with a 47-28 win over long-time conference foe Bismarck Tuesday night in War Memorial Stadium. It was a win, but an ugly one as the Wolves showed there’s still work to be done in the quest for another shot at the AAA state title. Overall, Prescott was flagged 12 times in the game, most for holding, but had two consecutive major penalties after a Bismarck score that allowed the Lions to kick off from the Prescott 30.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO