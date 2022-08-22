ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Kait 8

More non-conference dates revealed for Arkansas State men’s & women’s basketball

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State’s non-conference schedule continues to take shape on the hardwood. We know of at least one more home game for men’s basketball. The Red Wolves will welcome Alabama State to town on Monday, December 19th. The Hornets are coached by former A-State assistant Tony Madlock. Keyon Wesley also returning to First National Bank Arena, he transfered to Alabama State in the offseason. Mike Balado’s crew will also head west. They’ll play at UC Davis on November 18th.
Kait 8

2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Marion at Wynne

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - After a long offseason filled with conference realignments, coaching changes and summer workouts, Football Friday Night season is finally upon us. Our first Game of the Week in 2022 features two familiar foes. Marion will go on the road to face Wynne. The two teams had...
Kait 8

Arkansas State football holds final practice of fall camp

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football finished fall camp Monday morning. The Red Wolves had a 2 hour workout at Centennial Bank Stadium. Several NFL scouts were watching the action including reps from the Jets, Saints, and Colts. Butch Jones’ pack have held 14 practices plus 2 scrimmages this...
hopeprescott.com

Wolves open season with ugly win

LITTLE ROCK – Prescott opened the season with a 47-28 win over long-time conference foe Bismarck Tuesday night in War Memorial Stadium. It was a win, but an ugly one as the Wolves showed there’s still work to be done in the quest for another shot at the AAA state title. Overall, Prescott was flagged 12 times in the game, most for holding, but had two consecutive major penalties after a Bismarck score that allowed the Lions to kick off from the Prescott 30.
intermatwrestle.com

#28 Nasir Bailey Commits to Little Rock

Little Rock got some great news on the recruiting front today as they received a verbal commitment from Nasir Bailey (Rich Township, IL), #28 overall in the Class of 2023 and currently ranked fourth in the nation at 138 lbs. Should that ranking amongst his class hold up, or perhaps improve, it would make Bailey the highest ranked recruit to sign with the Trojans in the short history. This afternoon Bailey made his intentions public via social media. Bailey initially was committed to North Carolina.
Kait 8

Lyon College joining SLIAC in fall 2023

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) officially announced today that Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas, will become the tenth member of the conference beginning in Fall, 2023. The conference’s governing bodies unanimously approved Lyon College’s membership application and the Scots will begin regular season competition in 15 of the men’s and women’s sponsored sports in their inaugural year.
Kait 8

Aug. 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. More showers are expected Tuesday across the southern counties of Region 8. Rain chances are highest if you live south of Jonesboro, Newport, Blytheville, or Batesville. The farther north you go, the drier things...
Kait 8

Options for those behind on electric bills

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Families across the United States and here in the Natural State are struggling to keep the lights on, and since COVID started people have fallen further behind on their electric bills. 20 million homes in the United States are behind on their utility bill according to...
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Afternoon showers and storms push north

THIS AFTERNOON: Moderate to heavy rain continues to fall south of the Little Rock Metro. Later this afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms will push north of I-40. The rain chance for Little Rock is only about 50% with lower chances to the north and much higher to the south. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. East wind of around 5 mph.
