Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
JHS alum Jashaud Stewart competing for starting spot on Arkansas defensive line
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native is faring well at Razorback football practice. Jashaud Stewart is in the mix for a starting spot at defensive end. The JHS alum met the media after Wednesday’s workout. “I changed a lot by just getting a little bit bigger,” Stewart said,...
Kait 8
More non-conference dates revealed for Arkansas State men’s & women’s basketball
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State’s non-conference schedule continues to take shape on the hardwood. We know of at least one more home game for men’s basketball. The Red Wolves will welcome Alabama State to town on Monday, December 19th. The Hornets are coached by former A-State assistant Tony Madlock. Keyon Wesley also returning to First National Bank Arena, he transfered to Alabama State in the offseason. Mike Balado’s crew will also head west. They’ll play at UC Davis on November 18th.
Arkansas Baptist football growing as a “Last Chance U” of Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At Arkansas Baptist football’s media day on Tuesday, Nick Walters caught up with head coach Richard Wilson along with his team and staff of Buffaloes. Now a 4-year NAIA program after switching from being a 2-year JUCO organization, ABC continues to offer opportunity to athletes who weren’t given the chance to compete […]
Kait 8
2022 FFN Game of the Week preview: Marion at Wynne
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - After a long offseason filled with conference realignments, coaching changes and summer workouts, Football Friday Night season is finally upon us. Our first Game of the Week in 2022 features two familiar foes. Marion will go on the road to face Wynne. The two teams had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton and Bryant rally for tiebreaker Salt Bowl
It's called the biggest high school football game in Arkansas. The Benton versus Bryant Salt Bowl draws tens of thousands of fans every year.
Kait 8
“Live with the Red Wolves” radio program kicks off Wednesday, August 31st
The “Live with the Red Wolves” radio program presented by Greenway Equipment, featuring Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones, will make its 2022 debut Wednesday, Aug. 31, and the one-hour program will air an additional 11 times over the course of A-State’s upcoming football season. The...
Kait 8
Arkansas State football holds final practice of fall camp
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football finished fall camp Monday morning. The Red Wolves had a 2 hour workout at Centennial Bank Stadium. Several NFL scouts were watching the action including reps from the Jets, Saints, and Colts. Butch Jones’ pack have held 14 practices plus 2 scrimmages this...
Bryant, Conway, North Little Rock Top First Poll
Bentonville, Fayetteville round out top five in ASM's first poll ahead of Week 0.
RELATED PEOPLE
hopeprescott.com
Wolves open season with ugly win
LITTLE ROCK – Prescott opened the season with a 47-28 win over long-time conference foe Bismarck Tuesday night in War Memorial Stadium. It was a win, but an ugly one as the Wolves showed there’s still work to be done in the quest for another shot at the AAA state title. Overall, Prescott was flagged 12 times in the game, most for holding, but had two consecutive major penalties after a Bismarck score that allowed the Lions to kick off from the Prescott 30.
intermatwrestle.com
#28 Nasir Bailey Commits to Little Rock
Little Rock got some great news on the recruiting front today as they received a verbal commitment from Nasir Bailey (Rich Township, IL), #28 overall in the Class of 2023 and currently ranked fourth in the nation at 138 lbs. Should that ranking amongst his class hold up, or perhaps improve, it would make Bailey the highest ranked recruit to sign with the Trojans in the short history. This afternoon Bailey made his intentions public via social media. Bailey initially was committed to North Carolina.
Kait 8
Lyon College joining SLIAC in fall 2023
The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) officially announced today that Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas, will become the tenth member of the conference beginning in Fall, 2023. The conference’s governing bodies unanimously approved Lyon College’s membership application and the Scots will begin regular season competition in 15 of the men’s and women’s sponsored sports in their inaugural year.
Simmons Bank Arena no longer hosting graduations, North Little Rock School District announces new venue
Simmons Bank Arena is getting out of the graduation business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy rain in South Arkansas; some heavy rain possible in Central Arkansas later today.
Central Arkansas has started in the low to mid-70s with scattered light rain showers while South Arkansas has very heavy rain. Central Arkansas will have a chance of thunderstorms with locally heavy rain after a stationary front lifts northward. Temperatures will climb to the low 80s in Little Rock and across Central Arkansas.
Kait 8
Aug. 23: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. More showers are expected Tuesday across the southern counties of Region 8. Rain chances are highest if you live south of Jonesboro, Newport, Blytheville, or Batesville. The farther north you go, the drier things...
Video: Explosion shuts down I-40 in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — I-40 near Forrest City, Arkansas has been shut down after a truck exploded on the interstate. ARDOT cameras show traffic jammed from Jeannette to Wheatley. Video shows a traffic backup due to the fire. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Check back for updates.
Kait 8
Options for those behind on electric bills
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Families across the United States and here in the Natural State are struggling to keep the lights on, and since COVID started people have fallen further behind on their electric bills. 20 million homes in the United States are behind on their utility bill according to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ARDOT shares updates on major roadwork around Central Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — If you've been anywhere around Little Rock recently, you've seen the seemingly endless miles of orange traffic cones. "I always say this, no one likes road construction until it's over," Dave Parker, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said. If you're tired of all the...
KATV
Arkansas ranks 5th as most dangerous state for drivers in the nation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In recent weeks, it was reported that Little Rock was listed as number three in the country for cities with the best drivers. However, a new study released on Wednesday shows Arkansas as the fifth most dangerous state to be a driver in. The research...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Afternoon showers and storms push north
THIS AFTERNOON: Moderate to heavy rain continues to fall south of the Little Rock Metro. Later this afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms will push north of I-40. The rain chance for Little Rock is only about 50% with lower chances to the north and much higher to the south. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s. East wind of around 5 mph.
Bucket List: U.S Pizza Co. in Hillcrest
For this week’s Pet Friendly Restaurant Bucket List with AY Magazine. Heather Baker takes you to U.S Pizza Company in Hillcrest.
Comments / 0