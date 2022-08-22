TULSA – Cherokee Nation citizen Isaiah Jarvis is going to the Little League World Series after all. Jarvis received some notoriety when he consoled an opposing player, Kaiden Sheldon, who accidentally hit him in the head with an errant pitch. The video went viral, and was lauded as an example of true sportsmanship, during a game of such high stakes for both teams.

