Waco, TX

baylorlariat.com

Baylor soccer finishes homestand winless, falls to Wisconsin 2-0

Kicking off earlier than expected at Betty Lou Mays Field due to incoming weather, Baylor soccer fell to the University of Wisconsin 2-0 Sunday evening at Betty Lou Mays Field. After their 1-1 draw on Thursday against the University of Minnesota, the Bears came out with more aggression, but couldn’t manage to get the ball past the Badgers’ goalkeeper.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Chief voices of Baylor students are ingratitude, ignorance

Many students fall in love with their college town. Longhorns adore Austin, Aggies love College Station and University of North Texas students are wed to Denton. Yet, Waco garners an unfair and immense disdain from its student citizens. It’s time for Baylor students to realize the great heritage they’ve inherited in Waco.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Student Spotlights: Religious minorities reflect on campus life

Baylor is the largest Baptist university on the planet. Last fall, more than 65% of freshmen identified as some denomination of the Christian religion, from Baptist to Methodist, Evangelical and more. While a significant portion of campus identifies as nonreligious, Baylor isn’t just a dichotomy between Christians and the nonreligious. Who are the 20% of students in the religious minority?
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Student Activities to host Late Night on Friday

Baylor Student Activities will be hosting Late Night on Aug. 26 from 9 p.m. to midnight. The annual event is an opportunity for incoming students to meet student leaders from more than 300 organizations and to learn how they can get involved on campus. Jacob Scroggins, assistant director of student...
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Week 1 Game of the Week: Lorena at China Spring

CHINA SPRING, Texas — The 2022 Texas High School Football regular season has arrived and 6 News' Friday Night Lights Game of the Week 1 is back. For the season opener, the 6 News sports crew is heading to Cougar Stadium in China Spring where the Cougars host Lorena for a reigning state champ showdown.
CHINA SPRING, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor welcome traditions are back after two years of virtual experiences

With COVID-19 restrictions easing after approximately two years, incoming freshmen got to experience Baylor Line Camp and Welcome Week in person, unlike many current upperclassmen. Baylor Line Camp and Welcome Week are traditions that allow for a smooth transition for new students on campus. They aid in establishing friendships and...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Local athlete creates positivity while cutting hair

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For Troy Senior defensive lineman Ivan Díaz, the football field is just one avenue for him to be a leader. “It’s on us to be the leaders,” Díaz said. “We want it all. We’re not settling for anything else.”
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor Continuing Education welcomes everyone to take IT Bootcamp courses

With an open enrollment and the prospect of “fast access to today’s top tech jobs,” Baylor’s online IT Bootcamp courses are welcoming those within the Baylor community and beyond. Spearheaded by Baylor’s Continuing Education, these courses provide opportunities for those with or without college degrees to learn valuable skills.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Lady stays strong after losing sister Joy

Lady has reportedly been holding up well after her sister and fellow mascot, Joy, died on July 18. She has been going about her daily enrichments without any discomfort, staying strong after losing her companion of 20 years. Dakota Farquhar-Caddell, associate director of student activities, said trainers have been giving...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

New Student Programs hosts mixer for out-of-state students

New Student Programs hosted the Out-of-State Student Mixer as part of its lineup of Welcome Week events from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the Barfield Drawing Room in the Bill Daniel Student Center. The event, which brought in approximately 250 students, featured a green and gold...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Student spotlight: sophomore Jacob Reiger, real-life Troy Bolton

Houston sophomore Jacob Reiger is a student straight from the Disney movie “High School Musical.” A lifelong football player and the son of a star quarterback and a cheerleader, Reiger had a self-proclaimed “Troy Bolton moment” when he skipped a football game to watch a school play his senior year of high school. He never looked back.
WACO, TX
cherokeephoenix.org

After viral video, Jarvis invited to LLWS

TULSA – Cherokee Nation citizen Isaiah Jarvis is going to the Little League World Series after all. Jarvis received some notoriety when he consoled an opposing player, Kaiden Sheldon, who accidentally hit him in the head with an errant pitch. The video went viral, and was lauded as an example of true sportsmanship, during a game of such high stakes for both teams.
CHEROKEE, OK
fox44news.com

MCC program helps students clear debts, return to college

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – McLennan Community College is continuing to track and celebrate the success of students in its debt forgiveness program. The Highlander Restart Program launched in spring 2021. It assists and provides resources to former students who owe the College money, want to re-enroll, and wish to complete a degree or certificate at MCC.
WACO, TX
killeenisd.org

Spirit Spectacular Celebrates Bands, Begins Season

The drum beat and the brass blasts mixed with the movement of dance and the swirl of color guard flags to light the night sky Saturday at Killeen ISD’s new Joseph L. Searles Stadium. The 41st annual Spirit Spectacular featured a new high school band and a new, sparkling...
KILLEEN, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Tasty Treats You May Not Know Are Made In Texas

Snickers - Waco, Texas. Texas, where it is said that everything is bigger, is home to the world's largest Snickers bar. This diabetes bomb is located in Waco, Texas. It's the equivalent of 43K worth of single size candy bars, weighs almost 5,000 pounds and looks to be about the size of the body of a formula 1 race car.
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Ag officials: Rain in Waco area welcome, but not a drought-buster

Storms brought respite and even some damage to parts of Texas on Sunday and Monday, but officials say the more modest rainfall in the Waco area was not enough to erase drought conditions just yet. The National Weather Service gauge at Waco Regional Airport measured 0.8 inches of rain midday...
WACO, TX

