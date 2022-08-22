Read full article on original website
ICYMI: back-to-school edition
The past two weeks have been crazy for everyone, between moving in, the first day of classes and trying to get settled in. It’s easy to lose track of all things Baylor athletics that have been going on, so here is everything you may have missed. After a long...
Former Baylor QB Charlie Brewer Earns Starting Job At New Program
Charlie Brewer will enter his sixth season as the Flames' new starter.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett's Joya Screen commits to Baylor
North Gwinnett senior Joya Screen has committed to the Baylor University women’s volleyball program. Screen was the Daily Post’s Player of the Year last season, as well as the Gwinnett coaches’ Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year, after posting 517 kills, 249 digs, 53 blocks and 60 aces as a junior. She topped the 1,000 kill mark for her career this season.
baylorlariat.com
Student Activities to host Late Night on Friday
Baylor Student Activities will be hosting Late Night on Aug. 26 from 9 p.m. to midnight. The annual event is an opportunity for incoming students to meet student leaders from more than 300 organizations and to learn how they can get involved on campus. Jacob Scroggins, assistant director of student...
baylorlariat.com
Student Spotlights: Religious minorities reflect on campus life
Baylor is the largest Baptist university on the planet. Last fall, more than 65% of freshmen identified as some denomination of the Christian religion, from Baptist to Methodist, Evangelical and more. While a significant portion of campus identifies as nonreligious, Baylor isn’t just a dichotomy between Christians and the nonreligious. Who are the 20% of students in the religious minority?
aisd.net
Martin High School kicks off football season on ESPNU
Arlington ISD football teams will once again play football games at Choctaw Stadium this season, with all eyes literally on Thursday night’s season opener between Martin and Lake Travis. That’s because the 7 p.m. game will be the opener for the Geico ESPN High School Football Kickoff and will...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor welcome traditions are back after two years of virtual experiences
With COVID-19 restrictions easing after approximately two years, incoming freshmen got to experience Baylor Line Camp and Welcome Week in person, unlike many current upperclassmen. Baylor Line Camp and Welcome Week are traditions that allow for a smooth transition for new students on campus. They aid in establishing friendships and...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor Continuing Education welcomes everyone to take IT Bootcamp courses
With an open enrollment and the prospect of “fast access to today’s top tech jobs,” Baylor’s online IT Bootcamp courses are welcoming those within the Baylor community and beyond. Spearheaded by Baylor’s Continuing Education, these courses provide opportunities for those with or without college degrees to learn valuable skills.
baylorlariat.com
New Student Programs hosts mixer for out-of-state students
New Student Programs hosted the Out-of-State Student Mixer as part of its lineup of Welcome Week events from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the Barfield Drawing Room in the Bill Daniel Student Center. The event, which brought in approximately 250 students, featured a green and gold...
Killeen, Texas is Dedicating a Stadium to One Of Killeen High’s First African American Graduates
High school football in Killeen, Texas is set to begin very soon. With teams stepping out onto the gridiron, many friends and families with be traveling to a stadium to watch our favorite Friday night spectacle. One stadium in Killeen will soon be given a new name in honor of a legendary local figure.
baylorlariat.com
Student spotlight: sophomore Jacob Reiger, real-life Troy Bolton
Houston sophomore Jacob Reiger is a student straight from the Disney movie “High School Musical.” A lifelong football player and the son of a star quarterback and a cheerleader, Reiger had a self-proclaimed “Troy Bolton moment” when he skipped a football game to watch a school play his senior year of high school. He never looked back.
How Much More Rain Bell County Needs to End Drought and Burn Ban
The good news: rain, with more in the forecast across Central Texas. The bad news: Bell County Commissioners have voted to extend the area burn ban, since officials say we still haven't gotten enough rain yet for the drought to be over. In Central Texas this year, we've received less...
KWTX
Local Waco business mourns loss of founder
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin. According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend. “His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a...
Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for months
One of Live Oak Lake's A-Frame cabins in Waco, TexasLive Oak Lake Instagram. Staycations (taking a holiday close to home) have exploded in popularity since the pandemic started. Even as the world opens up, a recent poll indicates that inflation and rising costs have more Americans thinking about traveling locally in 2022.
fox44news.com
No rise in lake water levels despite rain
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – We have been seeing some rain across Central Texas, but has it been enough to help our lake water levels?. The answer is no. There has been no rise in lake water levels just yet. As of Tuesday morning, Lake Waco is still down by nine feet. The City says we would need at least 15 inches of rain to end the drought we are facing. Lake Waco is a regional water source and provides residents with over 25 billion gallons of water.
KWTX
Chaparral Road in Killeen poses traffic issues for the newly-opened Chaparral High School
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Sixteen years after its original proposal, Chaparral Road in Killeen has gone untouched. The expansion project, now in limbo, is causing some issues for Killeen ISD’s newest high school. KISD is making the necessary changes on their end to minimize the traffic buildup but with...
These roads, exits to close in Waco this week
WACO, Texas — Heads up Waco divers. TxDOT will be closing some main lanes, frontage roads and exits because crews need to install signs along north and south I-35 main lanes. Crews plan to start closures Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. These closures include:. The far...
baylorlariat.com
I-35 construction updates point to a finished project by 2023
As of August, the portion of Interstate 35 that has been under construction since 2019 is completely open now. The north and southbound sides of I-35 now have four main lanes. The four-year construction project on the six-mile stretch of I-35 is steadily progressing and continues to be on track to finish by early 2023.
KWTX
Waco Planning Commission passes honorary street naming of ‘Lester Gibson Way’ for a portion of Washington Ave.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Waco Planning Commission voted to pass the honorary street naming to remember Lester Gibson, a man who dedicated decades of work to the city and county. Retired McLennan County Commissioner Lester Gibson passed away on June 17. City leaders began searching for a way to honor...
KWTX
Lott City Council votes to disband police department
LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Lott City Council voted 3-1 Monday in favor of disbanding its police department as a result of a budget shortfall. “Our budget has been going down for about the last three years, and we just have to get it in hand,” said Mayor Sue Tacker. “It’s either that or we’re going to go broke and we won’t have a town, or a city council.”
