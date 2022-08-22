ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

baylorlariat.com

ICYMI: back-to-school edition

The past two weeks have been crazy for everyone, between moving in, the first day of classes and trying to get settled in. It’s easy to lose track of all things Baylor athletics that have been going on, so here is everything you may have missed. After a long...
WACO, TX
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett's Joya Screen commits to Baylor

North Gwinnett senior Joya Screen has committed to the Baylor University women’s volleyball program. Screen was the Daily Post’s Player of the Year last season, as well as the Gwinnett coaches’ Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year, after posting 517 kills, 249 digs, 53 blocks and 60 aces as a junior. She topped the 1,000 kill mark for her career this season.
SUWANEE, GA
baylorlariat.com

Student Activities to host Late Night on Friday

Baylor Student Activities will be hosting Late Night on Aug. 26 from 9 p.m. to midnight. The annual event is an opportunity for incoming students to meet student leaders from more than 300 organizations and to learn how they can get involved on campus. Jacob Scroggins, assistant director of student...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Student Spotlights: Religious minorities reflect on campus life

Baylor is the largest Baptist university on the planet. Last fall, more than 65% of freshmen identified as some denomination of the Christian religion, from Baptist to Methodist, Evangelical and more. While a significant portion of campus identifies as nonreligious, Baylor isn’t just a dichotomy between Christians and the nonreligious. Who are the 20% of students in the religious minority?
WACO, TX
aisd.net

Martin High School kicks off football season on ESPNU

Arlington ISD football teams will once again play football games at Choctaw Stadium this season, with all eyes literally on Thursday night’s season opener between Martin and Lake Travis. That’s because the 7 p.m. game will be the opener for the Geico ESPN High School Football Kickoff and will...
ARLINGTON, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor welcome traditions are back after two years of virtual experiences

With COVID-19 restrictions easing after approximately two years, incoming freshmen got to experience Baylor Line Camp and Welcome Week in person, unlike many current upperclassmen. Baylor Line Camp and Welcome Week are traditions that allow for a smooth transition for new students on campus. They aid in establishing friendships and...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor Continuing Education welcomes everyone to take IT Bootcamp courses

With an open enrollment and the prospect of “fast access to today’s top tech jobs,” Baylor’s online IT Bootcamp courses are welcoming those within the Baylor community and beyond. Spearheaded by Baylor’s Continuing Education, these courses provide opportunities for those with or without college degrees to learn valuable skills.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

New Student Programs hosts mixer for out-of-state students

New Student Programs hosted the Out-of-State Student Mixer as part of its lineup of Welcome Week events from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the Barfield Drawing Room in the Bill Daniel Student Center. The event, which brought in approximately 250 students, featured a green and gold...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Student spotlight: sophomore Jacob Reiger, real-life Troy Bolton

Houston sophomore Jacob Reiger is a student straight from the Disney movie “High School Musical.” A lifelong football player and the son of a star quarterback and a cheerleader, Reiger had a self-proclaimed “Troy Bolton moment” when he skipped a football game to watch a school play his senior year of high school. He never looked back.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Local Waco business mourns loss of founder

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin. According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend. “His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a...
WACO, TX
Ellen Eastwood

Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for months

One of Live Oak Lake's A-Frame cabins in Waco, TexasLive Oak Lake Instagram. Staycations (taking a holiday close to home) have exploded in popularity since the pandemic started. Even as the world opens up, a recent poll indicates that inflation and rising costs have more Americans thinking about traveling locally in 2022.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

No rise in lake water levels despite rain

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – We have been seeing some rain across Central Texas, but has it been enough to help our lake water levels?. The answer is no. There has been no rise in lake water levels just yet. As of Tuesday morning, Lake Waco is still down by nine feet. The City says we would need at least 15 inches of rain to end the drought we are facing. Lake Waco is a regional water source and provides residents with over 25 billion gallons of water.
WACO, TX
KCEN

These roads, exits to close in Waco this week

WACO, Texas — Heads up Waco divers. TxDOT will be closing some main lanes, frontage roads and exits because crews need to install signs along north and south I-35 main lanes. Crews plan to start closures Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. These closures include:. The far...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

I-35 construction updates point to a finished project by 2023

As of August, the portion of Interstate 35 that has been under construction since 2019 is completely open now. The north and southbound sides of I-35 now have four main lanes. The four-year construction project on the six-mile stretch of I-35 is steadily progressing and continues to be on track to finish by early 2023.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Lott City Council votes to disband police department

LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Lott City Council voted 3-1 Monday in favor of disbanding its police department as a result of a budget shortfall. “Our budget has been going down for about the last three years, and we just have to get it in hand,” said Mayor Sue Tacker. “It’s either that or we’re going to go broke and we won’t have a town, or a city council.”
LOTT, TX

