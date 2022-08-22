ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Student Spotlights: Religious minorities reflect on campus life

Baylor is the largest Baptist university on the planet. Last fall, more than 65% of freshmen identified as some denomination of the Christian religion, from Baptist to Methodist, Evangelical and more. While a significant portion of campus identifies as nonreligious, Baylor isn’t just a dichotomy between Christians and the nonreligious. Who are the 20% of students in the religious minority?
Trash buildup on Brazos follows recent rains

In the wake of recent rains, abundant pileups of trash have joined the well-loved sights of the Brazos River as it passes through Cameron Park, under the Suspension Bridge in downtown Waco, through Baylor University, over Waco’s low water dam and on eventually to the Gulf of Mexico. Keep...
baylorlariat.com

Baylor Continuing Education welcomes everyone to take IT Bootcamp courses

With an open enrollment and the prospect of “fast access to today’s top tech jobs,” Baylor’s online IT Bootcamp courses are welcoming those within the Baylor community and beyond. Spearheaded by Baylor’s Continuing Education, these courses provide opportunities for those with or without college degrees to learn valuable skills.
Ellen Eastwood

Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for months

One of Live Oak Lake's A-Frame cabins in Waco, TexasLive Oak Lake Instagram. Staycations (taking a holiday close to home) have exploded in popularity since the pandemic started. Even as the world opens up, a recent poll indicates that inflation and rising costs have more Americans thinking about traveling locally in 2022.
fox44news.com

Local athlete creates positivity while cutting hair

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For Troy Senior defensive lineman Ivan Díaz, the football field is just one avenue for him to be a leader. “It’s on us to be the leaders,” Díaz said. “We want it all. We’re not settling for anything else.”
baylorlariat.com

ICYMI: back-to-school edition

The past two weeks have been crazy for everyone, between moving in, the first day of classes and trying to get settled in. It’s easy to lose track of all things Baylor athletics that have been going on, so here is everything you may have missed. After a long...
KWTX

Local Waco business mourns loss of founder

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin. According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend. “His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a...
fox44news.com

MCC Restart Program encourages people to go back to school

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — McLennan Community College has a loan forgiveness program in place that encourages students to continue their education and earn their credentials. The Highlander Restart Program helps people return to college by financially assisting former MCC students who have debt and want to re-enroll. “What...
fox44news.com

No rise in lake water levels despite rain

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – We have been seeing some rain across Central Texas, but has it been enough to help our lake water levels?. The answer is no. There has been no rise in lake water levels just yet. As of Tuesday morning, Lake Waco is still down by nine feet. The City says we would need at least 15 inches of rain to end the drought we are facing. Lake Waco is a regional water source and provides residents with over 25 billion gallons of water.
fox44news.com

Oaxacan natives teach class in Waco

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Art Center Waco has wrapped up its Oaxcan exhibit. To send it off appropriately, native Oaxcan artists came in to teach a class about an important piece of the Oaxcan culture- weaving and dying. Alejandro and Veronica Mendoza are artisans from Oaxaca Mexico. They...
fox44news.com

MCC program helps students clear debts, return to college

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – McLennan Community College is continuing to track and celebrate the success of students in its debt forgiveness program. The Highlander Restart Program launched in spring 2021. It assists and provides resources to former students who owe the College money, want to re-enroll, and wish to complete a degree or certificate at MCC.
baylorlariat.com

Student spotlight: sophomore Jacob Reiger, real-life Troy Bolton

Houston sophomore Jacob Reiger is a student straight from the Disney movie “High School Musical.” A lifelong football player and the son of a star quarterback and a cheerleader, Reiger had a self-proclaimed “Troy Bolton moment” when he skipped a football game to watch a school play his senior year of high school. He never looked back.
95.5 KLAQ

Tasty Treats You May Not Know Are Made In Texas

Snickers - Waco, Texas. Texas, where it is said that everything is bigger, is home to the world's largest Snickers bar. This diabetes bomb is located in Waco, Texas. It's the equivalent of 43K worth of single size candy bars, weighs almost 5,000 pounds and looks to be about the size of the body of a formula 1 race car.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Funnel cloud spotted in Hill County: Josh Johns

HILL COUNTY, Texas — 25 News meteorologist Josh Johns shared Jeff Sulak's photo of a funnel cloud just west of Hillsboro. "This was taken around 2:30 p.m. near Peoria in Hill County (just west of Hillsboro) and appears to be a funnel cloud," Johns said in a social media post.
HILL COUNTY, TX

