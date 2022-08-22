CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – We have been seeing some rain across Central Texas, but has it been enough to help our lake water levels?. The answer is no. There has been no rise in lake water levels just yet. As of Tuesday morning, Lake Waco is still down by nine feet. The City says we would need at least 15 inches of rain to end the drought we are facing. Lake Waco is a regional water source and provides residents with over 25 billion gallons of water.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO