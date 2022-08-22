Read full article on original website
Student Spotlights: Religious minorities reflect on campus life
Baylor is the largest Baptist university on the planet. Last fall, more than 65% of freshmen identified as some denomination of the Christian religion, from Baptist to Methodist, Evangelical and more. While a significant portion of campus identifies as nonreligious, Baylor isn’t just a dichotomy between Christians and the nonreligious. Who are the 20% of students in the religious minority?
WacoTrib.com
Trash buildup on Brazos follows recent rains
In the wake of recent rains, abundant pileups of trash have joined the well-loved sights of the Brazos River as it passes through Cameron Park, under the Suspension Bridge in downtown Waco, through Baylor University, over Waco’s low water dam and on eventually to the Gulf of Mexico. Keep...
KWTX
Central Texas boy scout leads effort to restore abandoned cemetery dating back 175 years
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Boy Scout whose family uncovered a forgotten and overgrown cemetery dating back nearly 175 years has cleaned it up and restored it for an Eagle Scout project with the help of Central Texas individuals and businesses. Tyler Blakemore, 17, a junior at West...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor Continuing Education welcomes everyone to take IT Bootcamp courses
With an open enrollment and the prospect of “fast access to today’s top tech jobs,” Baylor’s online IT Bootcamp courses are welcoming those within the Baylor community and beyond. Spearheaded by Baylor’s Continuing Education, these courses provide opportunities for those with or without college degrees to learn valuable skills.
Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for months
One of Live Oak Lake's A-Frame cabins in Waco, TexasLive Oak Lake Instagram. Staycations (taking a holiday close to home) have exploded in popularity since the pandemic started. Even as the world opens up, a recent poll indicates that inflation and rising costs have more Americans thinking about traveling locally in 2022.
fox44news.com
Local athlete creates positivity while cutting hair
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For Troy Senior defensive lineman Ivan Díaz, the football field is just one avenue for him to be a leader. “It’s on us to be the leaders,” Díaz said. “We want it all. We’re not settling for anything else.”
baylorlariat.com
ICYMI: back-to-school edition
The past two weeks have been crazy for everyone, between moving in, the first day of classes and trying to get settled in. It’s easy to lose track of all things Baylor athletics that have been going on, so here is everything you may have missed. After a long...
KWTX
Local Waco business mourns loss of founder
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin. According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend. “His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a...
fox44news.com
MCC Restart Program encourages people to go back to school
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — McLennan Community College has a loan forgiveness program in place that encourages students to continue their education and earn their credentials. The Highlander Restart Program helps people return to college by financially assisting former MCC students who have debt and want to re-enroll. “What...
fox44news.com
No rise in lake water levels despite rain
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – We have been seeing some rain across Central Texas, but has it been enough to help our lake water levels?. The answer is no. There has been no rise in lake water levels just yet. As of Tuesday morning, Lake Waco is still down by nine feet. The City says we would need at least 15 inches of rain to end the drought we are facing. Lake Waco is a regional water source and provides residents with over 25 billion gallons of water.
fox44news.com
Oaxacan natives teach class in Waco
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Art Center Waco has wrapped up its Oaxcan exhibit. To send it off appropriately, native Oaxcan artists came in to teach a class about an important piece of the Oaxcan culture- weaving and dying. Alejandro and Veronica Mendoza are artisans from Oaxaca Mexico. They...
Killeen, Texas is Dedicating a Stadium to One Of Killeen High’s First African American Graduates
High school football in Killeen, Texas is set to begin very soon. With teams stepping out onto the gridiron, many friends and families with be traveling to a stadium to watch our favorite Friday night spectacle. One stadium in Killeen will soon be given a new name in honor of a legendary local figure.
fox44news.com
MCC program helps students clear debts, return to college
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – McLennan Community College is continuing to track and celebrate the success of students in its debt forgiveness program. The Highlander Restart Program launched in spring 2021. It assists and provides resources to former students who owe the College money, want to re-enroll, and wish to complete a degree or certificate at MCC.
baylorlariat.com
Student spotlight: sophomore Jacob Reiger, real-life Troy Bolton
Houston sophomore Jacob Reiger is a student straight from the Disney movie “High School Musical.” A lifelong football player and the son of a star quarterback and a cheerleader, Reiger had a self-proclaimed “Troy Bolton moment” when he skipped a football game to watch a school play his senior year of high school. He never looked back.
Looking For A Furry Friend? Killeen, Texas to Hold Free Pet Adoption Event
If you're in the Killeen, Texas area and looking to save a life while adding a new furry friend to your family, this is the weekend to do it. Here's why. Everyone, at one point in our lives, wants to own a pet. And why not? Who hasn't seen a cat or a dog that just stole your heart?
Tasty Treats You May Not Know Are Made In Texas
Snickers - Waco, Texas. Texas, where it is said that everything is bigger, is home to the world's largest Snickers bar. This diabetes bomb is located in Waco, Texas. It's the equivalent of 43K worth of single size candy bars, weighs almost 5,000 pounds and looks to be about the size of the body of a formula 1 race car.
News Channel 25
Funnel cloud spotted in Hill County: Josh Johns
HILL COUNTY, Texas — 25 News meteorologist Josh Johns shared Jeff Sulak's photo of a funnel cloud just west of Hillsboro. "This was taken around 2:30 p.m. near Peoria in Hill County (just west of Hillsboro) and appears to be a funnel cloud," Johns said in a social media post.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Rain to continue this week | Central Texas Forecast
Rain and thunder are expected to continue through this evening across the greater Temple/Killeen/Waco area. Credit: Andy Andersen.
How Much More Rain Bell County Needs to End Drought and Burn Ban
The good news: rain, with more in the forecast across Central Texas. The bad news: Bell County Commissioners have voted to extend the area burn ban, since officials say we still haven't gotten enough rain yet for the drought to be over. In Central Texas this year, we've received less...
