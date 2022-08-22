Read full article on original website
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene Heslop
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
myedmondsnews.com
Strut Your Mutt Pet Parade set for Aug. 27
All are invited to enter the Strut Your Mutt Pet Parade at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, Aug. 27 at Cogir of Edmonds Assisted Living and Memory Care, 21500 72nd Ave. W., Edmonds. Dress up your dog and walk the red carpet for a chance to win. Panelists include Edmonds Municipal Court’s Whitney Rivera, Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen, Maje Gallery owner Manya Vee and Steve Mason of Oasis Senior Advisors.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds, Lynnwood, MLT residents invited to UW Community Night football game
Residents from Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds and the surrounding areas are invited to University of Washington’s Husky Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, for Community Night: the university’s first home football game of the season. Participating communities and individuals will receive special discounted tickets and get the chance to...
425magazine.com
Sip & Savor: Wine Walk, Hamburger Heaven, and a Restaurant Opening
Take a stroll through the Redmond Town Center this Friday and taste Washington wines. Redmond businesses such as Brick and Mortar Books, The Lash Lounge, and Redmond Marriott Hotel will be hosting the winemakers. Event tickets include a wine glass for tasting, a wine-walk guide, and an insulated tote bag to carry any wine bottle purchases. The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. Buy tickets here.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Dungeness Crab and Caesar Salad this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck
If you’re thinking it’s too hot to cook this week, consider a meal from Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. Scotty’s will be open Thursday through Saturday this week. Fresh caught, sweet Pacific Dungeness crab served atop a Caesar salad awaits you — this week’s special is Dungeness Crab and Caesar Salad.
myedmondsnews.com
Heroes’ Cafe receives $10K grant from Lynnwood Elks to help local veterans
Members of the Lynnwood Elks Lodge 2171 delivered some exciting news to attendees at the monthly Heroes Cafe luncheon Tuesday at Lynnwood’s New Life Church: The local Elks Lodge was able to secure a $10,000 Elks National Foundation grant to benefit local veterans. The Heroes’ Cafe is a widespread...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds scenics: Sunrises over the Bowl
Sunrise over the Edmonds Bowl, captured just after 5 a.m. on three different days this week. (Photos by Julia Wiese)
myeverettnews.com
Kind Of A Corny Sign At The Totem Diner
My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
KING-5
Seattle Center's International Fountain DJ reveals fountain's secret passages
SEATTLE — It's been the center of Seattle since 1962. And this man has been making its soundtrack since 1996. "I'm James Whetzel and basically I'm the DJ for the International Fountain." Every morning at 10 a.m., the International Fountain at the Seattle Center wakes up — with music...
farmforum.net
Farmhouse-inspired 'Tacoma' offers a four-bedroom floor plan
Horizontal lap siding, batt and board gable ends, and a stone wainscot blend to give the Tacoma an eye-catching farmhouse look. The entry is tucked away towards the right and is sheltered by the covered porch. The entry is open and offers enough space for a bench to the right...
myedmondsnews.com
Coast Guard veterans honored during Heroes’ Cafe meeting
Veterans of the U.S. Coast Guard were honored during the monthly Heroes’ Cafe meeting Tuesday at New Life Church in Lynnwood. According to Heroes’ Cafe Director Gary Walderman, veterans are honored monthly — both by their branch of service and the war they fought in. Tuesday’s meeting was the Coast Guard’s turn because this branch of service was formed in August — on Aug. 4, 1790. Next month the Heroes’ Cafe will honor members of the U.S. Air Force because this branch of service was formed in September — on Sept. 18, 1947, Walderman said.
Restoration begins on historic Everett building
EVERETT, Wash. — Restoration work has started for an almost 100-year-old building along Everett's waterfront. The Weyerhaeuser Building will open in 2023 with a whiskey bar and coffee shop. The Port of Everett said it will be the centerpiece of a new two-acre park. "I can't wait for the...
KING-5
Ciscoe has the cure for powdery mildew — it's in your kitchen
SEATTLE — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris has gathered some common kitchen ingredients to solve a common gardening problem, not start a kitchen show. "This rose is called Oso Easy,” Ciscoe said. “It's famous for being one of the most disease resistant roses on earth. I was out deadheading and I found powdery mildew!”
lynnwoodtimes.com
Live out your medieval fantasies at Washington’s Midsummer Renaissance Faire
BONNEY LAKE, Wash., August 23, 2022—Deep in the fields of Bonney Lake, Washington, rests the town of Merriwick: a town of merchants, jesters, knights, and royal court spending their days at the tournament arena watching jousters fight to become the day’s champion. In many ways, you could say Merriwick is stuck in time – the 16th century to be precise – where nobles, knights, and clergy from all the land come to feast on turkey legs, purchase swords from blacksmiths, and sing chanties while swinging their ale horns full of mead.
myedmondsnews.com
Memorial service Aug. 29 for Councilmember Kristiana Johnson
The Edmonds City Council invites the public to a memorial service for Councilmember Kristiana Johnson, set for 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Edmonds City Park Band Shell, 600 3rd Ave. S. Johnson, 70, died July 18. A memorial fund has been established for a future, permanent way to commemorate...
everettpost.com
PAWS Opening Fabulous New Facility in Snohomish in 2023
After years of hard work, planning, and fundraising, a wonderful new Wildlife facility is under construction on a beautiful 25-acre site off Highway 9 in Snohomish. Included is a wonderful, large surgery with both an entrance AND exit (especially important when working with bears and large cats). Both the animals and their human helpers have an emergency escape route if necessary.
shorelineareanews.com
Brown Bear Car Wash celebrates its 65th birthday Thursday, August 25 with FREE “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations
Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its “birthday” and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day.
Flames at Lynnwood apartments force more than a dozen out of homes
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — An overnight apartment fire forced people out of their units in Lynnwood. The fire at the building on 46th Avenue West just above 194th Street Southwest was reported shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Firefighters said a car in the carport under the Trinity Place Apartments caught...
iheart.com
This Washington Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Crispy, fluffy waffles are always welcome when it comes to breakfast. Top it with some butter, syrup, and other goodies, and you're sure to have an amazing meal. You can usually find waffles on the menus of restaurants serving up breakfast and/or brunch. You can even do some creative things with them, like make a sandwich or serve it with a side of chicken.
riptidefish.com
Seattle Salmon Fishing Report – August 2022
If you can’t tell from all my recent posts and reports, I absolutely live for salmon fishing in Puget Sound during the summer months. The early alarm clock wake-up is welcomed on every day I get to push out of the slip or boat ramp and cruise out to the fishing grounds. If you are like me, this is our time to breath it all in… the calm summer waters of Puget Sound, watching the sun crest over the eastern shoreline, planning the day, and deploying our thoughtfully prepared rigging and gear in hopes of a big catch. I wanted to send out a late-August post of the recent happenings in Central Puget Sound’s prime salmon spot, Marine Area 10.
Explore This $32 Million Seattle Beachfront Estate For Sale
Lately I have been torturing myself with looking at large mansions that I could never buy, don't ask my why. This estate for sale in Seattle is the most expensive one I have seen yet. The mansion is nice but it is the beach and the acre of Seattle property that has my attention. This rare and exclusive estate is for sale now at 1500 42nd Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112. Here is the description of the estate.
