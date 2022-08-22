Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beautiful Waco, Texas getaway cabins booked solid for monthsEllen EastwoodWaco, TX
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?Tom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Related
baylorlariat.com
Monkeypox moves into McLennan County
As Monkeypox case counts continue to rise, Dr. Matt Muramoto, Baylor Health Services staff physician, said the university’s policies for monkeypox are under review and will likely be in place by the beginning of the semester. The monkeypox outbreak was declared a national public health emergency by the U.S....
baylorlariat.com
Student Spotlights: Religious minorities reflect on campus life
Baylor is the largest Baptist university on the planet. Last fall, more than 65% of freshmen identified as some denomination of the Christian religion, from Baptist to Methodist, Evangelical and more. While a significant portion of campus identifies as nonreligious, Baylor isn’t just a dichotomy between Christians and the nonreligious. Who are the 20% of students in the religious minority?
baylorlariat.com
Baylor welcome traditions are back after two years of virtual experiences
With COVID-19 restrictions easing after approximately two years, incoming freshmen got to experience Baylor Line Camp and Welcome Week in person, unlike many current upperclassmen. Baylor Line Camp and Welcome Week are traditions that allow for a smooth transition for new students on campus. They aid in establishing friendships and...
baylorlariat.com
ICYMI: back-to-school edition
The past two weeks have been crazy for everyone, between moving in, the first day of classes and trying to get settled in. It’s easy to lose track of all things Baylor athletics that have been going on, so here is everything you may have missed. After a long...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
MCC program helps students clear debts, return to college
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – McLennan Community College is continuing to track and celebrate the success of students in its debt forgiveness program. The Highlander Restart Program launched in spring 2021. It assists and provides resources to former students who owe the College money, want to re-enroll, and wish to complete a degree or certificate at MCC.
templejc.edu
Temple College Dental Hygiene Program Announces Fall 2022 Screening Dates for Prospective Patients
The Temple College Dental Hygiene Program will conduct free screenings for prospective patients beginning Monday, Aug. 29, in the Jean and Ralph Wilson Dental Hygiene Clinic, located in the Health Sciences Center on the Temple College East campus. The dental hygiene program is in particular need of patients who have...
fox44news.com
MCC Restart Program encourages people to go back to school
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — McLennan Community College has a loan forgiveness program in place that encourages students to continue their education and earn their credentials. The Highlander Restart Program helps people return to college by financially assisting former MCC students who have debt and want to re-enroll. “What...
KBTX.com
Skunk found in Hearne tests positive for rabies
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County Veterinary Services on Sunday issued a public health warning after a skunk tested positive for rabies. The test was conducted by the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to the group. Residents are being warned not to pick up or handle wildlife or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
baylorlariat.com
Baylor soccer finishes homestand winless, falls to Wisconsin 2-0
Kicking off earlier than expected at Betty Lou Mays Field due to incoming weather, Baylor soccer fell to the University of Wisconsin 2-0 Sunday evening at Betty Lou Mays Field. After their 1-1 draw on Thursday against the University of Minnesota, the Bears came out with more aggression, but couldn’t manage to get the ball past the Badgers’ goalkeeper.
baylorlariat.com
Multicultural Affairs hosts annual Mosaic Mixer
The Department of Multicultural Affairs hosted its annual Mosaic Mixer on Wednesday in the Bill Daniel Student Center. The first portion of the mixer was an organization fair in which different cultural groups and coalitions set up their tables for students to get an inside look into each organization. Alongside these student groups, the fair also included tables from different departments of Baylor that students might find interest in.
fox44news.com
Local athlete creates positivity while cutting hair
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For Troy Senior defensive lineman Ivan Díaz, the football field is just one avenue for him to be a leader. “It’s on us to be the leaders,” Díaz said. “We want it all. We’re not settling for anything else.”
Belton ISD librarian goes viral on TikTok over banned book display complaint
BELTON, Texas — A Belton ISD librarian went viral on TikTok after she posted a video about being told to take down her "banned book" display because of a parent complaint. Last Tuesday, a day before the first day of school, user miarwilson posted a video on the popular social media platform, which has garnered over 1 million views as of Monday night. In it, she explained how she was approached by her principal over the display and how she was worried that she'll get fired because she refused to take it down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Belton Middle School students support viral librarian's banned book display while parents protest
BELTON, Texas — The Belton ISD librarian who went viral on TikTok after she posted a video about being told to take down her "banned book" display after a parent complaint is getting the support from some of the students she serves. Eighth grader Claire Brown, along with her...
KWTX
Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother who lost her first-born son, Kash Jameson, last year after he was born premature at 21 weeks, just delivered her “rainbow” baby, a little girl named Kinley Vonne, and despite her loss, pregnancy and newborn baby, she’s found time to support other mother dealing with devastating losses.
Looking For A Furry Friend? Killeen, Texas to Hold Free Pet Adoption Event
If you're in the Killeen, Texas area and looking to save a life while adding a new furry friend to your family, this is the weekend to do it. Here's why. Everyone, at one point in our lives, wants to own a pet. And why not? Who hasn't seen a cat or a dog that just stole your heart?
baylorlariat.com
Lady stays strong after losing sister Joy
Lady has reportedly been holding up well after her sister and fellow mascot, Joy, died on July 18. She has been going about her daily enrichments without any discomfort, staying strong after losing her companion of 20 years. Dakota Farquhar-Caddell, associate director of student activities, said trainers have been giving...
Tasty Treats You May Not Know Are Made In Texas
Snickers - Waco, Texas. Texas, where it is said that everything is bigger, is home to the world's largest Snickers bar. This diabetes bomb is located in Waco, Texas. It's the equivalent of 43K worth of single size candy bars, weighs almost 5,000 pounds and looks to be about the size of the body of a formula 1 race car.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Killeen tenant who was fined $960 for an unauthorized pet was not evicted
Johanna Rivera and Melissa Scotting were ready to fight their eviction case with the help of Lone Star Legal Aid. Their landlord suddenly dismissed the case.
KWTX
Local Waco business mourns loss of founder
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin. According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend. “His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a...
KWTX
Higher operating costs for cattle ranchers trickle down to consumer level leaving customers to pay more in the store
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Spending more at the grocery store nowadays is unavoidable. The increase in everyday items now includes beef as distributors are facing tough decisions amid a nationwide drought. The lack of rain can be to blame for a multitude of tough decisions cattle ranchers are facing. Now,...
Comments / 0