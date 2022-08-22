ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baylorlariat.com

Monkeypox moves into McLennan County

As Monkeypox case counts continue to rise, Dr. Matt Muramoto, Baylor Health Services staff physician, said the university’s policies for monkeypox are under review and will likely be in place by the beginning of the semester. The monkeypox outbreak was declared a national public health emergency by the U.S....
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
baylorlariat.com

Student Spotlights: Religious minorities reflect on campus life

Baylor is the largest Baptist university on the planet. Last fall, more than 65% of freshmen identified as some denomination of the Christian religion, from Baptist to Methodist, Evangelical and more. While a significant portion of campus identifies as nonreligious, Baylor isn’t just a dichotomy between Christians and the nonreligious. Who are the 20% of students in the religious minority?
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor welcome traditions are back after two years of virtual experiences

With COVID-19 restrictions easing after approximately two years, incoming freshmen got to experience Baylor Line Camp and Welcome Week in person, unlike many current upperclassmen. Baylor Line Camp and Welcome Week are traditions that allow for a smooth transition for new students on campus. They aid in establishing friendships and...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

ICYMI: back-to-school edition

The past two weeks have been crazy for everyone, between moving in, the first day of classes and trying to get settled in. It’s easy to lose track of all things Baylor athletics that have been going on, so here is everything you may have missed. After a long...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Health
Waco, TX
Education
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Waco, TX
Coronavirus
Waco, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Education
fox44news.com

MCC program helps students clear debts, return to college

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – McLennan Community College is continuing to track and celebrate the success of students in its debt forgiveness program. The Highlander Restart Program launched in spring 2021. It assists and provides resources to former students who owe the College money, want to re-enroll, and wish to complete a degree or certificate at MCC.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

MCC Restart Program encourages people to go back to school

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — McLennan Community College has a loan forgiveness program in place that encourages students to continue their education and earn their credentials. The Highlander Restart Program helps people return to college by financially assisting former MCC students who have debt and want to re-enroll. “What...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Skunk found in Hearne tests positive for rabies

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County Veterinary Services on Sunday issued a public health warning after a skunk tested positive for rabies. The test was conducted by the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to the group. Residents are being warned not to pick up or handle wildlife or...
HEARNE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#College#Linus Covid#General Health#The Health Portal
baylorlariat.com

Baylor soccer finishes homestand winless, falls to Wisconsin 2-0

Kicking off earlier than expected at Betty Lou Mays Field due to incoming weather, Baylor soccer fell to the University of Wisconsin 2-0 Sunday evening at Betty Lou Mays Field. After their 1-1 draw on Thursday against the University of Minnesota, the Bears came out with more aggression, but couldn’t manage to get the ball past the Badgers’ goalkeeper.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Multicultural Affairs hosts annual Mosaic Mixer

The Department of Multicultural Affairs hosted its annual Mosaic Mixer on Wednesday in the Bill Daniel Student Center. The first portion of the mixer was an organization fair in which different cultural groups and coalitions set up their tables for students to get an inside look into each organization. Alongside these student groups, the fair also included tables from different departments of Baylor that students might find interest in.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Local athlete creates positivity while cutting hair

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — For Troy Senior defensive lineman Ivan Díaz, the football field is just one avenue for him to be a leader. “It’s on us to be the leaders,” Díaz said. “We want it all. We’re not settling for anything else.”
WACO, TX
KCEN

Belton ISD librarian goes viral on TikTok over banned book display complaint

BELTON, Texas — A Belton ISD librarian went viral on TikTok after she posted a video about being told to take down her "banned book" display because of a parent complaint. Last Tuesday, a day before the first day of school, user miarwilson posted a video on the popular social media platform, which has garnered over 1 million views as of Monday night. In it, she explained how she was approached by her principal over the display and how she was worried that she'll get fired because she refused to take it down.
BELTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KWTX

Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother who lost her first-born son, Kash Jameson, last year after he was born premature at 21 weeks, just delivered her “rainbow” baby, a little girl named Kinley Vonne, and despite her loss, pregnancy and newborn baby, she’s found time to support other mother dealing with devastating losses.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Lady stays strong after losing sister Joy

Lady has reportedly been holding up well after her sister and fellow mascot, Joy, died on July 18. She has been going about her daily enrichments without any discomfort, staying strong after losing her companion of 20 years. Dakota Farquhar-Caddell, associate director of student activities, said trainers have been giving...
WACO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Tasty Treats You May Not Know Are Made In Texas

Snickers - Waco, Texas. Texas, where it is said that everything is bigger, is home to the world's largest Snickers bar. This diabetes bomb is located in Waco, Texas. It's the equivalent of 43K worth of single size candy bars, weighs almost 5,000 pounds and looks to be about the size of the body of a formula 1 race car.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Local Waco business mourns loss of founder

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Black Oak Art in Waco is mourning the loss of their founder Jonathan Martin. According to their Facebook, Martin sadly passed away over the Aug. 20-21 weekend. “His creativity, vision, and leadership behind both Black Oak and Gather have inspired beautiful products, as well as a...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy