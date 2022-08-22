Read full article on original website
David Yanez
3d ago
I attended college. I was afforded and received all the resources the college had to offer. I'm a male Hispanic man. A minority of sorts. I did not have to start a private society in my school to receive the benefits the school had to offer. This is total BS. They all need to grow up and be adults. Stop being so sensitive. This is the real world and you don't get special treatment nor deserve it. You have to earn respect and self worth. Those things cannot be given to you. Work and earn your own voice....
Belton Middle School students support viral librarian's banned book display while parents protest
BELTON, Texas — The Belton ISD librarian who went viral on TikTok after she posted a video about being told to take down her "banned book" display after a parent complaint is getting the support from some of the students she serves. Eighth grader Claire Brown, along with her...
KWTX
Amid shortage, Copperas Cove ISD staff begin teacher training on district’s dime
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Amid the nationwide teaching shortage, a Central Texas school district is getting creative. To help fill its own gap, the Copperas Cove Independent School District is putting qualified staff on the fast-track to becoming certified teachers. “The response has been overwhelming, we have so many...
Killeen, Texas is Dedicating a Stadium to One Of Killeen High’s First African American Graduates
High school football in Killeen, Texas is set to begin very soon. With teams stepping out onto the gridiron, many friends and families with be traveling to a stadium to watch our favorite Friday night spectacle. One stadium in Killeen will soon be given a new name in honor of a legendary local figure.
baylorlariat.com
Student spotlight: sophomore Jacob Reiger, real-life Troy Bolton
Houston sophomore Jacob Reiger is a student straight from the Disney movie “High School Musical.” A lifelong football player and the son of a star quarterback and a cheerleader, Reiger had a self-proclaimed “Troy Bolton moment” when he skipped a football game to watch a school play his senior year of high school. He never looked back.
A Welcome To Killeen, Texas Hilarious TikTok Has The City Laughing
This is probably one of the funniest videos that I’ve seen about Killeen Texas. There’s a video that is circulating on TikTok right now that takes aim at Killeen, but you can't help but laugh at it. IT'S ALL GOOD FUN. I can see how some people could...
keranews.org
More Texas counties cry 'invasion' to drum up support for Gov. Greg Abbott's border enforcement
Ellis County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday urging Gov. Greg Abbott to protect the border from a so-called “invasion.”. It’s the latest in a list of counties that in recent months have made similar declarations, citing increased border crossings, smuggling operations and drug trafficking. Ellis County Commissioner...
KWTX
Chaparral Road in Killeen poses traffic issues for the newly-opened Chaparral High School
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Sixteen years after its original proposal, Chaparral Road in Killeen has gone untouched. The expansion project, now in limbo, is causing some issues for Killeen ISD’s newest high school. KISD is making the necessary changes on their end to minimize the traffic buildup but with...
KWTX
Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother who lost her first-born son, Kash Jameson, last year after he was born premature at 21 weeks, just delivered her “rainbow” baby, a little girl named Kinley Vonne, and despite her loss, pregnancy and newborn baby, she’s found time to support other mother dealing with devastating losses.
KWTX
‘I feel like I just won the lottery:’ Belton resident explains unique hobby
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - One Belton resident spends his mornings and lunch breaks trying to find treasures hidden along Central Texas shorelines and public parks. David Doughty finds rings, antique coins and jewelry by using his metal detector. “I like to just mind my own business and kind of get...
baylorlariat.com
ICYMI: back-to-school edition
The past two weeks have been crazy for everyone, between moving in, the first day of classes and trying to get settled in. It’s easy to lose track of all things Baylor athletics that have been going on, so here is everything you may have missed. After a long...
Lott, Texas Shuts Down Police Department After 3-1 Vote to Disband
As a result of a budget shortfall, the Lott City Council has disbanded its police department. The police chief was required to turn over his keys and equipment on Tuesday, August 23rd. Falls County Sheriff's Office Taking Over. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office will secure the police building, take inventory...
How Much More Rain Bell County Needs to End Drought and Burn Ban
The good news: rain, with more in the forecast across Central Texas. The bad news: Bell County Commissioners have voted to extend the area burn ban, since officials say we still haven't gotten enough rain yet for the drought to be over. In Central Texas this year, we've received less...
baylorlariat.com
Baylor soccer finishes homestand winless, falls to Wisconsin 2-0
Kicking off earlier than expected at Betty Lou Mays Field due to incoming weather, Baylor soccer fell to the University of Wisconsin 2-0 Sunday evening at Betty Lou Mays Field. After their 1-1 draw on Thursday against the University of Minnesota, the Bears came out with more aggression, but couldn’t manage to get the ball past the Badgers’ goalkeeper.
KWTX
A dozen more inches of rain needed to end Central Texas drought
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Despite significant rain Monday across Central Texas, Bell County Commissioners voted to extend its burn ban as officials say another at least 12 inches of rain are needed to end the drought. “Its good to have the rain for sure, it gives us a little...
Killeen landlord fines woman $960 for having an unauthorized pet on her property, now she's getting evicted
KILLEEN, Texas — The sign outside Clear Creek Rentals in Killeen says "Homes for rent 3BR/2 BR starting at $800/month. Johanna Rivera's lease also lists rent as $800 a month, but that's not what she pays. Her experience is a reminder for any new renter to check their lease...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Rain to continue this week | Central Texas Forecast
Rain and thunder are expected to continue through this evening across the greater Temple/Killeen/Waco area. Credit: Andy Andersen.
Three of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce […]
baylorlariat.com
I-35 construction updates point to a finished project by 2023
As of August, the portion of Interstate 35 that has been under construction since 2019 is completely open now. The north and southbound sides of I-35 now have four main lanes. The four-year construction project on the six-mile stretch of I-35 is steadily progressing and continues to be on track to finish by early 2023.
KWTX
Higher operating costs for cattle ranchers trickle down to consumer level leaving customers to pay more in the store
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Spending more at the grocery store nowadays is unavoidable. The increase in everyday items now includes beef as distributors are facing tough decisions amid a nationwide drought. The lack of rain can be to blame for a multitude of tough decisions cattle ranchers are facing. Now,...
fox7austin.com
Family, friends of woman murdered at grave site speak out
KILLEEN, Texas - A second suspect has been arrested for the death of a woman who was shot while visiting her son's grave in March. Yolanda N'Gaojia's son, Amir, died in January. She visited his grave on his birthday. He would've been 22. Yolanda's other children, Sierra and Qur'an, were...
Comments / 5