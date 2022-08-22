ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 5

David Yanez
3d ago

I attended college. I was afforded and received all the resources the college had to offer. I'm a male Hispanic man. A minority of sorts. I did not have to start a private society in my school to receive the benefits the school had to offer. This is total BS. They all need to grow up and be adults. Stop being so sensitive. This is the real world and you don't get special treatment nor deserve it. You have to earn respect and self worth. Those things cannot be given to you. Work and earn your own voice....

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baylorlariat.com

Student spotlight: sophomore Jacob Reiger, real-life Troy Bolton

Houston sophomore Jacob Reiger is a student straight from the Disney movie “High School Musical.” A lifelong football player and the son of a star quarterback and a cheerleader, Reiger had a self-proclaimed “Troy Bolton moment” when he skipped a football game to watch a school play his senior year of high school. He never looked back.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
KWTX

Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother who lost her first-born son, Kash Jameson, last year after he was born premature at 21 weeks, just delivered her “rainbow” baby, a little girl named Kinley Vonne, and despite her loss, pregnancy and newborn baby, she’s found time to support other mother dealing with devastating losses.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creating Opportunities#Racism#Baylor
baylorlariat.com

ICYMI: back-to-school edition

The past two weeks have been crazy for everyone, between moving in, the first day of classes and trying to get settled in. It’s easy to lose track of all things Baylor athletics that have been going on, so here is everything you may have missed. After a long...
WACO, TX
B106

Lott, Texas Shuts Down Police Department After 3-1 Vote to Disband

As a result of a budget shortfall, the Lott City Council has disbanded its police department. The police chief was required to turn over his keys and equipment on Tuesday, August 23rd. Falls County Sheriff's Office Taking Over. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office will secure the police building, take inventory...
LOTT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
baylorlariat.com

Baylor soccer finishes homestand winless, falls to Wisconsin 2-0

Kicking off earlier than expected at Betty Lou Mays Field due to incoming weather, Baylor soccer fell to the University of Wisconsin 2-0 Sunday evening at Betty Lou Mays Field. After their 1-1 draw on Thursday against the University of Minnesota, the Bears came out with more aggression, but couldn’t manage to get the ball past the Badgers’ goalkeeper.
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Three of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce […]
HOUSTON, TX
baylorlariat.com

I-35 construction updates point to a finished project by 2023

As of August, the portion of Interstate 35 that has been under construction since 2019 is completely open now. The north and southbound sides of I-35 now have four main lanes. The four-year construction project on the six-mile stretch of I-35 is steadily progressing and continues to be on track to finish by early 2023.
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Family, friends of woman murdered at grave site speak out

KILLEEN, Texas - A second suspect has been arrested for the death of a woman who was shot while visiting her son's grave in March. Yolanda N'Gaojia's son, Amir, died in January. She visited his grave on his birthday. He would've been 22. Yolanda's other children, Sierra and Qur'an, were...
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy