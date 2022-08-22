ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily Game

1-7-3

(one, seven, three)

Hit 5

11-20-22-28-35

(eleven, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $345,000

Keno

03-08-09-17-21-23-27-28-34-46-47-50-54-55-57-59-64-65-71-80

(three, eight, nine, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-one, eighty)

Match 4

02-09-14-15

(two, nine, fourteen, fifteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 90,000,000

