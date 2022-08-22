WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily Game
1-7-3
(one, seven, three)
Hit 5
11-20-22-28-35
(eleven, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $345,000
Keno
03-08-09-17-21-23-27-28-34-46-47-50-54-55-57-59-64-65-71-80
(three, eight, nine, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-five, seventy-one, eighty)
Match 4
02-09-14-15
(two, nine, fourteen, fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 90,000,000
