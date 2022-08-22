ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

0-7-1, Lucky Sum: 8

(zero, seven, one; Lucky Sum: eight)

