Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three) (six, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-four, forty-nine; Cash Ball: two) Quick Draw Midday. 01-06-10-15-19-24-38-41-43-44-46-49-53-59-60-62-64-69-70-72, BE: 70. (one, six, ten, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two; BE: seventy)
Comments / 0