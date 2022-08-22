ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Night’ game

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Night” game were:

4-9-3-2, FB: 6

(four, nine, three, two; FB: six)

