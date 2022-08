GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy waiting at a suburban Indianapolis school bus stop with other students was fatally shot Thursday morning by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, police said. The shooting about 7 a.m. prompted officials to place nearby schools on lockdown in Greenwood, a city just south of Indianapolis where in July a 20-year-old man shot five people, three fatally, in a mall’s food court before an armed shopper fatally shot him. Greenwood Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth said the shooting occurred at a bus stop in the Summerfield Housing addition as the shooting victim, a sophomore at Whiteland Community High School, was waiting there with several other students. He said the assailant approached, wearing a black hoodie. “The suspect came running up towards the victim and the other witnesses ran. The victim was shot multiple times by the suspect,” Fillenwarth said at a briefing, adding that the suspect fled on foot.

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 31 MINUTES AGO