Olympia, WA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Hit 5” game were:

11-20-22-28-35

(eleven, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $345,000

The Associated Press

