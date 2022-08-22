Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Evening’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Evening” game were:
3-3-3-3, SB: 1
(three, three, three, three; SB: one)
