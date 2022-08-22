ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

4-4-6-6, Lucky Sum: 20

(four, four, six, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

MI Lottery

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (two, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four) (four, five, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: four) Poker Lotto. KC-5C-2D-3D-10D (KC, 5C, 2D, 3D, 10D) Midday Daily 3. 1-2-2 (one, two, two) Midday Daily 4. 2-9-2-7 (two, nine, two, seven) Daily 3. 8-8-3 (eight, eight,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Swastika Mountain in Oregon to get new name

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The name of a mountain south of Eugene, Oregon, will soon be changed. The Oregon Geographic Names Board confirmed Wednesday that Swastika Mountain, which refers to a symbol of the German Nazi Party, will be changed, KOIN-TV reported. A final decision on the new name for the mountain outside Cottage Grove will be made in December. So far, two name change proposals — Umpqua Mountain and Mount Halo — have been submitted to the Oregon Geographic Names Board.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Woman attacked by a black bear in Vermont

STRAFFORD, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman was attacked by a black bear over the weekend while walking her two dogs on trails on her Strafford property, the state Fish and Wildlife Department reported Tuesday. The 61-year-old woman was treated at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph on Saturday for...
STRAFFORD, VT
The Associated Press

Biden kicks off midterm rally in safely Democratic Maryland

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aiming to turn months of legislative accomplishments into political energy, President Joe Biden will hold a kickoff rally Thursday to boost Democrats’ fortunes 75 days out from the midterm elections. The event, in the safely Democratic Washington suburb of Rockville, Maryland, is meant to ease Biden into what White House aides say will be an aggressive season of championing his policy victories and aiding his party’s candidates. It comes as Democrats have seen their political hopes rebound in recent months amid a legacy-defining burst of action by Biden and Congress. From bipartisan action on gun control, infrastructure...
ROCKVILLE, MD
The Associated Press

MacKenzie Scott supports child mentors with $44 million gift

LANCASTER, Ca. (AP) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $44 million to the Oregon-based mentoring organization, Friends of the Children, which supports children at risk of entering the welfare system by pairing them with a longtime mentor. The unrestricted gift, announced Thursday, provides $15 million to the organization’s national headquarters and splits $29 million in direct donations to 12 of the organization’s chapters from Tampa Bay to Detroit to Los Angeles. Terri Sorensen, the CEO of Friends of the Children, said Scott sent word through intermediaries about why she’d chosen her organization. “She said that they were doing this because they really hoped more people would find out about Friends of the Children,” said Sorensen, adding that she worked with The Bridgespan Group as part of the vetting process for several months before the amount was finalized.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Family-Owned Ferguson’s Orchards Acquires Historic Minnesota Harvest Farm in Twin Cities; Opens Today Featuring New Fall Attractions

JORDAN, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Family-owned Ferguson’s Orchards, known for its apple-growing and fun fall destinations, has expanded its family of farms by buying the famous Minnesota Harvest apple orchard. Located just outside the Twin Cities, Minnesota Harvest is a quick drive to beautiful rolling hills and rural farmland, transporting Minnesotans to a picturesque oasis filled with fun for all, including apple picking, family attractions, and Ferguson’s famous Apple Cider Donuts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005093/en/ Family-owned Ferguson’s Orchards, known for its apple-growing and fun fall destinations, has expanded its family of farms by buying the famous Minnesota Harvest apple orchard. (Photo: Business Wire)
JORDAN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

2 officers killed in helicopter crash in Tennessee

WHITESIDE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee law enforcement officers died when their helicopter hit power lines and crashed in a wooded area. The lines fell across an interstate and lanes of the highway were shut down as first responders looked for the crash site, officials said. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Lee Russell of the Aviation Division and Marion County Sheriff’s Department Detective Matt Blansett were killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion County, the state Department of Safety and Homeland Security said. Highway Patrol Capt. Travis Plotzer said the National Transportation Safety Board was leading an investigation. The helicopter hit power lines on Aetna Mountain near Whiteside, Tennessee, causing the lines to fall across Interstate 24, officials said.
WHITESIDE, TN
The Associated Press

NAACP leader in Florida quits over 'racist marginalization'

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The president of a local NAACP branch in Florida has resigned, saying that as a South Asian woman she experienced “racist marginalization” from others in the civil rights group. Dr. Vanessa Toolsie, an elected vice president of the Orange County branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, became its leader in March when Tiffany Hughes resigned to run for a Florida legislative seat. Born in Trinidad of Indian descent, she posted a lengthy resignation letter on the NAACP branch’s Facebook page Sunday, the Orlando Sentinel reported. She also placed a brief statement on her personal Facebook page, saying “I will NO LONGER tolerate ANY racism against me for being a #ProudBrownWoman of #SouthAsian and #Caribbean descent.” She added, “The fact that I have consistently been made to endure this hateful racism in anti-racist spaces is abhorrently shameful.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

SC elementary principal found dead in car; suspect arrested

DILLON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina elementary school principal was found shot to death inside a car and the suspected shooter, who was in the car too, is in custody, authorities said. Wendy Cook, 54, was shot early Sunday, Dillon County Sheriff Douglass Pernell said. Coroner Donnie Grimsley ruled her death a homicide on Monday, WBTW-TV reported. Authorities arrested Kyle Church, 31, after being called at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday to an address just outside Dillon to investigate reports of gunshots, Pernell said. When deputies arrived, Pernell said, they found Cook and Church inside a car and Cook was dead. Deputies also recovered a gun, he said. Church is being held in the Dillon County Detention Center on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
The Associated Press

California man gets life for killing 2, including father

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who killed two people, including his father, after being told to stop drinking beer and get a job was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, prosecutors said. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was sentenced to life without chance of parole plus 84 years for the Oct. 12, 2107 shootings in Orange County that also wounded two people, according to a statement from the county district attorney’s office. Prosecutors said Ferguson shot Douglas Ferguson, 59, twice with a handgun owned by his father without saying a word after the man came home from work. He also shot his father’s girlfriend, 51-year-old Lisa Cosenza, in the head and wounded two roommates, Todd Kuchar and Brandon Dufault, who both survived. Dufault was blinded by flying glass after Ferguson kicked down a bathroom door and shot him several times as he was in the shower, prosecutors said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state’s attorney general for investigation.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy