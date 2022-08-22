Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
17-19-27-30-36
(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-six)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
17-19-27-30-36
(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-six)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0