When you look at the Oregon Ducks’ 2023 recruiting class, most people will notice 5-star quarterback Dante Moore and see him as the biggest win of the cycle. While there is a lot of truth to that, I look at 5-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey as the crowning achievement for Dan Lanning and the Ducks. While having a 5-star QB is of the utmost importance, it isn’t a new thing for Oregon to have a potential star under center. When you look at the school’s history at the WR position, though, there are fewer standout players to have come through Eugene. Dickey...

EUGENE, OR ・ 18 MINUTES AGO