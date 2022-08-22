Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Which Coach Will Simone Manuel Train With at Arizona State?
Simone Manuel is training primarily with Bob Bowman, for now, but Arizona State has a deep and robust coaching staff to work out their growing pro group. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Arizona State head coach Bob Bowman says that the newest addition to his sprint group, Simone Manuel,...
swimswam.com
Longhorns Get Boost as Krueger, Vines, and Zettle All Returning for a 5th Year
Texas confirmed that NCAA scorers Daniel Krueger, Braden Vines, and Alex Zettle will all be returning for a fifth year of eligibility. The Texas Longhorn men have updated their roster for the 2022-2023 season, and there’s some big news for the Longhorns’ fans, as it shows that NCAA scorers Daniel Krueger, Braden Vines, and Alex Zettle are all returning for a fifth year.
swimswam.com
CSU Swim & Dive Releases 2022-23 Season Schedule
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – After putting the 2021-22 season in the books – figuratively and the record variety – Colorado State’s women’s swimming and diving program is geared up for a tantalizing follow-up campaign, releasing the season schedule on Monday. The Rams were 14-0 in...
swimswam.com
Georgetown Swimming & Diving Adds Gerry Dunn as Diving Coach
WASHINGTON – Georgetown Head Swimming & Diving Coach Jack Leavitt has announced the hiring of diving coach Gerry Dunn on Monday. “Gerry rounds out our staff on the diving side and I could not be happier to bring him in,” Coach Leavitt said. “His national and international experience as both a competitor and a mentor for USA Diving is going to be extremely valuable for our program. I’m looking forward to seeing the impact he will make on our team.”
swimswam.com
2021 NCAA B Finalist Miriam Guevara Returning to Northwestern for 5th Year
Guevara scored 58 individual points helping the Wildcats to a fifth place finish at the 2022 Big Ten Championships. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2021 NCAA B finalist in the 100 butterfly Miriam Guevara has announced she will be returning to Northwestern to use her COVID-19 fifth year. She will be pursuing a Masters Degree in Public Policy and Administration.
swimswam.com
Junior National Qualifier Lizzy Washburn Commits to Brown
Summer Junior Nationals qualifier, Lizzy Washburn, has announced her verbal commitment to Brown University for the 2023-2024 season. Current photo via Patrick Collins. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
College Previews: #12 Louisville Men Retooling in Quest to Return to Top 10
The Cardinals had their lowest NCAA finish since 2015 and lose some big names, but a new core could coalesce this year and return Louisville to the top ten. Current photo via Jaylynn Nash, the ACC. It’s that time of the year again. SwimSwam will be previewing the top 12...
swimswam.com
College Swimming Previews: #11 Virginia Tech Men Flying into 2022-2023 Season
Rising junior Youssef Ramadan won ACC Championships Most Valuable Swimmer in 2022 and went under the 44 second mark in the 100 fly at NCAAs. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. It’s that time of the year again. SwimSwam will be previewing the top 12 men’s and women’s teams (and...
swimswam.com
Brooke Dunphy Commits to NCAA Division 1 Cal Poly SLO for Fall 2022
Brooke Dunphy from Carlsbad, CA has announced her commitment to swim for NCAAA Division I California Polytechnic State University for the fall of 2022. Current photo via Brooke Dunphy. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming...
swimswam.com
IU and PUI Are Splitting Up. What Does That Mean for the US’ Biggest Natatorium?
IUPUI is home to the United States' bigger permanent natatorium. But the school has announced that it will go through a breakup between now and 2024. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swimming’s most famous educational co-op will undergo a split after more than 50 years as a joint venture....
Oregon’s 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey receives favorable NFL player comparison
When you look at the Oregon Ducks’ 2023 recruiting class, most people will notice 5-star quarterback Dante Moore and see him as the biggest win of the cycle. While there is a lot of truth to that, I look at 5-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey as the crowning achievement for Dan Lanning and the Ducks. While having a 5-star QB is of the utmost importance, it isn’t a new thing for Oregon to have a potential star under center. When you look at the school’s history at the WR position, though, there are fewer standout players to have come through Eugene. Dickey...
Thunder No. 2 pick Holmgren to miss season with foot injury
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft, will miss the 2022-23 season because of a right foot injury. Holmgren was hurt while playing in a pro-am game last weekend in Seattle, near where he starred last season for Gonzaga, and the Thunder announced Thursday that he sustained a Lisfranc injury. Video appeared to show Holmgren was hurt on a play while defending LeBron James.
swimswam.com
David Johnston Puts Up 7:30.41 SCM 800 Free American Record (RACE VIDEO)
SCM (25m) Australian Selection Meet for 2022 SC World Championships. American collegiate swimmer David Johnston posted a new personal best to win the men’s 800 free on Wednesday in Australia. The 20-year-old put up a monster 7:30.41 that broke the American Record in the event. Johnston, a rising junior...
