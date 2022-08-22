Read full article on original website
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Lakers: LeBron James' 15-Year Old Son Bryce Receives First D-I Scholarship Offer
The Bryce James hype continues to roll as the young prodigy receives his first division one offer
NBC Sports
Report: Lakers to land Pat Bev, THT goes to Jazz in three-player trade
Patrick Beverley is headed back to Southern California – except he won’t be returning to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly will finalize a deal Thursday morning that will land them Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:
NBC Sports
Nets announce they've 'agreed to move forward' with Durant
The Nets aimed to extinguish all the rumors Tuesday morning. Kevin Durant and Brooklyn have "agreed to move forward with our partnership" after a meeting Monday in Los Angeles, the team announced. The news of Durant's trade request in late June shook up the NBA's offseason as many teams were...
NBC Sports
'Little birdies' tell Simmons Durant to Warriors still in play
Could Kevin Durant to the Warriors still be alive?. Bill Simmons thinks -- and has heard -- a trade between Golden State and the Brooklyn Nets for the two-time NBA champion isn’t an impossibility. “I think the team’s the Warriors,” Simmons said on Sunday's episode of “The Bill Simmons...
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBC Sports
Knicks reportedly offer five first-rounders, Fournier, Toppin for Mitchell
Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz got a head-scratchingly large haul in the Rudy Gobert trade. Ainge wants a bigger one for Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks and Jazz are talking again but a deal is not close, something Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic confirmed on Monday. However, they added what the Knicks have reportedly offered.
Lakers News: LeBron James Set to Join Exclusive NBA Club with Former Teammate
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem made his way back onto the roster and matches Lakers forward LeBron James in a career stat
NBC Sports
Patrick Beverley Tweet that Durant trade drama held up player moves gets KD’s response
There was a sense in some corners of the NBA that teams were holding off putting the final touches on their roster building — there were trades expected to be made, free agents expected to sign, that hadn’t happened yet. For example, when will the Utah Jazz start trading every veteran on the roster as they tank go into a deep rebuild? (The Donovan Mitchell trade situation plays into that.)
NBC Sports
Twitter explodes to reports of Pat Bev joining Westbrook, LeBron on Lakers
It’s actually about to happen – Patrick Beverley reportedly will soon be teammates with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. Beverley and LeBron seem to have a good relationship off the court but things have definitely gotten interesting on the court on several occasions, such as last season when the former Minnesota Timberwolves guard began trolling the Los Angeles Lakers star.
The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly Not Interested In Dwight Howard Or Carmelo Anthony
On Wednesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that the Brooklyn Nets are not interested in Carmelo Anthony or Dwight Howard. Both former All-Stars played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
NBC Sports
Stephen A.: Nobody can beat Warriors in quest to repeat
When all was said and done, it didn’t matter where Kevin Durant ended up in Stephen A. Smith’s eyes. The ESPN analyst believes there aren’t any teams that can knock the Warriors off their championship pedestal -- Durant or not. During “First Take” on Tuesday morning, Smith...
NBC Sports
Joey Bosa's perfect reaction to getting ranked behind bro Nick
Nick Bosa holds bragging rights over his older brother Joey once again. The 49ers' star pass rusher was ranked No. 25 overall in the NFL's annual Top 100 list -- five spots ahead of his older brother, Joey. “At this point, I’m so over competing with him," Joey Bosa said...
NFL・
NBC Sports
Report: This Celtics offer was best Nets received for Durant
The Kevin Durant-to-Boston rumors have been put to rest with the Brooklyn Nets announcing they will not be trading their superstar forward. But no team was closer to acquiring KD than the Celtics. By including Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of a potential deal, the C's separated themselves from the...
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In A Pair Of Former NBA Champions
According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Brooklyn Nets could look to sign both Tristan Thompson and/or Markieff Morris ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
NBC Sports
Shanahan outlines 49ers' plan for Lance in preseason finale
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance saw about a game’s worth of activity last week during two practice sessions against the Minnesota Vikings. Then, he was a spectator on Saturday, when the 49ers played their second of three preseason games. On Thursday, Lance -- and most of the 49ers’...
NFL・
NBC Sports
Reports: Cavaliers have tested waters of Donovan Mitchell trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the more promising young cores in the NBA with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen along the front line and the just-resigned Darius Garland at the point. They also have Lauri Markkanen, who is just 25, plus other interesting young players on the roster, such as Collin Sexton and Isaac Okoro. The Cavaliers have a promising future.
NBC Sports
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery hints at what first, second lines will look like
The Boston Bruins will have to weather a few injuries to significant players early in the 2022-23 NHL season, but once the squad is fully healthy, the offense should be much-improved over 2021-22. The return of veteran center David Krejci should play a huge role in any scoring uptick. After...
NBC Sports
McDaniels gushes over Mac Jones before Patriots-Raiders joint practice
Josh McDaniels only worked with New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for one season, but the 2021 first-round draft pick clearly left a lasting impression on the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. "Love that kid. I really do," McDaniels said before Wednesday's joint practice against the Patriots in Las...
FOX Sports
Isiah Thomas crowns LeBron James as the GOAT over Michael Jordan | UNDISPUTED
Isiah Thomas has already made it clear that he thinks Los Angeles Lakers F LeBron James will go down as the GOAT by the time he retires. Yesterday Thomas tweeted one of the reasons why, saying that LeBron quote, “will be the all-time leader in points scored in the NBA and he has never been viewed as a score first player.” Michael Jordan is universally recognized as the greatest NBA player of all-time prompting Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to have a classic GOAT debate.
