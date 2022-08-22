ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Report: Lakers to land Pat Bev, THT goes to Jazz in three-player trade

Patrick Beverley is headed back to Southern California – except he won’t be returning to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly will finalize a deal Thursday morning that will land them Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Nets announce they've 'agreed to move forward' with Durant

The Nets aimed to extinguish all the rumors Tuesday morning. Kevin Durant and Brooklyn have "agreed to move forward with our partnership" after a meeting Monday in Los Angeles, the team announced. The news of Durant's trade request in late June shook up the NBA's offseason as many teams were...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

'Little birdies' tell Simmons Durant to Warriors still in play

Could Kevin Durant to the Warriors still be alive?. Bill Simmons thinks -- and has heard -- a trade between Golden State and the Brooklyn Nets for the two-time NBA champion isn’t an impossibility. “I think the team’s the Warriors,” Simmons said on Sunday's episode of “The Bill Simmons...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Knicks reportedly offer five first-rounders, Fournier, Toppin for Mitchell

Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz got a head-scratchingly large haul in the Rudy Gobert trade. Ainge wants a bigger one for Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks and Jazz are talking again but a deal is not close, something Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic confirmed on Monday. However, they added what the Knicks have reportedly offered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Patrick Beverley Tweet that Durant trade drama held up player moves gets KD’s response

There was a sense in some corners of the NBA that teams were holding off putting the final touches on their roster building — there were trades expected to be made, free agents expected to sign, that hadn’t happened yet. For example, when will the Utah Jazz start trading every veteran on the roster as they tank go into a deep rebuild? (The Donovan Mitchell trade situation plays into that.)
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Twitter explodes to reports of Pat Bev joining Westbrook, LeBron on Lakers

It’s actually about to happen – Patrick Beverley reportedly will soon be teammates with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. Beverley and LeBron seem to have a good relationship off the court but things have definitely gotten interesting on the court on several occasions, such as last season when the former Minnesota Timberwolves guard began trolling the Los Angeles Lakers star.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Stephen A.: Nobody can beat Warriors in quest to repeat

When all was said and done, it didn’t matter where Kevin Durant ended up in Stephen A. Smith’s eyes. The ESPN analyst believes there aren’t any teams that can knock the Warriors off their championship pedestal -- Durant or not. During “First Take” on Tuesday morning, Smith...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NBC Sports

Report: This Celtics offer was best Nets received for Durant

The Kevin Durant-to-Boston rumors have been put to rest with the Brooklyn Nets announcing they will not be trading their superstar forward. But no team was closer to acquiring KD than the Celtics. By including Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of a potential deal, the C's separated themselves from the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

NBC Sports

Reports: Cavaliers have tested waters of Donovan Mitchell trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the more promising young cores in the NBA with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen along the front line and the just-resigned Darius Garland at the point. They also have Lauri Markkanen, who is just 25, plus other interesting young players on the roster, such as Collin Sexton and Isaac Okoro. The Cavaliers have a promising future.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

FOX Sports

Isiah Thomas crowns LeBron James as the GOAT over Michael Jordan | UNDISPUTED

Isiah Thomas has already made it clear that he thinks Los Angeles Lakers F LeBron James will go down as the GOAT by the time he retires. Yesterday Thomas tweeted one of the reasons why, saying that LeBron quote, “will be the all-time leader in points scored in the NBA and he has never been viewed as a score first player.” Michael Jordan is universally recognized as the greatest NBA player of all-time prompting Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to have a classic GOAT debate.
LOS ANGELES, CA

