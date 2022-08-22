Once again we have to see another bubba smollett story even though he finished it 35th place . How about reporting on other driver for a change
Doing what needs to be done Bubba. Maintaining that number 35 spot in the race standings. You ARE definitely consistent when it comes to losing!!! Keep it up my man! You will never win a cup championship!!!
don't worry NASCAR will give him an award for something finishing last NASCAR is done just like almost every other organized sport can't name five drivers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kurt Busch Threatens Reporter for His “Stupid Question” in Post-Race Interview
Kyle Larson comes clean on Chase Elliott relationship
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Silence About a Major Personnel Change Is Deafening
Chase Elliott Mocked by Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin for Watkins Glen Blunder, and HMS Driver Responds
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Jimmie Johnson's Racing Future Is Uncertain on a Number of Levels
Kyle Larson details team meeting after contact with Chase Elliott
NASCAR: Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman Open Up About Hendrick Motorsports Meeting
RELATED PEOPLE
Team Penske makes huge Joey Logano announcement
AJ Allmendinger Offers Hilarious Take On Tension Between Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson
NASCAR: Notable omission from Daytona entry list
5 worst wrecks in modern NASCAR history
IN THIS ARTICLE
Race for final NASCAR Cup playoff spot comes down to Daytona
NASCAR world reacts to Denny Hamlin’s good deed
NASCAR Penalty Report: August 2022 (Watkins Glen)
Kyle Larson Moving Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen Shouldn’t Surprise Anyone Because He Did the Same Thing a Year Ago and Won
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASCAR: The 13 drivers in must-win situations at Daytona
NASCAR viewer’s guide for Daytona International Speedway
Daytona 500 winners, results, and facts
Outsider.com
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 24