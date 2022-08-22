ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watkins Glen, NY

Guest
3d ago

Once again we have to see another bubba smollett story even though he finished it 35th place . How about reporting on other driver for a change

Tommy Twocoins
2d ago

Doing what needs to be done Bubba. Maintaining that number 35 spot in the race standings. You ARE definitely consistent when it comes to losing!!! Keep it up my man! You will never win a cup championship!!!

Edward Mitchell
3d ago

don't worry NASCAR will give him an award for something finishing last NASCAR is done just like almost every other organized sport can't name five drivers

thecomeback.com

Kyle Larson comes clean on Chase Elliott relationship

It was quite a weekend for Hendrick Motorsports when Chase Elliott clinched the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship and Kyle Larson picked up the win at the Go Bowling at The Glen race in Watkins Glen, N.Y. However, Larson’s move to pass Elliott in the final laps caused a lot of consternation between the two teammates and now the race winner is taking responsibility for it.
Kyle Larson details team meeting after contact with Chase Elliott

Kyle Larson doored Chase Elliott for the win at Watkins Glen International; A team meeting the next day has changed his tune on the contact. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series raced on the road course of Watkins Glen International. The race ended with a bit of drama for the Hendrick Motorsports teammates of Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.
thecomeback.com

Team Penske makes huge Joey Logano announcement

Racing star Joey Logano has been with Team Penske for the past 10 years as he’s become one of the best and most consistent drivers in NASCAR, and it looks like he’ll continue to be with Roger Penske’s team for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday, Team Penske...
FanSided

NASCAR: Notable omission from Daytona entry list

One driver who was slated to compete in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway will not have the chance to do so. The entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:00 p.m. ET, NBC), was revealed earlier this week.
NBC Sports

Race for final NASCAR Cup playoff spot comes down to Daytona

It comes down to one race for one playoff position in the NASCAR Cup Series. Ryan Blaney holds the final playoff spot heading into Saturday’s regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). But 14 drivers could knock him out of that position by winning that race.
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Denny Hamlin’s good deed

Denny Hamlin may not have won at Watkins Glen but he did make a impact for one NASCAR fan who had a bit too much to drink the night before Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen. On Sunday morning, a NASCAR fan named Kyle tweeted a pic of him with Hamlin and expressed his appreciation for Denny being an impromptu designated driver the night before. Not only did Hamlin respond but he let Kyle know that his backpack full of beer is in the back of his truck.
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: August 2022 (Watkins Glen)

Three NASCAR crew members suspended for the next four races. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited the road course of Watkins Glen International. The New York track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View the NASCAR penalty report from Watkins Glen International below. Two penalties have been...
Sportscasting

Kyle Larson Moving Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen Shouldn’t Surprise Anyone Because He Did the Same Thing a Year Ago and Won

What Kyle Larson did to Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen should have surprised no one. He pulled off the same move a year earlier and went on to victory. The post Kyle Larson Moving Chase Elliott at Watkins Glen Shouldn’t Surprise Anyone Because He Did the Same Thing a Year Ago and Won  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FanSided

NASCAR: The 13 drivers in must-win situations at Daytona

There are 13 drivers who need to win the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway to get to the playoffs. There is one spot still open in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, with 15 drivers having won at least one of the season’s first 25 races to secure their spots.
NBC Sports

NASCAR viewer’s guide for Daytona International Speedway

It’s time to bring down the curtain on the NASCAR Cup Series regular season, and Daytona International Speedway should provide an excellent stage to set the playoff field. Saturday night’s 400-mile race (7 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock) will be the 26th and final event of the regular season. The 10-race playoffs are scheduled to start Sept. 4th at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.
