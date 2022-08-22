Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
This Free, Whimsical Botanical Garden in Florida Used to Be a Theme Park and an Old Sugar MillL. CaneFlorida State
click orlando
Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
Florida’s Homeowner’s Insurance Crisis Hits the Villages
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — For the last two decades Steve and Alice Smith have enjoyed their quiet retiree life in “Florida’s Friendliest Hometown”, better known as The Villages. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “It’s nice here, everyone gets to know each other, we’ve...
The Daily South
Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida
When artist Carolyn Seiler landed in Cocoa, Florida, with her military husband more than 20 years ago, she anticipated mourning the loss of the barefoot island life she had enjoyed farther south. "For a while, I held onto Key West—my cottage and my studio on Duval Street—like a life preserver," she says. "But sometimes when you think that you're giving up something, you're really trading it in for so much more."
QSR magazine
Daddy's Chicken Shack Inks 20-Store Deal in Florida
Daddy’s Chicken Shack is flying to new heights with its most recent regional development deal, driving the brand towards nationwide growth in the untapped East Coast market. As an emerging brand in the competitive fast casual chicken sector, Daddy’s Chicken Shack announced its fourth regional development deal this year, igniting its growth in a new state. This milestone agreement for the brand’s first Southeast locations is a testament to Daddy’s focus on elevated, chef-driven menu items and advanced, tech-enabled operations. The highly sought-after chicken concept most recently caught the attention of Florida businessman Ed Zausch and his wife, Gayla. Now putting the brand at 80 locations in development, this specific deal targets expansion throughout Orlando and Daytona Beach.
click orlando
Wilton Simpson wins Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner, defeating James Shaw. Simpson was backed by former President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. After his victory, Simpson released a statement, saying he’s grateful. “Tonight’s...
Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut
Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial
Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Cabinet Invest Over $56 Million On Nearly 20,000 Acres For Conservation
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet invested more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation. The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which are within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a
St. Augustine restaurant ranked "15 Most Beautiful Restaurants in U.S"
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It's been two decades since Bernard and Vivian De Raad took over Cap's On the Water. “We had a vision of doing something else with a fish camp because there were so many fish camps in Florida already with crab traps and fish nets on the wall. We wanted to elevate the experience a little bit," De Raad said.
Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats
Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
click orlando
Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
WPTV
Boat in Daytona Beach, Florida, explodes shortly after refueling
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department posted a video on Sunday of a boat exploding shortly after it was refueled. Video shows the explosion nearly blew this boat apart, injuring four people on board. One of the victims had to be airlifted to an Orlando hospital with serious burns.
click orlando
Some strong storms possible again in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We will continue to see high rain chances for the rest of the week and for the weekend. Expect storms to develop along the east and west coast sea breezes mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election...
Three Great Steakhouses in Florida
Without a doubt, all of us love to go out from time to time, and while it's really easy to prepare some delicious food at home and enjoy it with our friends and family members, it's nice to also treat ourselves to a nice dinner at a great restaurant. If you're one of those people that likes to order a good steak, no matter where you're going, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you appreciate good food.
fox35orlando.com
Florida mom accused of duct taping children to a chair over stolen Moon Pie
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Florida mother and grandmother are facing aggravated child abuse charges after police say she duct taped her children to a chair because one of them stole a Moon Pie snack they weren't supposed to have. Daytona Beach police arrived at the home of Ymani Bain,...
WATCH: Boat Explodes, Spews Fiery Debris At Florida Marina
Officials say four people were injured in the blast.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Goodwill Industries of North Florida Brings Jobs and Training Through Expansion to Palm Coast
Palm Coast, FL – During the Great Recession it was a time of upheaval as communities faced unprecedented economic turmoil as homes and jobs were lost. Among those facing employment challenges was David Rey, who lost his job and was unemployed for nearly a year. Finding his place in the workforce, Rey was on hand last week to cut the ribbon on the CEO of Goodwill Industries of North Florida’s newest location in Palm Coast.
flaglerlive.com
Mullins Doesn’t ‘Run the County’ Anymore as Pennington Crushes Him; Hunt Beats Woolbright, Chong Beats Tucker, Hansen Wins, VandeBunte and Furry in Runoff
It was not a good night for Flagler County’s radical, white nationalist Republicans: Joe Mullins, Jill Woolbright and Janet McDonald will no longer be elected officials in the county come November as each was beaten in his her her election bid tonight. Woolbright’s defeat, despite an endorsement by Gov. Ron DeSantis, points to the limits of the governor’s power when put in the service of extremism.
WDW News Today
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis & State Agencies File to Dismiss Lawsuit Challenging Reedy Creek Improvement District Dissolution
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and several Florida state agencies named in a lawsuit to fight the dissolution of Walt Disney World’s special tax district and governing jurisdiction have filed to dismiss the suit filed by Orlando-area residents. The Orlando Business Journal reports that the state filed to dismiss the...
