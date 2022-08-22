ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
TITUSVILLE, FL
The Daily South

Discover the Quirky Charm of Cocoa, Florida

When artist Carolyn Seiler landed in Cocoa, Florida, with her military husband more than 20 years ago, she anticipated mourning the loss of the barefoot island life she had enjoyed farther south. "For a while, I held onto Key West—my cottage and my studio on Duval Street—like a life preserver," she says. "But sometimes when you think that you're giving up something, you're really trading it in for so much more."
COCOA, FL
QSR magazine

Daddy's Chicken Shack Inks 20-Store Deal in Florida

Daddy’s Chicken Shack is flying to new heights with its most recent regional development deal, driving the brand towards nationwide growth in the untapped East Coast market. As an emerging brand in the competitive fast casual chicken sector, Daddy’s Chicken Shack announced its fourth regional development deal this year, igniting its growth in a new state. This milestone agreement for the brand’s first Southeast locations is a testament to Daddy’s focus on elevated, chef-driven menu items and advanced, tech-enabled operations. The highly sought-after chicken concept most recently caught the attention of Florida businessman Ed Zausch and his wife, Gayla. Now putting the brand at 80 locations in development, this specific deal targets expansion throughout Orlando and Daytona Beach.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Saint Augustine, FL
State
Florida State
City
Ormond Beach, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Daytona Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Wilton Simpson wins Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson on Tuesday won the Republican primary for Florida agriculture commissioner, defeating James Shaw. Simpson was backed by former President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and the Florida Chamber of Commerce. After his victory, Simpson released a statement, saying he’s grateful. “Tonight’s...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies around moldy plantains, roach in the salsa verde: 6 South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Plantains with “mold build up” at a Caribbean chain, a pair of live roaches crawling in an oven and a roach landing in salsa verde were among the reasons state inspectors ordered six South Florida restaurants shut last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What Charlie Crist’s primary victory means for Florida | Editorial

Democrats in Florida spoke with exceptional clarity on Tuesday. They are fed up with losing close statewide elections to Republican extremists, and they realize that only Charlie Crist can stop Ron DeSantis’ one-man reign of authoritarianism and intolerance. Crist trounced Democratic rival Nikki Fried by 25 points, a result that surprised even him. “It blew me away,” Crist told the Sun ...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Edison
Person
Henry Ford
Person
St Augustine
Person
Al Capone
Person
John D. Rockefeller
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WPTV

Boat in Daytona Beach, Florida, explodes shortly after refueling

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department posted a video on Sunday of a boat exploding shortly after it was refueled. Video shows the explosion nearly blew this boat apart, injuring four people on board. One of the victims had to be airlifted to an Orlando hospital with serious burns.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Central Florida#Festival#Ball This Fall#The Ormond Hotel#Casements#Historic Impressionists
click orlando

Some strong storms possible again in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will continue to see high rain chances for the rest of the week and for the weekend. Expect storms to develop along the east and west coast sea breezes mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Florida

Without a doubt, all of us love to go out from time to time, and while it's really easy to prepare some delicious food at home and enjoy it with our friends and family members, it's nice to also treat ourselves to a nice dinner at a great restaurant. If you're one of those people that likes to order a good steak, no matter where you're going, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should visit if you appreciate good food.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
flaglernewsweekly.com

Goodwill Industries of North Florida Brings Jobs and Training Through Expansion to Palm Coast

Palm Coast, FL – During the Great Recession it was a time of upheaval as communities faced unprecedented economic turmoil as homes and jobs were lost. Among those facing employment challenges was David Rey, who lost his job and was unemployed for nearly a year. Finding his place in the workforce, Rey was on hand last week to cut the ribbon on the CEO of Goodwill Industries of North Florida’s newest location in Palm Coast.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglerlive.com

Mullins Doesn’t ‘Run the County’ Anymore as Pennington Crushes Him; Hunt Beats Woolbright, Chong Beats Tucker, Hansen Wins, VandeBunte and Furry in Runoff

It was not a good night for Flagler County’s radical, white nationalist Republicans: Joe Mullins, Jill Woolbright and Janet McDonald will no longer be elected officials in the county come November as each was beaten in his her her election bid tonight. Woolbright’s defeat, despite an endorsement by Gov. Ron DeSantis, points to the limits of the governor’s power when put in the service of extremism.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy