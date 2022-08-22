Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls dentist helps serve veterans’ dental needs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Veterans health issues have made a lot of headlines lately, but one area that doesn’t get talked about as much is dental health. The VA contracts with local dentists to keep up with growing demand for services. For one Sioux Falls dentist,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Empire Mall staff preparing shoppers for back to school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Summer is winding down and school has started for some students already. If the first day of school had more to be desired or is still looming for you, staff at the Empire Mall are still showing off some popular items to try out for the next few months. Director of Marketing James Payer highlighted some of these items.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota EMS for Children stresses safety tips as school year begins
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students at Sioux Falls Public Schools begin their new school year Thursday morning. While many kids are getting excited for the new year South Dakota EMS for Children is hoping parents are making safety a top priority as classes start. ”What better way...
Spike in Crime Has Sioux Falls Residents Getting Home Security
With crime on the rise seemingly everywhere these days, police are relying on surveillance cameras more and more as a method to help them solve a number of the crimes being committed. Over the past week alone, here in Sioux Falls, two different homicides were committed. As Dakota News Now...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
All American Blood Drive aims to bolster supply ahead of Labor Day weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank is hosting a special blood drive to make sure there is enough supply available ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend. The 7th Annual All American Blood Drive takes place Sept. 2. Dakota News Now, along with...
dakotanewsnow.com
Streaming local sports through partnership with Metro Sports TV
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We talked with the Director of Sioux Falls Broadcasts Brad Newitt about the new partnership between Dakota News Now and Metro Sports TV. He explained that now it will be easy to watch local sports from different schools. They will stream live on our website or at a later time for your convenience.
dakotanewsnow.com
Rain this morning, tonight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have some showers and thunderstorms moving east this morning. That will continue as the morning rolls on before we start to see those storms fall apart. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy conditions around the region with highs in the 80s. Later this evening into tonight, we could see a few showers and storms develop again and move to the east.
dakotanewsnow.com
School’s in session: Officers enforcing school zone traffic laws to keep kids safe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls schools and most other area schools will be in session on Thursday, Aug. 25. Lt. Andrew Siebenborn sent a friendly reminder, saying that as school is back in session, the Sioux Falls Police Department Traffic Section and School Resource Officers will be present to enforce school zone speed laws both before and after school. In marked school zones, the speed limit is 15 miles per hour, so give extra time to get to your destination. Officers also say be alert as you drive through school zones.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
New Sioux Falls mural calls for peace amidst frequent shootings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the increasing gun violence in Sioux Falls and the greater United States, an international artist is calling for peace. Artist Kyle Holbrook has painted murals in 43 countries and 42 states around the world. Holbrook has lost 46 friends to gun violence including his best friends and family- making this mural more personal.
5th Down: South Dakota State | Journal one
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – You know the names and know their game… and now you will learn a bit more about who these young men are as people. Introducing 5th Down, where each week five members of the Jackrabbit program will be asked to answer five questions. Garret Greenfield | Senior offensive lineman | Rock […]
Uh-Oh…Three Horrible Hotel Experiences In Sioux Falls
People are finally hitting the road and heading to vacation destinations with family and friends. There's always something wonderful about being on vacation....new experiences, visiting new museums and attractions, and minimal stress. Personally for me, staying at hotels just gives you the feeling that you are truly on a respite....
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana University set to welcome near-record incoming class
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University is set to welcome one of its largest incoming classes in the Academic Year 2022-23. More than 550 full-time undergraduate students have declared their intent to embark on a bold future at Augustana University this fall, according to a press release from AU.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dakotanewsnow.com
Tea celebrates completion of major highway project
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls has grown wildly in the last two decades, so have nearby cities like Tea. The demand for better roads to handle traffic into Tea swelled, as well. On Wednesday, Sen. John Thune joined city, county, and federal highway officials for...
dakotanewsnow.com
News Anchor Brian Allen celebrates 15 years at KSFY
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now evening news anchor Brian Allen is celebrating a big milestone: 15 years at the KSFY anchor desk!. We caught up with a few of Brian’s former and current colleagues who offered their congratulations and well wishes.
siouxfalls.business
One-of-a-kind beauty offers ultimate seclusion on 4-plus acres minutes from Sioux Falls
This paid Executive Home is sponsored by Amy Stockberger Real Estate. Escape from the city while returning easily with this expansive home set on more than 4 acres just southeast of Sioux Falls. Located at 47924 Copperwood Circle, this five-bedroom, 3.5-bath home totals nearly 4,400 square feet. “The setting is...
dakotanewsnow.com
Schools stress traffic safety with the school year starting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With different schools back in session, many districts want to emphasize safety. This is the case for the Harrisburg School District which sees a lot of traffic during start and end times of school. Administrators say driving safety is something they stress, especially at...
dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln County considers future of proposed justice center
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In Lincoln County, they need to determine how much they’re willing to spend....and when...for a justice center. What’s currently in place is barely making do thanks to the region-leading growth the county is experiencing. And every day a decision isn’t made is...
dakotanewsnow.com
LaValley’s heroics not enough as Canaries lose 12th game in last 13 starts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Gavin LaValley went 3-5 with a home run and two RBI on Wednesday but it wasn’t enough as the Canaries dropped a 7-2 decision to Sioux City. The Explorers jumped on top immediately as Danny Amaral led off the game with a home...
dakotanewsnow.com
Canaries try to snap losing streak with Sioux City at the Birdcage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries brought a 9-game losing streak to the Birdcage Monday night with the Sioux City Explorers in town trying to maintain their spot in the American Association playoffs. Trey Michalczewski homered in game one but the Birds fell way behind early...
kynt1450.com
Golf Drop and Parade Winners
The Golf Drop and Parade winners from Riverboat Days weekend have. $100 – Collette Week, Tom Scott, and Sharon Thompson.
Comments / 0