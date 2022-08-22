ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Boston

Mookie Betts making his Fenway Park return during 2023 Red Sox season

BOSTON -- With the team sitting well outside of the wild card picture with only 39 games left, the 2022 season is essentially over for the Boston Red Sox. So no one would blame any fan for turning their attention to 2023.Major League Baseball released the 2023 schedules for all teams on Wednesday, and for the Red Sox, it will feature a beloved former player making their first return to Fenway Park. That would be Markus Lynn Betts, or better known around the baseball world as "Mookie."Betts will return to Fenway Park in 2023 for the first time since the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Baltimore

Orioles will open 2023 season in Boston, play first home game on April 6

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles will open the 2023 season on the road against the Boston Red Sox on March 30, and the first game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards will come Thursday, April 6 against the New York Yankees, the team announced.Under Major League Baseball's new balanced schedule, all 30 ballclubs will play each other for at least one series, meaning the O's will see all 15 teams in the National League and play fewer games against their AL East rivals.Before, there were 19 intra-division games. In 2023, the Orioles will play the Red Sox, Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays 13 times, and the Toronto Blue Jays 12 times, the team said.Baltimore wraps up the campaign with a six-game homestand against the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox, from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1.Broadcaster Melanie Newman has provided the handy color-coded schedule if you want to start circling your calendar.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Red Sox unveil 2023 schedule: Opening Day is March 30 at Fenway Park

Rather than playing divisional opponents 19 times per season, the Red Sox will go up against the Blue Jays, Orioles, Rays, and Yankees 13 times per year beginning in 2023. They will also play a total of 46 interleague games against National League clubs, which is up from 20 in 2022.
BOSTON, MA

