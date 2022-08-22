Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
Rememberance Ride set for Aug. 27
PIQUA — Rolling Thunder Inc., Ohio Chapter 10 will hold its Rememberance Ride fundraiser on Aug. 27 at Piqua Harley. Registratioon begins at 10:30 a.m. Kick stands are up at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 per vehicle,. There will be fun, food trucks, music, military vehicles and the...
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
countynewsonline.org
Schmitmyer stands tall in dairy calf show
GREENVILLE- She might not be tall enough to get on some of the rides at the Darke County Fair but nine year old Stacie Schmitmyer stood head and shoulders above her competition during the dairy calf show Monday. Showing four of her own, the Versailles student had two blue ribbons...
Sidney Daily News
Ready for school
Kamdyn Snow, left, 9, has his photo taken by his dad, Dustin Snow, both of Sidney, in front of a Mary statue at Holy Angels Catholic School on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Kamdyn was about to attend the first day of school at Holy Angels Catholic School with his sister, Eden Snow, 11.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— Only four members showed up for the regular meeting of council last night. On motion by Lee, Vice President Bemus was instructed to send one of the city officers after the absent members. The city commissioner was so delegated. He was not successful in getting any of the absent members, so an adjournment was made until next Monday.
Sidney Daily News
Quilting ladies ready for raffle
RUSSIA — “Christmas Surprise” is the name the St. Joseph’s Center Quilting and Sewing Ladies have chosen for the third Annual Quilt Raffle. All proceeds will be donated to Burkettsville Neurological Center, which does not receive any government funding and rely only on donations and the generosity of others.
WKRC
Disney's Pocahontas actor arrested in Xenia
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Xenia. Xenia Police say 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson of Dayton was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at 29 E. Main St., after reports of two women arguing.
dayton.com
Reza’s to close in downtown Dayton, Beavercreek location thrives
After three years in downtown Dayton, Reza’s will soon close its coffee shop on Wayne Avenue, but continue roasting in the space, according to a sign posted at the business. “We will be closing the coffee shop side of the business at this location soon,” the owners of Reza’s Downtown wrote in a message to their customers. “Despite the many loyal customers who frequent this cafe, and despite the talented and hard-working baristas who work here, this cafe is just not sustainable. It has not been since Covid.”
countynewsonline.org
Hines continues a family tradition
GREENVILLE- At the ripe old age of 22, Peyton Hines, is a third generation swine judge. She might be young but the industry of swine and the kids is in her blood. “I do this because it’s all about the drive and helping the kids by sharing my experience. There were several times I would take one of the kids aside to give them a few pointers.” exclaimed Hines. “I try to be the best judge I can be but I don’t have a problem with teaching also.”
Sidney Daily News
Chair volleyball is on fire
Playing a game of chair volleyball are Sidney firefighters, left to right, Lt. Greg Francis, of Minster, Ryan Heitman, of Houston, Adam Schulze, of Maria Stein, and Mark Pleiman, of Tipp City. The firefighters played against member of the Sidney-Shelby County Senior Center on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
miamivalleytoday.com
Trans Am Cruise-In returns to Tipp City
TIPP CITY- Over 300 classic Firebirds and Trans Ams will be on display in downtown Tipp City on Saturday, Aug. 27, as the annual Tipp City Trans Am Cruise-In returns for its 25th year. “It’s grown every year,” show chairperson Jerry Minor said. “Last year we were at 350; we...
miamivalleytoday.com
Oh Crêpe opens in Troy
TROY – Looking for a traditional French crepe? Look no further than Oh Crêpe!. Oh Crêpe recently opened on Aug. 12 and is located at 79 Foss Way in Troy. The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sidney Daily News
Local author set to release 56th book about railroad realignment
SIDNEY – Local author Scott Trostel will release his 56th book called “The Great Miami River Valley Railroad Realignment Projects” on Aug. 31 and will be available to purchase at the Shelby County Historical Society. He will also be available that day from 6 to 8 p.m. for a book signing at the William A. Ross Jr. Historical Center at 201 N. Main Ave. in Sidney.
dayton.com
Wright brothers sculpture to be relocated in Dayton
Wright Flyer III will be located at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and West Third Street. The Montgomery County commissioners on Tuesday approved relocating a large sculpture honoring the Wright brothers that was moved from RiverScape MetroPark a couple years ago. The Wright Flyer III statue will be on the southwest...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of July 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Jeffrey Callahan, 51, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine. Kyle Fielder, 21, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was charged with speeding, amended to...
Sidney Daily News
Walmart to invest $75 million in remodeling 12 west central Ohio locations
DAYTON — Building on its commitment to the communities it serves, Walmart plans to invest an estimated $75 million this year in the west central Ohio area to update and remodel 12 stores. The 12 stores involved are located in Urbana, Findlay, Springfield, Bellefontaine, Wilmington, Greenville, Sidney, Lima, Celina,...
Sidney Daily News
Truck fire
A Sidney firefighter sprays water on the grass to prevent fire from a from spreading as a truck burns along the southbound lanes of I-75 just north of the mile marker 92 exit around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Initially the truck sent up a dark plume of smoke that could be seen for miles. The Sidney police and Ohio State Highway Patrol responded. No other information was available at press time.
WDTN
“What the Taco” Shares Their Shrimp & Chicken Tacos
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Our new friend Cory joins us in the kitchen from “What the Taco” truck! He shares two of their sixty different rotating menu items. Don’t miss them this weekend (8/27) at Taco Fest in Austin Landing.
dayton.com
New Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest is hit with the crowd
The 2-day festival was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Springfield. Downtown was filled with music Friday and Saturday as the first Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest hit the right notes with the public as seven groups hit stages at Springfield Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company. A...
