ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls dentist helps serve veterans’ dental needs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Veterans health issues have made a lot of headlines lately, but one area that doesn’t get talked about as much is dental health. The VA contracts with local dentists to keep up with growing demand for services. For one Sioux Falls dentist,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Empire Mall staff preparing shoppers for back to school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Summer is winding down and school has started for some students already. If the first day of school had more to be desired or is still looming for you, staff at the Empire Mall are still showing off some popular items to try out for the next few months. Director of Marketing James Payer highlighted some of these items.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Uh-Oh…Three Horrible Hotel Experiences In Sioux Falls

People are finally hitting the road and heading to vacation destinations with family and friends. There's always something wonderful about being on vacation....new experiences, visiting new museums and attractions, and minimal stress. Personally for me, staying at hotels just gives you the feeling that you are truly on a respite....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Society
KELOLAND TV

Racing for Rachel: Honoring the life of Rachel Ortman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Runners from across the area are coming together to honor a fellow racer. Rachel Ortman was passionate about running and actively involved in the community. Now, her family and friends are organizing an event in her memory. Running was a major part of Rachel...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fall activities in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in KELOLAND head back to school this week meaning fall is right around the corner. Whether you’re looking to pick apples or carve a pumpkin, KELOLAND News has gathered a list of autumn activities to get you ready for change in seasons.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Golf Drop and Parade Winners

The Golf Drop and Parade winners from Riverboat Days weekend have. $100 – Collette Week, Tom Scott, and Sharon Thompson.
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

News Anchor Brian Allen celebrates 15 years at KSFY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now evening news anchor Brian Allen is celebrating a big milestone: 15 years at the KSFY anchor desk!. We caught up with a few of Brian’s former and current colleagues who offered their congratulations and well wishes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lemonade Stand#Season Premiere#Mini#Football Season#Gridiron#Finny Mini Farms#Cutz For Kidz#State
dakotanewsnow.com

New Sioux Falls mural calls for peace amidst frequent shootings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the increasing gun violence in Sioux Falls and the greater United States, an international artist is calling for peace. Artist Kyle Holbrook has painted murals in 43 countries and 42 states around the world. Holbrook has lost 46 friends to gun violence including his best friends and family- making this mural more personal.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Streaming local sports through partnership with Metro Sports TV

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We talked with the Director of Sioux Falls Broadcasts Brad Newitt about the new partnership between Dakota News Now and Metro Sports TV. He explained that now it will be easy to watch local sports from different schools. They will stream live on our website or at a later time for your convenience.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Papa Woody’s seeing increase in customers due to Levitt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — We know that concerts at Levitt at the Falls as well as other events bring a lot of people to downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz looks now at what one restaurant, in particular, has experienced. “It’s a great place if you want...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Tea celebrates completion of major highway project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls has grown wildly in the last two decades, so have nearby cities like Tea. The demand for better roads to handle traffic into Tea swelled, as well. On Wednesday, Sen. John Thune joined city, county, and federal highway officials for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
KELOLAND

5th Down: South Dakota State | Journal one

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – You know the names and know their game… and now you will learn a bit more about who these young men are as people. Introducing 5th Down, where each week five members of the Jackrabbit program will be asked to answer five questions. Garret Greenfield | Senior offensive lineman | Rock […]
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Rain this morning, tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have some showers and thunderstorms moving east this morning. That will continue as the morning rolls on before we start to see those storms fall apart. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy conditions around the region with highs in the 80s. Later this evening into tonight, we could see a few showers and storms develop again and move to the east.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

SD Corrections Officers to get Immediate Raises

Governor Kristi Noem last week announced immediate pay raises for most correctional officers. Their pay will rise from twenty dollars an hour to twenty three fifty, with the potential to go to twenty eight dollars an hour. Senator Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls has been vocal in calling for better...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls bank robber almost got away with over $100,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of robbing a bank in Sioux Falls Tuesday made his first court appearance Wednesday on a long list of charges. 22-year-old Ayub Mohamed faces eight felony charges, including three counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of aggravated assault. On Tuesday,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

City of Brookings welcomes new police chief

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brookings community held a public meet and greet session today to introduce their new police chief, Michael Drake. Drake is originally from New York, and he says he is excited to bring a fresh perspective to the community. “When you take over a leadership...
KELOLAND TV

Taking a look at the winter forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we enter the fall, thoughts start to go to what kind of winter we may have. One of the driving forces behind the winter forecast is that it will be another La Nina year. La Nina occurs when the sea surface temperatures along...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

School’s in session: Officers enforcing school zone traffic laws to keep kids safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls schools and most other area schools will be in session on Thursday, Aug. 25. Lt. Andrew Siebenborn sent a friendly reminder, saying that as school is back in session, the Sioux Falls Police Department Traffic Section and School Resource Officers will be present to enforce school zone speed laws both before and after school. In marked school zones, the speed limit is 15 miles per hour, so give extra time to get to your destination. Officers also say be alert as you drive through school zones.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy