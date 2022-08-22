Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls dentist helps serve veterans’ dental needs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Veterans health issues have made a lot of headlines lately, but one area that doesn’t get talked about as much is dental health. The VA contracts with local dentists to keep up with growing demand for services. For one Sioux Falls dentist,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Empire Mall staff preparing shoppers for back to school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Summer is winding down and school has started for some students already. If the first day of school had more to be desired or is still looming for you, staff at the Empire Mall are still showing off some popular items to try out for the next few months. Director of Marketing James Payer highlighted some of these items.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota EMS for Children stresses safety tips as school year begins
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students at Sioux Falls Public Schools begin their new school year Thursday morning. While many kids are getting excited for the new year South Dakota EMS for Children is hoping parents are making safety a top priority as classes start. ”What better way...
Uh-Oh…Three Horrible Hotel Experiences In Sioux Falls
People are finally hitting the road and heading to vacation destinations with family and friends. There's always something wonderful about being on vacation....new experiences, visiting new museums and attractions, and minimal stress. Personally for me, staying at hotels just gives you the feeling that you are truly on a respite....
KELOLAND TV
Racing for Rachel: Honoring the life of Rachel Ortman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Runners from across the area are coming together to honor a fellow racer. Rachel Ortman was passionate about running and actively involved in the community. Now, her family and friends are organizing an event in her memory. Running was a major part of Rachel...
KELOLAND TV
Fall activities in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in KELOLAND head back to school this week meaning fall is right around the corner. Whether you’re looking to pick apples or carve a pumpkin, KELOLAND News has gathered a list of autumn activities to get you ready for change in seasons.
kynt1450.com
Golf Drop and Parade Winners
The Golf Drop and Parade winners from Riverboat Days weekend have. $100 – Collette Week, Tom Scott, and Sharon Thompson.
dakotanewsnow.com
News Anchor Brian Allen celebrates 15 years at KSFY
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now evening news anchor Brian Allen is celebrating a big milestone: 15 years at the KSFY anchor desk!. We caught up with a few of Brian’s former and current colleagues who offered their congratulations and well wishes.
dakotanewsnow.com
New Sioux Falls mural calls for peace amidst frequent shootings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the increasing gun violence in Sioux Falls and the greater United States, an international artist is calling for peace. Artist Kyle Holbrook has painted murals in 43 countries and 42 states around the world. Holbrook has lost 46 friends to gun violence including his best friends and family- making this mural more personal.
dakotanewsnow.com
Streaming local sports through partnership with Metro Sports TV
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We talked with the Director of Sioux Falls Broadcasts Brad Newitt about the new partnership between Dakota News Now and Metro Sports TV. He explained that now it will be easy to watch local sports from different schools. They will stream live on our website or at a later time for your convenience.
KELOLAND TV
Papa Woody’s seeing increase in customers due to Levitt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — We know that concerts at Levitt at the Falls as well as other events bring a lot of people to downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz looks now at what one restaurant, in particular, has experienced. “It’s a great place if you want...
dakotanewsnow.com
Tea celebrates completion of major highway project
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As Sioux Falls has grown wildly in the last two decades, so have nearby cities like Tea. The demand for better roads to handle traffic into Tea swelled, as well. On Wednesday, Sen. John Thune joined city, county, and federal highway officials for...
5th Down: South Dakota State | Journal one
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – You know the names and know their game… and now you will learn a bit more about who these young men are as people. Introducing 5th Down, where each week five members of the Jackrabbit program will be asked to answer five questions. Garret Greenfield | Senior offensive lineman | Rock […]
This Guy Makes a Living Flipping Stuff at Garage Sales – How You Can Too
Meet Matt Groll, a Sioux Falls man known online as Thrifter Sifter, who went from working long hours at a cleaning business to self-employed all thanks to one thing - garage sales. He says he got the idea when he was walking his dog past a garage sale in his...
dakotanewsnow.com
Rain this morning, tonight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have some showers and thunderstorms moving east this morning. That will continue as the morning rolls on before we start to see those storms fall apart. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy conditions around the region with highs in the 80s. Later this evening into tonight, we could see a few showers and storms develop again and move to the east.
wnax.com
SD Corrections Officers to get Immediate Raises
Governor Kristi Noem last week announced immediate pay raises for most correctional officers. Their pay will rise from twenty dollars an hour to twenty three fifty, with the potential to go to twenty eight dollars an hour. Senator Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls has been vocal in calling for better...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls bank robber almost got away with over $100,000
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of robbing a bank in Sioux Falls Tuesday made his first court appearance Wednesday on a long list of charges. 22-year-old Ayub Mohamed faces eight felony charges, including three counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of aggravated assault. On Tuesday,...
dakotanewsnow.com
City of Brookings welcomes new police chief
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Brookings community held a public meet and greet session today to introduce their new police chief, Michael Drake. Drake is originally from New York, and he says he is excited to bring a fresh perspective to the community. “When you take over a leadership...
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at the winter forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we enter the fall, thoughts start to go to what kind of winter we may have. One of the driving forces behind the winter forecast is that it will be another La Nina year. La Nina occurs when the sea surface temperatures along...
dakotanewsnow.com
School’s in session: Officers enforcing school zone traffic laws to keep kids safe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls schools and most other area schools will be in session on Thursday, Aug. 25. Lt. Andrew Siebenborn sent a friendly reminder, saying that as school is back in session, the Sioux Falls Police Department Traffic Section and School Resource Officers will be present to enforce school zone speed laws both before and after school. In marked school zones, the speed limit is 15 miles per hour, so give extra time to get to your destination. Officers also say be alert as you drive through school zones.
