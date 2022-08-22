ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Main takeaways from Ballard's 29-7 victory over Winterset to open the 2022 season

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
 3 days ago
The Ballard football team opened the 2022 season in style Friday with a 29-7 Week 0 victory at Winterset.

The Bombers, coming off a playoff appearance in 2021, showed they are capable of returning to the postseason and finishing with a winning record in 2022 after their dominant victory over Winterset.

"It was a great team win," Ballard co-head coach Corey Vespestad said. "We had a great couple of weeks of practice leading into tonight. Proud of how our guys persevered through adversity on both sides of the ball — from two weather delays to turnovers, our guys responded well."

Big games from Eli Rouse, Chance Lande and Gabe Christian enabled Ballard to get off to a 1-0 start in 2022. The Bombers were especially tough in defending the pass Friday night as they made life miserable for Winterset quarterback Connor Pashek.

Ballard will host Bondurant-Farrar in its home opener this Friday at Rich Strouse Field in Huxley. The game will start at 7:30 p.m.

"We are excited for the opportunity to play again next Friday night," Vespestad said. "We host a very physical and well-coached Bondurant team. We need another great week of practice."

Here is what we learned from Ballard's impressive opening win:

Defense delivers

Ballard held Pashek to just 5 of 18 passing for 22 yards. The Bombers also came up with two interceptions.

The Ballard run defense was also solid. Hagan Hanselman had a good game running the ball for Winterset with 146 yards on 17 carries, but the rest of the Huskies only managed to rush for 15 yards on 12 carries.

Lande had one interception he returned for 33 yards, Caleb Sparks also picked off a pass and Rhett Hedrick recovered a fumble for Ballard. Brody Sampson led Ballard in tackles with 5.5 and he also had one sack.

Trevor Kalsem added five tackles and one sack, Gabe Christensen 4.5 tackles and Henry Christensen, Jack Nelson and Jackson Wacha four tackles apiece for the Bombers.

Ballard offense clicks in second half

Ballard got off to a slow start offensively. The game was a 7-7 heading into the locker room at halftime.

But in the third quarter the Bombers found their rhythm. They put 19 points on the board and coasted the rest of the way.

Rouse picked up where he left off last season by rushing for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and he also completed 5 of 11 passes for 79 yards.

Gabe Christensen ran for 63 yards and one touchdown and Jayden Swain 18 yards and one score. Lande was the top Bomber receiver with three catches for 50 yards, Mason Gatchel had one reception for 16 yards and Caden Miller made one grab for 13.

Ballard 29, Winterset 7

Ballard 7 0 19 3 — 29

Winterset 0 0 0 0 — 7

Individual statistics

Rushing: Ballard — Eli Rouse 20-171. Winterset — Hagan Hanselman 17-146.

Passing: Ballard — Rouse 5-11-0-79. Winterset — Connor Pashek 5-18-2-22.

Receiving: Ballard — Chance Lande 3-50. Winterset — Lennon Shilhanek 1-13.

Tackles: Ballard — Brody Sampson 5.5. Winterset — Zach Mortvedt 9.

Fumble recoveries: Ballard — Rhett Hedrick 1. Winterset — Kahne Kiburz 1, Sean Doyle 1.

Interceptions: Ballard — Lande 1, Caleb Sparks 1.

IN THIS ARTICLE
